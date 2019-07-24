SOMERS POINT — Nick Buonadonna smacked a two-run homer in the top of the fourth inning Wednesday night.
The blast started a four-run rally that gave the Millville Babe Ruth 15-and-under baseball team a three-run lead at a packed Fehrle Field.
Following the home run, Millville never looked back.
Millville, which scored five runs in the second inning and four runs in the fourth, captured its first-ever Mid-Atlantic Regional title with a 10-7 victory over Atlantic Shore.
Millville advances to the Babe Ruth World Series in Bismarck, North Dakota, from Aug. 8 to 15.
“It feels amazing,” said Buonadonna. “We’ve been waiting since we were eight year old to win even districts, and now we’re in the World Series. It’s so surreal.”
Millville, who also won the Southern New Jersey title, had lost twice this season to Atlantic Shore prior to Wednesday.
Atlantic Shore earned a spot in the regional tournament because they hosted the event. The majority of Atlantic Shore’s roster won the 14U World Series in Eagle Pass, Texas, last summer.
“The one thing I always told the kids after we lost to A-Shore, which is a very great ball club, is that we have to believe in each other,” Millville manager Alex Ramos said.
“For some reason this year was special. It’s an unbelievable feeling. These kids are not just friends or teammates, they are family.”
Millville; 050 401 0— 10
Atlantic Shore;411 001 0— 7
2B— Edgar Ramos M.
3B— Blake Ramos, Dunkle M
HR— Buonadonna M; Wagner AS
