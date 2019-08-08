The Millville 15-and-under baseball team won its opener Thursday at the Babe Ruth World Series in Bismarck, North Dakota, defeating Midwest Plains 4-3.

The game-winning run came in the top of the sixth inning after Nick Buonadonna hit a sacrifice fly, driving in Connor Bonham, who was 3 for 3 in the game.

Logan Musey went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and John Weatherby went 1 for 2 with an RBI and two walks.

Blake Ramos got the start, throwing 42/3 innings, giving up just one earned run and striking out nine. Logan Musey picked up the win giving up just one hit over 21/3 innings and striking out four.

Millville’s next game in pool play is 9 p.m. Saturday against Southeast. Their final pool-play game is 9 p.m Sunday against New England.

Contact: 609-272-7179

MMelhorn@pressofac.com

Twitter @ACPressMelhorn

Production Director

— Mark Melhorn

