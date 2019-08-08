The Millville 15-and-under baseball team won its opener Thursday at the Babe Ruth World Series in Bismarck, North Dakota, defeating Midwest Plains 4-3.
The game-winning run came in the top of the sixth inning after Nick Buonadonna hit a sacrifice fly, driving in Connor Bonham, who was 3 for 3 in the game.
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
spt_baberuth
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Logan Musey went 2 for 4 with a double and an RBI, and John Weatherby went 1 for 2 with an RBI and two walks.
Blake Ramos got the start, throwing 42/3 innings, giving up just one earned run and striking out nine. Logan Musey picked up the win giving up just one hit over 21/3 innings and striking out four.
Millville’s next game in pool play is 9 p.m. Saturday against Southeast. Their final pool-play game is 9 p.m Sunday against New England.
Take a look at the Millville baseball team heading to the World Series(tncms-asset)d5d00488-b25c-11e9-ac15-00163ec2aa77[1](/tncms-asset).— Mark Melhorn
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.