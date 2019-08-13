The Millville 15-and-under baseball team lost 6-3 to Bakersfield, California, on Monday night and failed to advance at the Babe Ruth World Series in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Coach Alex Ramos said Millville led 2-1 after three innings but lost to drop to 1-3 in pool play in the National Division.
Millville, the Middle Atlantic Region champion, started off the World Series with a 4-3 win Thursday over Midwest Plains.
But losses to Arlington, Virginia (10-3), Norwalk, Connecticut (3-1) and Bakersfield kept Millville from advancing to the six-team playoff round.
