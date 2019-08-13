Millville Babe Ruth

Millville’s 13-15-year-old Babe Ruth baseball coach Alex Ramos, 38, center, speaks to the team during a practice last week in Millville. Millville is playing in its first ever Babe Ruth World Series beginning Thursday in Bismarck, North Dakota. Much of Millville’s players have grown up together, Ramos said. ‘They have this chemistry unlike any team that I know, and I’ve been coaching for about 20 years now,’ said Ramos, whose son, Blake, below, is on the team.

 Edward Lea / staff photographer

The Millville 15-and-under baseball team lost 6-3 to Bakersfield, California, on Monday night and failed to advance at the Babe Ruth World Series in Bismarck, North Dakota.

Coach Alex Ramos said Millville led 2-1 after three innings but lost to drop to 1-3 in pool play in the National Division.

Millville, the Middle Atlantic Region champion, started off the World Series with a 4-3 win Thursday over Midwest Plains.

But losses to Arlington, Virginia (10-3), Norwalk, Connecticut (3-1) and Bakersfield kept Millville from advancing to the six-team playoff round.

Contact: 609-272-7210 GGargan@pressofac.com

Staff Writer

I've been at The Press since January of 1983. I cover all sports in general, but mostly lifeguard racing, and high school field hockey, football, swimming, basketball, crew, baseball and softball.

