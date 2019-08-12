The Millville 15-and-under baseball team lost their second pool-play game late Sunday 3-1 to Norwalk, Connecticut, at the Babe Ruth World Series in Bismarck, North Dakota.
Norwalk, representing New England, opened the scoring with two runs in the top of the third and Millville responded with a run in the bottom of the inning, but couldn't get any closer.
Justin Wesztergom reached on a walk, stole second, advanced to third on an error and then scored on a wild pitch to give Millvlle its lone run.
Logan Musey went 3 for 3. Caelin Bowled started the game and threw three innings, giving up an earned run on four hits with three strikeouts and a walk. Musey finished the game by throwing four scoreless innings, giving up only two hits, striking out four and walking four.
Millville (1-2) will play its final game of pool play at 9 p.m. Monday against Bakersfield, California (2-1), which represents the Pacific Southwest.
