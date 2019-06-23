Millville High School freshman Bryanna Craig finished another weekend to remember Sunday.
Craig broke her own freshman national record when she finished fourth in the heptathlon with 5,094 points at the USA Track and Field Under-20 championships in Miramar, Florida, on Sunday.
Anna Hall, who recently graduated Valor Christian in Colorado, won with 5,798 points.
Craig set the freshman record when she won the heptathlon at the New Balance High School National Championships with 4,958 points in Greensboro, North Carolina, the previous weekend.
The two-day heptathlon consists of seven events — the 100-meter hurdles; the high jump; shot put; 200 dash; long jump; javelin and 800 run.
Craig, 15, turned in several outstanding performances this weekend. She jumped a personal-best 5 feet, 8 inches in the high jump. Craig also had personal records in the 200 dash (25.24 seconds), javelin (114-9) and 100 hurdles (14.49).
This weekend continued a remarkable spring/summer for Craig.
She won the state Group IV high jump championship and excelled in the 400 dash, long jump and other events. Her efforts helped Millville win the South Jersey Group IV team championship and share the state Group IV title with Rancocas Valley.
