ATLANTIC CITY — The Millville and Atlantic City high school football teams each had multiple possessions early in the first quarter Friday night.
But neither team generated much offense, despite the Thunderbolts twice starting near midfield and reaching the red zone.
Both defenses started with solid performances. So the opening score was only fitting.
Maurice Smith returned an interception for a touchdown late in the first quarter to start Millville on its way to a 36-2 victory over the Vikings in a West Jersey Football League Continental Division game at Dr. Jack Eisenstein Athletic Complex.
Smith, who plays defensive back and wide receiver, also caught a 20-yard TD pass from sophomore quarterback Nathan Robbins late in the third quarter.
But it was the senior's takeaway that provided his teammates with much needed momentum.
“My pick-six was good,” said Smith, 17, of Millville. “(Thunderbolts coach Dennis Thomas) told me go ball out, and that’s what I did. I went out there and executed.”
The Thunderbolts (4-4) started 0-3, losing to Williamstown, St. Peter’s Prep and St. Joseph, who have a combined record of 20-1.
Millville had to win Friday to remain in contention for the South Jersey Group IV playoffs.
“I feel good,” Smith said. “A lot of people would’ve folded, but we held the rope. Coming from 0-3 to go 4-4, that’s good. That’s really good.”
Thomas echoed his player.
“Those guys are resilient,” the coach said. “They don’t allow a single situation to bring them down. They battle through adversity. We love playing as the underdog, (and) we don’t care who we play. We go into anyone’s house and play ball. That's what we do.
“It was a well-rounded win for us. Atlantic City is a solid team. The are missing a few pieces, but they are a solid team. I think tonight was a good win for us.”
With 15 seconds left in the first quarter, Robbins connected with Shamore Collins for a 22-yard TD pass. Collins also rushed for 13-yard score that capped the scoring.
With 8:39 remaining in the second quarter, Millville junior Davonte White returned a fumble for a touchdown one play after Atlantic City’s Connor Culmone had recovered a fumble.
Solomon DeShields and Vonzell Rivera had successful two-point attempts on those scores to give Millville a 22-2 lead at halftime.
“Everyone has got to be bought-in,” Smith said. “Teamwork means dream work.”
The Thunderbolts made some crucial red zone stops, including a Keyan German interception on the 1-yard line with 33 seconds left in the first, which stopped a golden scoring opportunity for Atlantic City (2-6).
Thomas, along with defensive coordinator Taron Gray, told his players to “go out there and shut them out.”
The Vikings' lone points came off a high snap on a Millville punt attempt that trickled into the end zone. The ball was recovered, but the runner was tackled in the end zone for a safety.
“It was phenomenal for our defense,” Thomas said. “We spoke about defense. The best defense is going to win the game. I don’t care what the offense or special teams does, my defense needs to come out and shut the other team out.
“Tonight, we didn’t have to do any extra running because our defense held them out of the end zone.”
Millville 14 8 8 6— 36
Atlantic City 0 2 0 0—2
FIRST QUARTER
M— Smith 22 interception return (two-point failed)
M— Collins 32 pass from Robbins (DeShields pass from Robbins).
SECOND QUARTER
M— White 18 fumble return (Rivera run)
AC— safety (high snap on a Millville punt)
THIRD QUARTER
M— Smith 20 pass from Robbins (two-point failed)
M— Palmer blocked punt resulted in safety.
FOURTH QUARTER
M— Collins 13 run (kick failed)
Records: Millville 4-4; Atlantic City 2-6
