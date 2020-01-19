Millville super welterweight boxer Thomas LaManna stayed on his feet but lost a fifth-round TKO to Jorge Corta of Mexico on Saturday at Temple University’s Licouras Center.
Referee Gary Rosato stopped the scheduled 10-rounder at 1 minute, 22 seconds into the fifth, acting on the wishes of LaManna’s corner men.
The match, which was part of the undercard of the Julian Williams-Jeison Rosario bout, was televised on Fox Sports 1.
LaManna (28-3-1, with 10 KOs) lost by TKO for the second time in his nine-year pro career. Cota, of Los Mochis, Mexico, improved to 30-4, with an impressive 27 KOs.
LaManna landed a right hand in the fourth round, but Cota pressured him throughout the round and landed punches. In the fifth, Cota landed several shots, including a left uppercut and right uppercut, and Rosato stepped between them to stop the fight.
