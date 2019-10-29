Seniors Fatimah Owens and Kira Parsons have both committed to the track and field program at Towson University in Maryland.

The Towson Tigers are an NCAA Division I program that competes in the Colonial Athletic Association.

Owens will compete in the discus throw and plans to study biology. Parsons' primary event will be the javelin, and she plans to study actuarial science. Both girls are 17 and live in Millville.

Their Thunderbolts coach, Raffael Craig, describes says both girls have a great work ethic and personality.

"As a coach, I couldn't be happier to see that pay off," Craig said.

Owens' interest in track started in the seventh grade.

"I was going to do hurdles at first, but running wasn't for me," Owens said. 

She started with the shot put and then picked up the discus in 10th grade.

"I like the movement and the technique," Owens said. "It's pretty fascinating how you can spin in a whole 360 degrees of a circle and release it and make it go as far as you can make it go."

"I'm trying to complete a full spin, that's what I'm trying to accomplish this year. Right now, I do a quarter or a South African (half) spin."

Owens expects to compete in the discus and shot put and said Towson will help her to train in the hammer throw as well.

Owens made several visits to Towson, located less than 10 miles north of Baltimore, while making her decision. 

"After meeting the coaches, I felt like it was a great fit for me," Owens said.

Parsons' track and field journey also started in seventh grade. She was initially interested in discus, but the Millville Track Club introduced her to the javelin and she liked it enough to make it her main athletic focus in high school.

"I like that it's very technical," Parsons said.

"You have to focus a lot on the technique, and it's rewarding when you know you practiced really hard and you get a good mark."

"I'm working on my approach, getting faster, going into the weight room and getting stronger."

Parsons made three visits to Towson.

"I've really liked the teammates and the academic programs for my major," Parsons said. 

Owens and Parsons aren't just Millville teammates, they're best friends, too. They've known one another since sixth grade.

"It's pretty cool," Owens said. "I'll have someone I already know who goes there, and we can go through the college experience together."

Parsons agrees.

"It will help with the transition from high school to college," Parsons said. "Being away from home, she's there with me."

Both girls have other athletic interests. Owens plays basketball for Millville and Parsons is on the soccer team.

Both girls received partial athletic scholarships from Towson and will sign their commit letters in November.

Owens was the South Jersey Group IV champion last year in the discus. Her personal record throw is 130 feet. Her best shot put is 40 feet, 3½ inches.

Parsons holds the Millville javelin record of 134 feet. She took second with that throw during last season's Group IV championship.

