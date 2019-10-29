Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Thank you for Reading.
We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading.
Please purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. Please click Sign Up or Login to activate your digital access. If not, please click Sign Up to subscribe and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
A subscription is required to continue reading.
Thank you for reading PressofAtlanticCity.com. Please click Get Started. If you are a current subscriber you are granted an all-access pass to the website and digital newspaper replica. If not, we ask that you purchase a subscription and continue to enjoy valuable local news and information, or you can come back at the end of your 30-day period for another 10 free articles.
Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
Seniors Fatimah Owens and Kira Parsons have both committed to the track and field program at Towson University in Maryland.
The Towson Tigers are an NCAA Division I program that competes in the Colonial Athletic Association.
Owens will compete in the discus throw and plans to study biology. Parsons' primary event will be the javelin, and she plans to study actuarial science. Both girls are 17 and live in Millville.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Their Thunderbolts coach, Raffael Craig, describes says both girls have a great work ethic and personality.
"As a coach, I couldn't be happier to see that pay off," Craig said.
Owens' interest in track started in the seventh grade.
"I was going to do hurdles at first, but running wasn't for me," Owens said.
She started with the shot put and then picked up the discus in 10th grade.
"I like the movement and the technique," Owens said. "It's pretty fascinating how you can spin in a whole 360 degrees of a circle and release it and make it go as far as you can make it go."
"I'm trying to complete a full spin, that's what I'm trying to accomplish this year. Right now, I do a quarter or a South African (half) spin."
Owens expects to compete in the discus and shot put and said Towson will help her to train in the hammer throw as well.
Owens made several visits to Towson, located less than 10 miles north of Baltimore, while making her decision.
"After meeting the coaches, I felt like it was a great fit for me," Owens said.
Parsons' track and field journey also started in seventh grade. She was initially interested in discus, but the Millville Track Club introduced her to the javelin and she liked it enough to make it her main athletic focus in high school.
"I like that it's very technical," Parsons said.
"You have to focus a lot on the technique, and it's rewarding when you know you practiced really hard and you get a good mark."
"I'm working on my approach, getting faster, going into the weight room and getting stronger."
Parsons made three visits to Towson.
"I've really liked the teammates and the academic programs for my major," Parsons said.
Owens and Parsons aren't just Millville teammates, they're best friends, too. They've known one another since sixth grade.
"It's pretty cool," Owens said. "I'll have someone I already know who goes there, and we can go through the college experience together."
Parsons agrees.
"It will help with the transition from high school to college," Parsons said. "Being away from home, she's there with me."
Both girls have other athletic interests. Owens plays basketball for Millville and Parsons is on the soccer team.
Both girls received partial athletic scholarships from Towson and will sign their commit letters in November.
Owens was the South Jersey Group IV champion last year in the discus. Her personal record throw is 130 feet. Her best shot put is 40 feet, 3½ inches.
Parsons holds the Millville javelin record of 134 feet. She took second with that throw during last season's Group IV championship.
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Vineland vs Atlantic City football game
Atlantic City vs Millville football
Atlantic City vs Millville football
Atlantic City vs Millville football
Atlantic City vs Millville football
Atlantic City vs Millville football
Atlantic City vs Millville football
102419_spt_millville 2B.jpg
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
102419_spt_millville 1.jpg
102419_spt_millville 2A.jpg
102419_spt_millville 3.jpg
102419_spt_millville 4.jpg
102419_spt_millville 6.jpg
102419_spt_millville 7.jpg
102419_spt_millville 10.jpg
102419_spt_millville 11.jpg
102419_spt_millville 12.jpg
102419_spt_millville 13.jpg
102419_spt_millville 14.jpg
102419_spt_millville 15.jpg
102419_spt_millville 16.jpg
102419_spt_millville 17.jpg
102419_spt_millville 18.jpg
102419_spt_millville 19.jpg
102419_spt_millville 20.jpg
102419_spt_millville 21.jpg
102419_spt_millville 22.jpg
102419_spt_millville 23.jpg
102419_spt_millville 24.jpg
102419_spt_millville 25.jpg
102419_spt_millville 26.jpg
102419_spt_millville 27.jpg
102419_spt_millville 28.jpg
102419_spt_millville 29.jpg
102419_spt_millville 30.jpg
102419_spt_millville 31.jpg
102419_spt_millville 32.jpg
102419_spt_millville 33.jpg
102419_spt_millville 34.jpg
102419_spt_millville 36.jpg
102419_spt_millville 37.jpg
102419_spt_millville 38.jpg
102419_spt_millville 39.jpg
102419_spt_millville 40.jpg
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
Millville field hockey coach Claudia McCarthy gets her 600th career
DSCF3586.JPG
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
DSCF3587.JPG
DSCF3588.JPG
DSCF3589.JPG
DSCF3590.JPG
DSCF3591.JPG
DSCF3592.JPG
DSCF3593.JPG
DSCF3594.JPG
DSCF3595.JPG
DSCF3596.JPG
DSCF3597.JPG
DSCF3598.JPG
DSCF3599.JPG
DSCF3600.JPG
DSCF3601.JPG
DSCF3602.JPG
DSCF3603.JPG
DSCF3604.JPG
DSCF3605.JPG
Jaguars Broncos Football
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Jaguars Broncos Football
Jaguars Broncos Football
Jaguars Broncos Football
RB Ryquell Armstead - Jacksonville Jaguars
Millville at Vineland Football
Millville at Vineland Football
Millville at Vineland Football
Millville at Vineland Football
Millville at Vineland Football
Millville at Vineland Football
Millville at Vineland Football
Millville at Vineland Football
Ryquell Armstead
Millville at Vineland Football
Millville at Vineland Football
Temple football
Ryquell Armstead headshot mugshot
Ryquell Armstead
Ryquell Armstead
Ryquell Armstead
Football Preview Cover Shoot
Millville Football
Hammonton football
millville football
millville football
south jersey track EHT
Football Preview Cover Shoot
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.