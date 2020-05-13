Millville High School boys track and field standout Ebenezer Edzii never stops improving when he competes in the sprints, hurdles, triple jump and relays.
Campbell University, an NCAA Division I school from Buies Creek, North Carolina, took notice and recruited Edzii in early March.
The 6-foot-2, 155-pound senior signed his national letter of intent April 22 to attend Campbell and be part of the Fighting Camels' indoor and outdoor track and field teams.
Edzii will receive a partial athletic and academic scholarship.
"I started talking to (assistant) coach (Virgil) Givens of Campbell, the sprints, hurdles and relays coach, five days before the (COVID-19) quarantine," said Edzii, a 17-year-old Millville resident. "I planned to visit the school, but then I took the virtual tour. I liked the way the campus was set up. It was large. I was interested in accounting and business (his majors), and they have a really good school for that.
"I have family in Maryland and North Carolina. When they offered me, I saw where they were, and I was pretty sure I was going to go there."
Millville coach Raffael Craig called Edzii one of his hardest-working athletes ever and said his performances show that.
"It's pretty exciting to go to a Division I school," Edzii said. "It's great they recruited me. It shows me that all my work has paid off."
One of Edzii's top performances this winter was a fourth-place finish of 44 feet, 2.75 inches in the triple jump at the Meet of Champions on March 8 at Ocean Breeze Athletic Complex in Staten Island, New York.
He set an indoor school record of 44-3 in the triple jump this winter and ran on the record-setting 4x400- (3:26.79) and 4x200-meter (1:30.22) relays. His teammates on both relays were junior Elias Rivera and seniors Maurice Smith and Zaon Bryant.
Edzii also had personal bests in the 55 hurdles (7.79), 200 dash (22.86) and 400 run (55.61).
"Ebenezer just kept getting better and better, and eventually he reached the point where he could compete for a Division I program," Craig said. "Campbell is a great fit for him. His hurdles and 200 probably got their attention. He's had steady improvement all the time. His 55 hurdles went from 8.3 to 7.79.
"He bought into the system and does everything you ask. He's a great leader and a great person."
Dennis Thomas is the Millville boys outdoor track and field coach, but Craig, the girls coach, still works with Edzii on some outdoor events.
The spring sports season is canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"(Edzii) would have had a great outdoor season," Craig said.
Campbell competes in the eight-team Big South Conference. The Fighting Camels finished second to High Point on Feb. 29 in the Big South Indoor Championships in Blacksburg, Virginia. The spring season was canceled.
Last spring, Edzii won the triple jump at the Cumberland County Championships (44-1) and was third in both the 110 hurdles and 400 hurdles. The Thunderbolts took the team title.
Edzii said all the events he does are fun, but he has different feelings about them.
"The 4x200 is so fun," he said. "You start off the first leg, and you get the lead or close, and then you watch your teammates. The 200 is fast, but not too fast. The 55 hurdles is quick, and you're neck-and-neck. If you run a clean race, it's probably the most fun. I like the triple jump, but it's nerve-wracking. It has three phases and if you mess up on one, it's bad."
Givens has sent Edzii a workout to do at home during the quarantine.
"I work out in the yard and practice for the hurdles and the 200," Edzii said. "Sometimes I sprint around the block, and I lift a few weights.
"It's tough (to have no final high school spring season). It was going to be a big season. We had a big indoor season and we would have carried that energy to the spring."
