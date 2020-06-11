MLS Red Bulls Union Soccer

The MLS season is set to resume July 8 with the MLS is Back Tournament in Florida, and on Thursday the league’s 26 teams learned their draw for the World Cup-style event.

The Philadelphia Union were drawn into Group A along with Orlando City SC, Inter Miami FC, New York City FC, Chicago Fire FC and Nashville SC. The tournament will be held at the ESPN Wide World of Sports Complex at Walt Disney World in Orlando, Florida.

Group play starts July 8, with each club guaranteed three matches against its group opponents. The top two teams from each group, along with the four best third-place teams, will advance to the knockout stage, with the round-of-16 games scheduled for July 25-28.

The quarterfinals are set for July 30-Aug. 1, followed by the semifinals Aug. 5-6 and the tournament final on Aug. 11.

The MLS season has been on hiatus since March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s a complete look at the draw results:

Group A — Eastern Conference

1. Orlando City SC

2. Inter Miami FC

3. New York City FC

4. Philadelphia Union

5. Chicago Fire FC

6. Nashville SC

Group B — Western Conference

1. Seattle Sounders FC

2. FC Dallas

3. Vancouver Whitecaps FC

4. San Jose Earthquakes

Group C — Eastern Conference

1. Toronto FC

2. New England Revolution

3. Montreal Impact

4. DC United

Group D — Western Conference

1. Real Salt Lake

2. Sporting Kansas City

3. Colorado Rapids

4. Minnesota United FC

Group E — Eastern Conference

1. Atlanta United

2. FC Cincinnati

3. New York Red Bulls

4. Columbus Crew

Group F — Western Conference

1. Los Angeles FC

2. LA Galaxy

3. Houston Dynamo

4. Portland Timbers

