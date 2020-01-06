Middle vs Wildwood Catholic

Middle Township's vs. Wildwood Catholic during the first half of the girls basketball game at Middle Township High School Monday Jan 6, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

 Edward Lea

BOYS BASKETBALL

American History 58, METS Charter 35

Bound Brook 84, Somerset Tech 45

Burlington City 62, Holy Cross 53

Camden 86, Westampton Tech 36

Donovan Catholic 45, Manchester 33

Dunellen 60, Perth Amboy Tech 48

Haddon Heights 62, Collingswood 52

Jefferson 55, Madison 35

Keyport 58, Henry Hudson 40

Lenape Valley 85, North Warren 30

Manchester Regional 52, Rutherford 25

Mater Dei 63, Keansburg 31

Metuchen 57, South River 45

Middlesex 68, South Plainfield 48

New Egypt 77, Pemberton 58

Overbrook 58, Paulsboro 51

Parsippany Hills 73, High Point 66

Pennsauken 78, Pennsauken Tech 61

Pinelands Regional 34, Lakewood 21

Piscataway Tech 46, Highland Park 40

Southern 38, Brick Memorial 36

St. Thomas Aquinas 89, Spotswood 44

Sterling 53, West Deptford 51

Toms River East 61, Brick Memorial 46

Wardlaw-Hartridge 79, South Amboy 52

Woodbury 52, Gateway 27

Marion County Tournament

Quarterfinal

Barnegat 44, Jackson Liberty 43

Bogota 51, Midland Park 49

Boonton 61, Pequannock 50

Butler 59, Harrison 49

Camden Academy Charter 72, Deptford 70

Chatham 92, Hanover Park 80

Garfield 64, Hawthorne 41

Haddon Township 49, Lindenwold 42

Haddonfield 50, Audubon 32

Hillside 86, Roselle Park 54

Lyndhurst 55, New Milford 35

Montville 63, Morris Catholic 60

Newton 59, Livingston 55

Parsippany 59, Morris Tech 49

Pitman 56, Bridgeton 46

Salem 65, LEAP Academy 56

Timothy Christian 61, Calvary Christian 44

Weehawken 51, Wood-Ridge 50

Whippany Park 32, Mount Olive 27

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Abundant Life 42, St. Vincent 40

Blair 61, Neumann-Goretti, Pa. 56

Brearley 31, Bernards 20

Calvary Christian 44, Timothy Christian 34

Camden Academy Charter 62, Medford Tech 18

Cinnaminson 42, Robbinsville 28

Dunellen 41, Spotswood 36

Eastern Christian 35, Lodi 34

Haddon Heights 32, Collingswood 30

Haddon Township 44, Lindenwold 14

Haddonfield 50, Audubon 32

Harrison 48, Butler 36

Hawthorne 43, Garfield 12

Henry Hudson 41, Keyport 15

Jackson Liberty 50, Barnegat 48

Jackson Memorial 58, Newark Central 25

Jefferson 47, Kinnelon 24

Kittatinny 48, Roxbury 36

LEAP Academy 50, Salem 43

Lakeland 17, Wayne Valley 10

Leonia 32, Bergen Charter 7

Livingston 52, Glen Ridge 20

Lyndhurst 61, New Milford 41

Manchester 67, Donovan Catholic 37

Maple Shade 20, Clayton 17

Mater Dei 58, Keansburg 28

Metuchen 57, South River 45

Middle Township 35, Wildwood Catholic 32

Middlesex 59, Highland Park 24

Monroe 77, West Morris 74

Montville 54, Watchung Hills 48

Mother Seton 27, Piscataway Tech 23

Newton 50, Morris Catholic 47

North Brunswick 59, Iselin Kennedy 50

Northern Highlands 51, Paramus 14

Our Lady of Mercy 49, Cape May Tech 13

Palmyra 47, Willingboro 19

Park Ridge 47, Emerson 31

Pemberton 60, Bordentown 38

Pinelands Regional 34, Lakewood 21

Point Pleasant Boro 56, Ranney 25

Rahway 59, Paterson Charter 11

Saddle Brook 56, Wallington 14

Scotch Plains-Fanwood 53, Carteret 33

Secaucus 62, Dwight-Englewood 30

Somerset Tech 44, East Brunswick Tech 34

Sparta 59, Warwick, N.Y. 51

St. Mary's-Rutherford 36, North Arlington 28

Sterling 43, West Deptford 35

Sussex Tech 55, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg, Pa. 46

Toms River East 47, Brick Memorial 38

Trinity Hall 82, Asbury Park 34

Vineland 40, Lower Cape May Regional 39

Wallkill Valley 54, Lenape Valley 40

Wardlaw-Hartridge 47, South Amboy 27

Whippany Park 31, Parsippany Hills 22

Wood-Ridge 47, Weehawken 39

Woodbridge Academy 63, Perth Amboy Tech 27

Woodbury 74, Gateway 27

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments