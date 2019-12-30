hslivebasketballholder

BOYS BASKETBALL

Archbishop Wood, Pa. 54, Wildwood Catholic 52

Barnegat 61, Princeton 51

Bergen Catholic 76, Charlotte Ardrey Kell, N.C. 68

Bernards 60, Verona 38

Chatham 51, Madison 46

Cherry Hill East 50, Cherry Hill West 48

Columbia 73, Willingboro 71

Delsea 53, Millville 37

Dickinson 56, Orange 48

Doane Academy 75, Life Center Academy 69

Dover 68, Wallkill Valley 37

Dwight-Englewood 39, Glen Rock 34

Dwight-Morrow 64, Gratz, Pa. 51

Elizabeth 67, Boys Latin, Md. 47

Episcopal Academy, Pa. 53, Paul VI 42

Franklin 49, Roxbury 39

Gill St. Bernard's 79, Abraham Lincoln, Pa. 61

Hanover Park 82, Whippany Park 59

Harrison 52, Ridgefield 40

LEAP Academy 65, Palmyra 63

Lyndhurst 59, Bergenfield 44

Manalapan 63, Matawan 56

Memorial 62, Bloomfield 49

Millburn 48, Jonathan Dayton 31

Montverde Academy, Fla. 77, Patrick School 32

Newark East Side 55, University 45

North Bergen 53, North Star Academy 45

Old Bridge 45, Freehold 43

Our Saviour, N.Y. 62, Snyder 51

Passaic 73, DePaul Catholic 59

Passaic Tech 65, Pascack Valley 63

Red Bank Regional 60, Ranney 53

Robbinsville 59, Brick Memorial 43

Somerville 71, New Providence 65

Sparta 67, Newton 61

St. Joseph-Montvale 85, Ridgewood 58

Timber Creek 70, Penns Grove 66

Union 64, Carteret 60

Union City 74, Long Branch 41

Vineland 65, Highland 59

Watchung Hills 95, New Dorp, N.Y. 45

Westampton Tech 56, Williamstown 33

Buc Holiday Classic

Consolation Final

Woodbridge 58, Sayreville 55

Final Round

St. Thomas Aquinas 74, Burlington Township 43

Cougar Classic

Montgomery 63, Medford Tech 47

Hillsborough Holiday Classic

Colonia 58, Hightstown 49

Iselin Kennedy 63, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 52

Huskies Holiday Classic

Holmdel 66, Edison 38

Jack Reilly Tournament

Third Place

Demarest 48, Old Tappan 38

St. Mary's-Rutherford 41, Manchester Regional 39

Joe Pepe Classic

Final Round

Hackettstown 57, Shore Regional 46

Joe Silver Tournament

Championship

Irvington 71, Hillside 49

Third Place

East Orange 96, Newark Tech 80

Lakeland Holiday Classic

Final Round

Lakeland 68, Sussex Tech 30

Metuchen Bulldog Tournament

Roselle 72, Metuchen 60

Monroe Holiday Tournament

Final Round

Plainfield 49, Monroe 39

Neptune Holiday Jubilee

Lincoln 38, Neptune 34

Fifth Place

Allentown 66, Ewing 61

WOBM Tournament

Championship

Manasquan 78, Toms River North 63

Consolation Final

Middletown South 72, Marlboro 67

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL

Absegami 42, Vineland 28

Asbury Park 40, LEAP Academy 30

Baldwin, Pa. 45, Wildwood 34

Bayonne 38, Ridge 33

Becton 32, Waldwick 30

Bergenfield 39, Clifton 21

Bridgewater-Raritan 41, Allentown 30

Clearview Regional 51, Council Rock North, Pa. 35

Dumont 47, Paramus 37

Fair Lawn 40, Mahwah 35

Freehold Township 47, Sayreville 17

Glassboro 67, Clayton 27

Hackensack 68, Payne Tech 45

Hasbrouck Heights 45, Elmwood Park 32

Highland Park 34, North Plainfield 33

Holmdel 53, Lincoln 31

Hunterdon Central 30, Westfield 24

Jackson Liberty 42, Pinelands Regional 30

Jefferson 57, Wayne Valley 42

Kingsway 43, Ocean City 34

Life Center Academy 47, Newark Tech 13

Long Branch 50, Brick Township 28

Manasquan 66, Marlboro 60

Middletown North 38, King's Christian 27

Midland Park 51, Emerson 44

Montgomery 63, Westampton Tech 50

Montville 63, Hillside 37

Morris Knolls 57, Voorhees 48

Morristown-Beard 50, Jonathan Dayton 23

Newton 51, High Point 44

Old Tappan 49, Northern Highlands 28

Penns Grove 65, Stem Civics 20

People's Prep 53, Paterson Charter 32

Point Pleasant Beach 37, Plainfield 35

Ramapo 61, Paramus Catholic 41

Red Bank Catholic 58, Roland Park Country, Md. 45

Ridgefield Park 45, Passaic Valley 26

Rutherford 51, Dwight-Englewood 42

Spotswood 58, Perth Amboy 40

St. Dominic 63, Dickinson 43

St. Hubert's, Pa. 51, Atlantic Tech 43

St. Rose 71, Fort Myers, Fla. 57

Stuart Country Day 67, Roselle Catholic 26

Teaneck 62, Trenton Central 42

Tenafly 50, North Bergen 21

Villa Walsh 49, Brearley 28

West Morris 39, Mendham 36

Wildwood Catholic 42, Friends Central, Pa. 27

Blue Devil Holiday Tournament

Championship

Howell 59, Shore Regional 57

Ninth Place

Ocean Township 42, Monmouth 23

Cougar Classic

Oak Knoll 57, Governor Livingston 51

Watchung Hills 50, Chatham 35

Joe Pepe Tournament

Consolation Final

Cresskill 60, Pascack Valley 45

Joe Poli Tournament

Championship

Immaculate Heart 57, Secaucus 36

Seventh Place

Indian Hills 49, Holy Angels 33

Lady Lions Tournament

New Providence 55, Marist 33

Len Sepanak Memorial Tournament

Edison 52, Pingry 47

Mahwah Tournament

Lyndhurst 56, Hawthorne 28

Ramsey 47, Ridgefield 25

Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament

Final Round

Newark Central 39, Arts 35

Spartan Holiday Tournament

Championship

Sparta 49, Warren Hills 44

Tampa Bay Invitational

Saddle River Day 66, Westlake, Ohio 42

Westwood Holiday Tournament

Consolation Final

Monroe 50, Steinert 34

WOBM Classic

Championship

Manchester 70, Red Bank Regional 59

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments