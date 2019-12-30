BOYS BASKETBALL
Archbishop Wood, Pa. 54, Wildwood Catholic 52
Barnegat 61, Princeton 51
Bergen Catholic 76, Charlotte Ardrey Kell, N.C. 68
Bernards 60, Verona 38
Chatham 51, Madison 46
Cherry Hill East 50, Cherry Hill West 48
Columbia 73, Willingboro 71
Delsea 53, Millville 37
Dickinson 56, Orange 48
Doane Academy 75, Life Center Academy 69
Dover 68, Wallkill Valley 37
Dwight-Englewood 39, Glen Rock 34
Dwight-Morrow 64, Gratz, Pa. 51
Elizabeth 67, Boys Latin, Md. 47
Episcopal Academy, Pa. 53, Paul VI 42
Franklin 49, Roxbury 39
Gill St. Bernard's 79, Abraham Lincoln, Pa. 61
Hanover Park 82, Whippany Park 59
Harrison 52, Ridgefield 40
LEAP Academy 65, Palmyra 63
Lyndhurst 59, Bergenfield 44
Manalapan 63, Matawan 56
Memorial 62, Bloomfield 49
Millburn 48, Jonathan Dayton 31
Montverde Academy, Fla. 77, Patrick School 32
Newark East Side 55, University 45
North Bergen 53, North Star Academy 45
Old Bridge 45, Freehold 43
Our Saviour, N.Y. 62, Snyder 51
Passaic 73, DePaul Catholic 59
Passaic Tech 65, Pascack Valley 63
Red Bank Regional 60, Ranney 53
Robbinsville 59, Brick Memorial 43
Somerville 71, New Providence 65
Sparta 67, Newton 61
St. Joseph-Montvale 85, Ridgewood 58
Timber Creek 70, Penns Grove 66
Union 64, Carteret 60
Union City 74, Long Branch 41
Vineland 65, Highland 59
Watchung Hills 95, New Dorp, N.Y. 45
Westampton Tech 56, Williamstown 33
Buc Holiday Classic
Consolation Final
Woodbridge 58, Sayreville 55
Final Round
St. Thomas Aquinas 74, Burlington Township 43
Cougar Classic
Montgomery 63, Medford Tech 47
Hillsborough Holiday Classic
Colonia 58, Hightstown 49
Iselin Kennedy 63, West Windsor-Plainsboro North 52
Huskies Holiday Classic
Holmdel 66, Edison 38
Jack Reilly Tournament
Third Place
Demarest 48, Old Tappan 38
St. Mary's-Rutherford 41, Manchester Regional 39
Joe Pepe Classic
Final Round
Hackettstown 57, Shore Regional 46
Joe Silver Tournament
Championship
Irvington 71, Hillside 49
Third Place
East Orange 96, Newark Tech 80
Lakeland Holiday Classic
Final Round
Lakeland 68, Sussex Tech 30
Metuchen Bulldog Tournament
Roselle 72, Metuchen 60
Monroe Holiday Tournament
Final Round
Plainfield 49, Monroe 39
Neptune Holiday Jubilee
Lincoln 38, Neptune 34
Fifth Place
Allentown 66, Ewing 61
WOBM Tournament
Championship
Manasquan 78, Toms River North 63
Consolation Final
Middletown South 72, Marlboro 67
GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL
Absegami 42, Vineland 28
Asbury Park 40, LEAP Academy 30
Baldwin, Pa. 45, Wildwood 34
Bayonne 38, Ridge 33
Becton 32, Waldwick 30
Bergenfield 39, Clifton 21
Bridgewater-Raritan 41, Allentown 30
Clearview Regional 51, Council Rock North, Pa. 35
Dumont 47, Paramus 37
Fair Lawn 40, Mahwah 35
Freehold Township 47, Sayreville 17
Glassboro 67, Clayton 27
Hackensack 68, Payne Tech 45
Hasbrouck Heights 45, Elmwood Park 32
Highland Park 34, North Plainfield 33
Holmdel 53, Lincoln 31
Hunterdon Central 30, Westfield 24
Jackson Liberty 42, Pinelands Regional 30
Jefferson 57, Wayne Valley 42
Kingsway 43, Ocean City 34
Life Center Academy 47, Newark Tech 13
Long Branch 50, Brick Township 28
Manasquan 66, Marlboro 60
Middletown North 38, King's Christian 27
Midland Park 51, Emerson 44
Montgomery 63, Westampton Tech 50
Montville 63, Hillside 37
Morris Knolls 57, Voorhees 48
Morristown-Beard 50, Jonathan Dayton 23
Newton 51, High Point 44
Old Tappan 49, Northern Highlands 28
Penns Grove 65, Stem Civics 20
People's Prep 53, Paterson Charter 32
Point Pleasant Beach 37, Plainfield 35
Ramapo 61, Paramus Catholic 41
Red Bank Catholic 58, Roland Park Country, Md. 45
Ridgefield Park 45, Passaic Valley 26
Rutherford 51, Dwight-Englewood 42
Spotswood 58, Perth Amboy 40
St. Dominic 63, Dickinson 43
St. Hubert's, Pa. 51, Atlantic Tech 43
St. Rose 71, Fort Myers, Fla. 57
Stuart Country Day 67, Roselle Catholic 26
Teaneck 62, Trenton Central 42
Tenafly 50, North Bergen 21
Villa Walsh 49, Brearley 28
West Morris 39, Mendham 36
Wildwood Catholic 42, Friends Central, Pa. 27
Blue Devil Holiday Tournament
Championship
Howell 59, Shore Regional 57
Ninth Place
Ocean Township 42, Monmouth 23
Cougar Classic
Oak Knoll 57, Governor Livingston 51
Watchung Hills 50, Chatham 35
Joe Pepe Tournament
Consolation Final
Cresskill 60, Pascack Valley 45
Joe Poli Tournament
Championship
Immaculate Heart 57, Secaucus 36
Seventh Place
Indian Hills 49, Holy Angels 33
Lady Lions Tournament
New Providence 55, Marist 33
Len Sepanak Memorial Tournament
Edison 52, Pingry 47
Mahwah Tournament
Lyndhurst 56, Hawthorne 28
Ramsey 47, Ridgefield 25
Newark Public Schools Holiday Tournament
Final Round
Newark Central 39, Arts 35
Spartan Holiday Tournament
Championship
Sparta 49, Warren Hills 44
Tampa Bay Invitational
Saddle River Day 66, Westlake, Ohio 42
Westwood Holiday Tournament
Consolation Final
Monroe 50, Steinert 34
WOBM Classic
Championship
Manchester 70, Red Bank Regional 59
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
1. Sa’eed Nelson, St. Augustine, 2016
A two-time Press Boys Basketball Player of the Year, Sa’eed Nelson led the Hermits to the 2016 state Non-Pubic A title. He finished his career with 1,625 points, third best in school history.
2. Taj Thweatt, Wildwood Catholic, 2020
Thweatt averaged 20.2 points and 10.7 rebounds and led the Crusaders to the Cape-Atlantic League championship and the South Jersey Non-Public B final in 2018. Thweatt is committed to West Virginia.
3. Isaiah Morton, St. Augustine, 2011
Morton led the Hermits basketball team to the 2011 state Non-Public A title. He finished as the school’s career scoring leader with 2,289 points.
4. Mike Gesicki, Southern Regional, 2014
Gesicki scored a Southern record 1,866 career points. He averaged 20.3 points, 12.1 rebounds and 3.4 blocks as a senior. He now plays for the Miami Dolphins.
5. Kyion Flanders, Wildwood, 2018
Flanders averaged 20.6 points, 4.3 assists and 5.6 rebounds. He finished his career with a school-record 2,137 career points.
6. Pat Holden, Lower Cape May, 2018
Holden led the Caper Tigers to the South Jersey Group II final. He averaged 22.7 points and 6.5 assists. Holden finished with 2,103 career points.
7. Jahlil White, Wildwood Catholic, 2020
In the 2018-19 season, the 6-foot-5 White averaged 18.5 points and 6.1 rebounds to help lead the Crusaders to the Cape-Atlantic League championship and the South Jersey Non-Public B final. White will play at Temple next season.
8. Justyn Mutts, St. Augustine, 2017
Mutts finished with 1,389 career points and the Hermits were 107-12 in his four seasons.
9. Osun Osunniyi, Mainland Regional, 2017
He averaged 14.4 points, 11.4 rebounds and 5.6 blocks. He now plays for Division I St. Bonaventure.
10. Ray Bethea Jr., Atlantic City, 2018
Bethea graduated with 1,651 career points – second most in A.C. history.
1. Kylee Watson, Mainland (2020)
Coming into the season Watson had 1,542 career points. She signed with the University of Oregon.
2. Lauren Holden, Lower Cape May (2015)
Holden scored 2,476 career points and led the Caper Tigers to the 2015 South Jersey Group II championship. She now plays Division I basketball for Fordham University.
3. Julia Duggan, Ocean City (2013)
Duggan was the 2013 Press Girls Basketball Player of the Year. She averaged 16 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Red Raiders to the 2013 state Group III final. Duggan scored more than 1,000 points and grabbed more than 1,000 rebounds in her career.
4. Kristine Miller, Cedar Creek, (2012)
Miller led the Pirates to the 2012 state Group I basketball championship. She finished her career 1,696 career points and 940 career rebounds. Miller played at Fairfield University.
5. Kennedy Johnson, Wildwood Catholic, (2014)
Johnson played her senior season at Wildwood Catholic after Sacred Heart in Vineland closes. She averaged 18 points and 13 rebounds and led the Crusaders to a 21-7 record. Johnson scored 1,400 career points.
6. Lauryn Fields, Middle Township, (2014)
Fields led the Panthers to the 2014 Cape-Atlantic League championship. Fields finished her career with 1,692 points — the most of any girl to ever play at Middle Township.
7. Grace Sacco, Ocean City, (2017)
Sacco was The Press 2017 Girls Basketball Player of the Year. A four-year starter, she led the Red Raiders to two Cape-Atlantic League titles and a state Group III final.
8. Tanasia Russell, Vineland (2014)
Russell averaged 28.5 points as a senior. She finished with 1,378 career points in just two years of varsity action. Russell played Division I basketball at Wagner College.
9. Bridget Ruskey, Middle Township, (2017)
Ruskey was the 2016 and 2017 Press Female Athlete of the Year. Ruskey led the Panthers girls basketball team to the 2016 Cape-Atlantic League championship.
10. Alexis Harrison, Millville, (2018)
Harrison averaged 13.4 points, 12.2 rebounds and 1.7 blocks per game. She helped the Thunderbolts reach the Cape-Atlantic League semifinals. Harrison plays at Goldey-Beacom College, an NCAA Division II school in Wilmington, Delaware.
