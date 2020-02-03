BOYS BASKETBALL
Academy Charter 54, Agape Christian 30
Burlington City 70, Doane Academy 55
Burlington Township 47, Westampton Tech 34
Carteret 75, South River 44
Cedar Creek 56, Atlantic Christian 44
Central Jersey College Charter 61, Belvidere 51
Cherry Hill East 72, Winslow 64
Cherry Hill West 54, Northern Burlington 40
Delran 52, Buena Regional 42
Dunellen 80, Timothy Christian 46
East Brunswick Tech 65, Piscataway Tech 61
Ferris 62, METS Charter 49
Gateway 62, Pennsville Memorial 61
Hawthorne 63, Passaic Valley 48
Jackson Liberty 45, Pinelands Regional 35
Lakewood 44, Donovan Catholic 37
Life Center Academy 85, Moorestown Friends 43
Lindenwold 82, Camden Tech 37
Manchester 46, Point Pleasant Boro 39
Moorestown 64, Trenton Catholic 45
Morris Tech 61, Wallkill Valley 58
Mountain Lakes 60, Parsippany 28
Newark Collegiate 68, Weequahic 66
North Bergen 68, Hoboken 46
Palmyra 55, Stem Civics 45
Pennsauken 62, Medford Tech 53
Pennsauken Tech 64, LEAP Academy 47
Point Pleasant Beach 65, Asbury Park 46
Raritan 62, Henry Hudson 44
Riverside 68, New Egypt 60
Schalick 67, Bridgeton 48
South Amboy 64, Calvary Christian 63
South Plainfield 69, Metuchen 36
Southern 48, Central Regional 36
St. Joseph-Hammonton 64, Middle Township 44
St. Thomas Aquinas 68, Middlesex 51
Toms River East 54, Jackson Memorial 42
Toms River North 67, Brick Memorial 27
Toms River South 59, Brick Memorial 39
University 63, West Orange 56
Wardlaw-Hartridge 67, Highland Park 53
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Becton 34, Palisades Park 32
Belvidere 57, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg, Pa. 25
Bordentown 44, Willingboro 41
Brick Memorial 45, Toms River North 41
Bridgeton 61, Schalick 39
Burlington City 54, Doane Academy 23
Cape May Tech 47, Lower Cape May Regional 43
Cinnaminson 44, Delran 27
Donovan Catholic 50, Lakewood 16
Dwight-Englewood 54, Leonia 17
Florence 43, Maple Shade 25
Gateway 52, Penns Grove 39
Gill St. Bernard's 63, St. Elizabeth 43
Glassboro 69, Overbrook 25
Golda Och 53, Newark East Side 36
Hoboken 44, University Charter 42
Holy Cross 41, Pennsauken 35
J.P. Stevens 49, Edison 41
Jackson Liberty 45, Pinelands Regional 35
Jackson Memorial 70, Toms River East 52
Lenape Valley 33, Hackettstown 30
Long Branch 53, Ocean Township 26
Manchester 59, Point Pleasant Boro 24
Mary Help 34, Hawthorne Christian 13
Metuchen 52, Highland Park 27
Middlesex 71, Dunellen 52
Morris Catholic 14, West Orange 8
Morristown-Beard 57, Oak Knoll 41
Mother Seton 36, Wardlaw-Hartridge 13
Mountain Lakes 35, Parsippany Hills 29
Newark Central 48, Montclair 24
North Plainfield 52, Academy for Urban Leadership 28
Our Lady of Mercy 30, Buena Regional 14
Pascack Hills 52, Tenafly 35
Passaic Tech 64, Passaic Charter 37
Pennsauken Tech 35, LEAP Academy 32
Piscataway Tech 61, East Brunswick Tech 13
Point Pleasant Beach 66, Asbury Park 38
Roselle Catholic 49, Roselle 30
Seneca 34, Cherry Hill West 31
Somerset Tech 40, Benedictine Academy 26
South River 65, Carteret 46
Summit 56, Mt. St. Dominic 32
Sussex Tech 55, Warren Tech 23
Timothy Christian 37, Woodbridge 32
Toms River South 43, Brick Memorial 35
Trenton Catholic 88, Moorestown 19
Trinity Hall 53, Henry Hudson 20
Westampton Tech 50, Northern Burlington 38
Wildwood Catholic 70, Pleasantville 18
Winslow 74, Cherry Hill East 30
Woodbury 49, Cedar Creek 33
Glen Ridge 54, Newark Collegiate 31
Livingston 43, Shabazz 25
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
South Amboy vs. Calvary Christian, ccd.
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Atlantic City boys basketball coach Eugene Allen receives a proclamation for his achievement with the boys basketball team from Atlantic city Mayor Marty Small during their games against Pleasantville at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School’s Alejandro Rosado goes to the basket against Atlantic City’s Stephan Byard in the first quarter at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Atlantic City boys basketball coach Eugene Allen huddles his team against Pleasantville at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School’s Noel Gonzalez goes to the basket against Atlantic City’s Quran Pamls in the second quarter at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Atlantic City boys basketball coach Eugene Allen huddles his team against Pleasantville at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Atlantic City boys basketball coach Eugene Allen directs his team against Pleasantville in the first quarter at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School’s Noel Gonzalez goes to the basket against Atlantic City in the first quarter at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School’s Sean Ali goes to the basket past Atlantic City’s Quran Palms in the first quarter at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Atlantic City boys basketball coach Eugene Allen huddles his team against Pleasantville at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School’s Marquise McLoughlin goes to the basket against Atlantic City in the first quarter at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Atlantic City’s Jayden Jones goes to the basket against Pleasantville High School in the second quarter at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Atlantic City’s Naquan Blakeley brings up the ball pushed by Pleasantville High School’s Noel Gonzalez in the first quarter at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Atlantic City’s Teriq Chapman goes to the basket during their games against Pleasantville High School, in the first quarter at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Atlantic City boys basketball coach Gene Allen receives a proclamation for his achievement with the boys basketball team from Atlantic City mayor Marty Small Sr. during Sunday’s game against Pleasantville to cap off the Battle by the Bay.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Atlantic City’s Naquan Blakeley goes to a loose ball against Pleasantville High School’s Sean Ali in the first quarter at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School’s Sean Ali goes to the basket past Atlantic City’s Quran Palms in the first quarter at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Atlantic City boys basketball coach Eugene Allen receives a proclamation for his achievement with the boys basketball team from Atlantic city Mayor Marty Small during their games against Pleasantville at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Fans erupt as Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School’s Noel Gonzalez goes to the basket against Atlantic City in the first quarter at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Atlantic City’s Quran Pamls goes to the basket against Pleasantville High School’s Noel Gonzalez in the first quarter at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Fans cheer as Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Atlantic City’s Quran Palms goes to the basket as Pleasantville’s Elijah Jones defends while a packed Atlantic City High School gym looks on Sunday in the finale of the Battle by the Bay.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Atlantic City’s Teriq Chapman goes to the basket against Pleasantville High School in the second quarter at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School’s Noel Gonzalez goes to the basket against Atlantic City in the first quarter at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville’s Marquise McLoughlin battles for a rebound against Atlantic City’s Quran Palms (5) and Stephan Byard in the second quarter of Sunday’s Battle by the Bay finale.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Atlantic City’s Stephan Byard fouls Pleasantville’s Marquise McLoughlin in the second quarter.
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Pleasantville Atlantic City Battle by the Bay
Pleasantville High School plays Atlantic City at the Battle by the Bay, at the Atlantic City High School, Sunday, Feb. 2, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.