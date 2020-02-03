BOYS BASKETBALL

Academy Charter 54, Agape Christian 30

Barnegat 58, Lacey 33

Burlington City 70, Doane Academy 55

Burlington Township 47, Westampton Tech 34

Carteret 75, South River 44

Cedar Creek 56, Atlantic Christian 44

Central Jersey College Charter 61, Belvidere 51

Cherry Hill East 72, Winslow 64

Cherry Hill West 54, Northern Burlington 40

Delran 52, Buena Regional 42

Deptford 67, Woodbury 56

Dunellen 80, Timothy Christian 46

East Brunswick Tech 65, Piscataway Tech 61

Ferris 62, METS Charter 49

Gateway 62, Pennsville Memorial 61

Harrison 51, Bard 37

Hawthorne 63, Passaic Valley 48

Jackson Liberty 45, Pinelands Regional 35

Lakewood 44, Donovan Catholic 37

Life Center Academy 85, Moorestown Friends 43

Lindenwold 82, Camden Tech 37

Manchester 46, Point Pleasant Boro 39

Mater Dei 66, Keyport 50

Moorestown 64, Trenton Catholic 45

Morris Tech 61, Wallkill Valley 58

Mountain Lakes 60, Parsippany 28

Newark Collegiate 68, Weequahic 66

North Bergen 68, Hoboken 46

Nottingham 70, Seneca 56

Palmyra 55, Stem Civics 45

Paramus 58, McNair 32

Pennsauken 62, Medford Tech 53

Pennsauken Tech 64, LEAP Academy 47

Point Pleasant Beach 65, Asbury Park 46

Ranney 56, Keansburg 29

Raritan 62, Henry Hudson 44

Riverside 68, New Egypt 60

Schalick 67, Bridgeton 48

South Amboy 64, Calvary Christian 63

South Plainfield 69, Metuchen 36

Southern 48, Central Regional 36

St. Joseph-Hammonton 64, Middle Township 44

St. Thomas Aquinas 68, Middlesex 51

Tenafly 58, Emerson 46

Toms River East 54, Jackson Memorial 42

Toms River North 67, Brick Memorial 27

Toms River South 59, Brick Memorial 39

University 63, West Orange 56

Wardlaw-Hartridge 67, Highland Park 53

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Allentown 54, Howell 47

Becton 34, Palisades Park 32

Belvidere 57, Notre Dame-East Stroudsburg, Pa. 25

Bordentown 44, Willingboro 41

Brick Memorial 45, Toms River North 41

Bridgeton 61, Schalick 39

Burlington City 54, Doane Academy 23

Cape May Tech 47, Lower Cape May Regional 43

Cinnaminson 44, Delran 27

Deptford 43, Triton 37

Donovan Catholic 50, Lakewood 16

Dwight-Englewood 54, Leonia 17

Florence 43, Maple Shade 25

Gateway 52, Penns Grove 39

Gill St. Bernard's 63, St. Elizabeth 43

Glassboro 69, Overbrook 25

Golda Och 53, Newark East Side 36

Hoboken 44, University Charter 42

Holy Cross 41, Pennsauken 35

Hun 71, Steinert 21

J.P. Stevens 49, Edison 41

Jackson Liberty 45, Pinelands Regional 35

Jackson Memorial 70, Toms River East 52

Kearny 65, Belleville 24

Keyport 59, Mater Dei 21

Lacey 59, Barnegat 50

Lenape Valley 33, Hackettstown 30

Long Branch 53, Ocean Township 26

Manchester 59, Point Pleasant Boro 24

Mary Help 34, Hawthorne Christian 13

Memorial 53, Harrison 46

Metuchen 52, Highland Park 27

Middlesex 71, Dunellen 52

Morris Catholic 14, West Orange 8

Morristown-Beard 57, Oak Knoll 41

Mother Seton 36, Wardlaw-Hartridge 13

Mountain Lakes 35, Parsippany Hills 29

Newark Central 48, Montclair 24

North Plainfield 52, Academy for Urban Leadership 28

Our Lady of Mercy 30, Buena Regional 14

Palmyra 57, Riverside 43

Pascack Hills 52, Tenafly 35

Passaic Tech 64, Passaic Charter 37

Pennsauken Tech 35, LEAP Academy 32

Piscataway Tech 61, East Brunswick Tech 13

Point Pleasant Beach 66, Asbury Park 38

Ranney 41, Keansburg 33

Roselle Catholic 49, Roselle 30

Seneca 34, Cherry Hill West 31

Somerset Tech 40, Benedictine Academy 26

South River 65, Carteret 46

Summit 56, Mt. St. Dominic 32

Sussex Tech 55, Warren Tech 23

Timothy Christian 37, Woodbridge 32

Toms River South 43, Brick Memorial 35

Trenton Catholic 88, Moorestown 19

Trinity Hall 53, Henry Hudson 20

Westampton Tech 50, Northern Burlington 38

Wildwood Catholic 70, Pleasantville 18

Winslow 74, Cherry Hill East 30

Woodbury 49, Cedar Creek 33

Essex County Tournament=

Preliminary Round=

Glen Ridge 54, Newark Collegiate 31

Livingston 43, Shabazz 25

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

South Amboy vs. Calvary Christian, ccd.

