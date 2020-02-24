BOYS BASKETBALL
Bishop Eustace Prep 65, Seneca 44
Bound Brook 63, South Plainfield 56
Burlington City 70, Bordentown 61
Caldwell 45, Jonathan Dayton 39
Camden 85, Timber Creek 56
Cherokee 45, Camden Catholic 43
Cherry Hill West 82, Woodrow Wilson 68
Delran 49, Haddon Township 26
Don Bosco Prep 70, Fair Lawn 65
Gateway 53, Moorestown Friends 51
Holy Cross 57, Egg Harbor 46
Hopatcong 48, Bard High School Early College, N.Y. 46
Mainland Regional 44, Holy Spirit 37
Morris Catholic 67, Lenape Valley 58
New Brunswick 70, Lakewood 53
New Egypt 41, St. Rose 40
Northern Burlington 66, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 64
Paterson Charter 60, Garfield 53
Pitman 47, Williamstown 39
Rancocas Valley 64, Audubon 40
Saddle Brook 48, Kinnelon 46
Saddle River Day 77, Dwight-Englewood 64
South Amboy 76, Roselle Park 67
Spotswood 42, Calvary Christian 39
St. Augustine 78, Pleasantville 57
St. Joseph-Hammonton 59, Atlantic City 52
Sterling 62, Camden Tech 38
Wildwood Catholic 84, Ocean City 47
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Atlantic City 52, ACIT 27
Bishop Eustace Prep 66, Seneca 33
Bound Brook 65, Warren Tech 25
Burlington Township 49, Cherry Hill East 27
Calvary Christian 36, Highland Park 32
Cherokee 44, Camden Catholic 33
Cherry Hill West 63, Woodrow Wilson 48
Cinnaminson 30, Haddon Township 20
Colts Neck 63, Toms River South 19
Cumberland Regional 37, Paulsboro 31
Dumont 59, Passaic Valley 38
Egg Harbor 47, Cedar Creek 38
Emerson 47, Indian Hills 28
Hasbrouck Heights 27, St. Mary's-Rutherford 22
Immaculate Conception-Lodi 42, Arts 39
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 58, Bloomfield 39
Mainland Regional 42, Middle Township 36
Mary Help 40, Eastern Christian 25
Medford Tech 50, Stem Civics 19
Morristown-Beard 45, Lenape Valley 31
Mount Olive 36, Hackettstown 32
Newark Academy 34, Glen Ridge 31
Northern Burlington 31, Moorestown 26
Ocean City 34, Our Lady of Mercy 20
Paterson Charter 54, Hoboken Charter 16
Paul VI 75, Moorestown Friends 49
Rancocas Valley 50, Sterling 41
Ridgefield 44, Memorial 31
Ridgefield Park 55, Cranford 51
Schalick 46, Overbrook 30
Secaucus 51, Cresskill 42
Toms River East 44, Middletown North 38
Toms River North 60, Wall 25
Weehawken 33, Saddle Brook 31
West Deptford 51, Millville 49
Wildwood Catholic 63, Absegami 33
Mainland Middle girls CAL tournament
Mainland Regional High School plays Middle Township in the first round of the CAL girls basketball tournament, in Linwood, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
