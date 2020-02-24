BOYS BASKETBALL

Barnegat 56, Metuchen 55

Bishop Eustace Prep 65, Seneca 44

Boonton 67, Vernon 53

Bound Brook 63, South Plainfield 56

Burlington City 70, Bordentown 61

Caldwell 45, Jonathan Dayton 39

Camden 85, Timber Creek 56

Cherokee 45, Camden Catholic 43

Cherry Hill West 82, Woodrow Wilson 68

Delran 49, Haddon Township 26

Don Bosco Prep 70, Fair Lawn 65

Eastern 73, Winslow 48

Gateway 53, Moorestown Friends 51

Holy Cross 57, Egg Harbor 46

Hopatcong 48, Bard High School Early College, N.Y. 46

Lenape 60, Shawnee 29

Mainland Regional 44, Holy Spirit 37

Morris Catholic 67, Lenape Valley 58

New Brunswick 70, Lakewood 53

New Egypt 41, St. Rose 40

Northern Burlington 66, West Windsor-Plainsboro South 64

Paterson Charter 60, Garfield 53

Pennsauken 93, Salem 60

Pitman 47, Williamstown 39

Rancocas Valley 64, Audubon 40

Saddle Brook 48, Kinnelon 46

Saddle River Day 77, Dwight-Englewood 64

South Amboy 76, Roselle Park 67

Spotswood 42, Calvary Christian 39

St. Augustine 78, Pleasantville 57

St. Joseph-Hammonton 59, Atlantic City 52

Sterling 62, Camden Tech 38

Union 71, Newark Tech 61

Wildwood Catholic 84, Ocean City 47

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Atlantic City 52, ACIT 27

Bishop Eustace Prep 66, Seneca 33

Bound Brook 65, Warren Tech 25

Bridgeton 54, Camden 39

Burlington Township 49, Cherry Hill East 27

Calvary Christian 36, Highland Park 32

Cherokee 44, Camden Catholic 33

Cherry Hill West 63, Woodrow Wilson 48

Cinnaminson 30, Haddon Township 20

Colts Neck 63, Toms River South 19

Cumberland Regional 37, Paulsboro 31

Dumont 59, Passaic Valley 38

Eastern 61, Winslow 24

Egg Harbor 47, Cedar Creek 38

Emerson 47, Indian Hills 28

Hammonton 59, Triton 31

Hasbrouck Heights 27, St. Mary's-Rutherford 22

Howell 49, Southern 40

Immaculate Conception-Lodi 42, Arts 39

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 58, Bloomfield 39

Lenape 38, Shawnee 31

Mainland Regional 42, Middle Township 36

Mary Help 40, Eastern Christian 25

Medford Tech 50, Stem Civics 19

Morristown-Beard 45, Lenape Valley 31

Mount Olive 36, Hackettstown 32

Newark Academy 34, Glen Ridge 31

Northern Burlington 31, Moorestown 26

Ocean City 34, Our Lady of Mercy 20

Passaic 41, Hopatcong 36

Paterson Charter 54, Hoboken Charter 16

Paul VI 75, Moorestown Friends 49

Rancocas Valley 50, Sterling 41

Ridgefield 44, Memorial 31

Ridgefield Park 55, Cranford 51

Schalick 46, Overbrook 30

Science Park 28, Tech 18

Secaucus 51, Cresskill 42

Toms River East 44, Middletown North 38

Toms River North 60, Wall 25

Weehawken 33, Saddle Brook 31

West Deptford 51, Millville 49

Wildwood Catholic 63, Absegami 33

