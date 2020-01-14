BOYS BASKETBALL
Barnegat 50, Jackson Memorial 47
Becton 61, Saddle Brook 31
Belleville 73, Academy for Urban Leadership 64
Bordentown 59, Northern Burlington 47
Brearley 58, American History 52
Camden Academy Charter 93, LEAP Academy 51
Cedar Creek 47, Oakcrest 38
Cherry Hill West 65, Pennsauken 51
Clearview Regional 68, Williamstown 64
Cliffside Park 55, Golda Och 54
Doane Academy 78, Cinnaminson 54
Dunellen 59, Piscataway Tech 44
Dwight-Englewood 63, Butler 47
Edison 50, J.P. Stevens 27
Freehold Township 68, Christian Brothers 55
Gateway 34, Camden Tech 33
Glen Rock 57, Eastern Christian 43
Gloucester Catholic 102, Clayton 70
Gloucester Tech 60, Cumberland Regional 46
Hasbrouck Heights 58, St. Mary's-Rutherford 37
Hawthorne 51, Pompton Lakes 47
Hoboken 61, METS Charter 51
Holmdel 73, Rumson-Fair Haven 65
Howell 55, Long Branch 39
Kingsway 68, Hammonton 42
Koinonia Academy 38, Somerset Tech 35
Lacey 59, Central Regional 55
Life Center Academy 70, Atlantic Christian 52
Mainland Regional 37, Holy Spirit 32
Manalapan 46, Freehold 45
Manasquan 48, St. Rose 30
Manchester 51, Toms River South 30
Manchester Regional 62, Garfield 57
Medford Tech 85, Willingboro 75
Middlesex 75, Spotswood 52
Middletown South 71, Marlboro 65
Midland Park 62, Hawthorne Christian 42
Millville 66, Bridgeton 47
Morris Tech 48, Lenape Valley 46
Mountain Lakes 42, Mount Olive 32
New Egypt 65, Florence 59
New Milford 42, Harrison 38
North Warren 66, Sussex Tech 52
Ocean City 60, Absegami 26
Paterson Charter 102, North Arlington 23
Penns Grove 74, Glassboro 35
Perth Amboy Tech 77, East Brunswick Tech 29
Pleasantville 64, Middle Township 60
Princeton Day 57, Princeton 43
Red Bank Catholic 71, Monmouth 63
Ridgefield 49, Bergen Charter 36
Saddle River Day 69, Park Ridge 40
Schalick 74, Pennsville Memorial 61
Secaucus 53, Lyndhurst 45
South Plainfield 63, South River 31
St. Augustine 54, Atlantic Tech 43
St. John Vianney 51, Colts Neck 29
St. Joseph-Hammonton 68, Cape May Tech 48
St. Thomas Aquinas 45, Carteret 40
Stem Civics 64, Maple Shade 48
Timothy Christian 68, Highland Park 56
Trenton Catholic 78, Westampton Tech 53
Vineland 70, Egg Harbor 69
Wall 54, Ocean Township 36
Wardlaw-Hartridge 68, Calvary Christian 61
Weehawken 64, Wallington 47
Woodstown 70, Gloucester City 55
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Bordentown 41, Florence 19
Bridgeton 42, Millville 40
Burlington Township 44, Steinert 25
Calvary Christian 29, Wardlaw-Hartridge 18
Cedar Creek 43, Oakcrest 38
Cedar Grove 55, Golda Och 53
Central Regional 37, Lacey 19
Cherry Hill East 42, Northern Burlington 36
Cinnaminson 57, Pemberton 20
Dwight-Englewood 48, Butler 30
Egg Harbor 48, Vineland 33
Ferris 43, Benedictine Academy 9
Freehold Township 43, Sayreville 37
Gateway 34, Camden Tech 24
Glassboro 89, Penns Grove 58
Glen Rock 42, Eastern Christian 9
Gloucester Catholic 54, Clayton 21
Gloucester Tech 52, Cumberland Regional 34
Great Oaks Charter 50, Paterson Charter 45
Harrison 55, New Milford 48
Hoboken 58, METS Charter 27
Holy Cross 43, Moorestown 17
Jackson Memorial 81, Donovan Catholic 47
Kingsway 37, Hammonton 30
LEAP Academy 56, Camden Academy Charter 41
Lenape Valley 41, Hopatcong 30
Mainland Regional 74, Holy Spirit 42
Manchester Regional 70, Garfield 26
Maple Shade 51, Stem Civics 17
Marlboro 74, Middletown South 57
Middle Township 53, Pleasantville 13
Middlesex 61, Spotswood 25
Midland Park 59, Hawthorne Christian 15
Mother Seton 47, Timothy Christian 28
Mountain Lakes 35, Morris Tech 21
New Egypt 29, Riverside 18
North Arlington 61, Paterson Charter 8
Ocean City 41, Absegami 37
Palisades Park 43, Newark East Side 25
Palmyra 59, Doane Academy 29
Pennington 46, Princeton Day 9
Pennsville Memorial 53, Schalick 25
Perth Amboy Tech 41, East Brunswick Tech 13
Pitman 41, Lower Cape May Regional 35
Pompton Lakes 43, Hawthorne 38
Red Bank Catholic 68, Monmouth 18
Ridgefield 45, Bergen Charter 15
Rumson-Fair Haven 49, Holmdel 48
Saddle Brook 43, Becton 31
Saddle River Day 92, Park Ridge 47
Shore Regional 38, Raritan 33
St. John Vianney 58, Colts Neck 28
St. Rose 45, Manasquan 29
Trenton Catholic 84, Westampton Tech 29
Wall 50, Ocean Township 39
Weehawken 49, Wallington 19
West Milford 44, Passaic Valley 42
Wildwood Catholic 58, Buena Regional 18
Williamstown 44, Clearview Regional 40
Willingboro 45, Medford Tech 23
Woodbridge Academy 50, Piscataway Tech 38
Woodstown 47, Gloucester City 34
Mainland vs Holy Spirit
Mainland against Holy Spirit during the first half of the boys basketball game at Mainland High School Monday Jan 13, 2020. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Edward Lea
