BOYS BASKETBALL

Audubon 43, Sterling 40

Barnegat 50, Jackson Memorial 47

Becton 61, Saddle Brook 31

Belleville 73, Academy for Urban Leadership 64

Bogota 64, Waldwick 48

Bordentown 59, Northern Burlington 47

Brearley 58, American History 52

Camden Academy Charter 93, LEAP Academy 51

Cedar Creek 47, Oakcrest 38

Cherry Hill West 65, Pennsauken 51

Clearview Regional 68, Williamstown 64

Cliffside Park 55, Golda Och 54

Cresskill 73, Emerson 36

Delsea 95, Triton 47

Demarest 59, Nutley 51

Doane Academy 78, Cinnaminson 54

Dunellen 59, Piscataway Tech 44

Dwight-Englewood 63, Butler 47

Edison 50, J.P. Stevens 27

Elmwood Park 68, Lodi 56

Freehold Township 68, Christian Brothers 55

Gateway 34, Camden Tech 33

Glen Rock 57, Eastern Christian 43

Gloucester Catholic 102, Clayton 70

Gloucester Tech 60, Cumberland Regional 46

Hasbrouck Heights 58, St. Mary's-Rutherford 37

Hawthorne 51, Pompton Lakes 47

Highland 84, Deptford 71

Hoboken 61, METS Charter 51

Holmdel 73, Rumson-Fair Haven 65

Howell 55, Long Branch 39

Kingsway 68, Hammonton 42

Koinonia Academy 38, Somerset Tech 35

Lacey 59, Central Regional 55

Life Center Academy 70, Atlantic Christian 52

Mainland Regional 37, Holy Spirit 32

Manalapan 46, Freehold 45

Manasquan 48, St. Rose 30

Manchester 51, Toms River South 30

Manchester Regional 62, Garfield 57

Medford Tech 85, Willingboro 75

Middlesex 75, Spotswood 52

Middletown South 71, Marlboro 65

Midland Park 62, Hawthorne Christian 42

Millville 66, Bridgeton 47

Morris Tech 48, Lenape Valley 46

Mountain Lakes 42, Mount Olive 32

New Egypt 65, Florence 59

New Milford 42, Harrison 38

North Warren 66, Sussex Tech 52

Ocean City 60, Absegami 26

Palmyra 57, Riverside 43

Paterson Charter 102, North Arlington 23

Penns Grove 74, Glassboro 35

Perth Amboy Tech 77, East Brunswick Tech 29

Pitman 52, Lindenwold 49

Pleasantville 64, Middle Township 60

Princeton Day 57, Princeton 43

Red Bank Catholic 71, Monmouth 63

Ridgefield 49, Bergen Charter 36

Saddle River Day 69, Park Ridge 40

Schalick 74, Pennsville Memorial 61

Secaucus 53, Lyndhurst 45

South Plainfield 63, South River 31

Sparta 74, Kittatinny 52

St. Augustine 54, Atlantic Tech 43

St. John Vianney 51, Colts Neck 29

St. Joseph-Hammonton 68, Cape May Tech 48

St. Thomas Aquinas 45, Carteret 40

Stem Civics 64, Maple Shade 48

Timothy Christian 68, Highland Park 56

Trenton Catholic 78, Westampton Tech 53

Vineland 70, Egg Harbor 69

Wall 54, Ocean Township 36

Wardlaw-Hartridge 68, Calvary Christian 61

Weehawken 64, Wallington 47

Wildwood 79, Salem 65

Woodstown 70, Gloucester City 55

 

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Barnegat 53, Keyport 22

Bordentown 41, Florence 19

Bridgeton 42, Millville 40

Burlington Township 44, Steinert 25

Calvary Christian 29, Wardlaw-Hartridge 18

Cedar Creek 43, Oakcrest 38

Cedar Grove 55, Golda Och 53

Central Regional 37, Lacey 19

Cherry Hill East 42, Northern Burlington 36

Cinnaminson 57, Pemberton 20

Cresskill 50, Emerson 30

Delsea 71, Triton 44

Deptford 49, Highland 31

Dunellen 45, Carteret 32

Dwight-Englewood 48, Butler 30

Egg Harbor 48, Vineland 33

Ferris 43, Benedictine Academy 9

Freehold Township 43, Sayreville 37

Gateway 34, Camden Tech 24

Glassboro 89, Penns Grove 58

Glen Rock 42, Eastern Christian 9

Gloucester Catholic 54, Clayton 21

Gloucester Tech 52, Cumberland Regional 34

Great Oaks Charter 50, Paterson Charter 45

Harrison 55, New Milford 48

Hoboken 58, METS Charter 27

Holy Cross 43, Moorestown 17

Jackson Memorial 81, Donovan Catholic 47

Kingsway 37, Hammonton 30

LEAP Academy 56, Camden Academy Charter 41

Lenape Valley 41, Hopatcong 30

Mainland Regional 74, Holy Spirit 42

Manchester Regional 70, Garfield 26

Maple Shade 51, Stem Civics 17

Marlboro 74, Middletown South 57

Mater Dei 35, Ranney 12

Middle Township 53, Pleasantville 13

Middlesex 61, Spotswood 25

Midland Park 59, Hawthorne Christian 15

Mother Seton 47, Timothy Christian 28

Mountain Lakes 35, Morris Tech 21

New Egypt 29, Riverside 18

North Arlington 61, Paterson Charter 8

Ocean City 41, Absegami 37

Palisades Park 43, Newark East Side 25

Palmyra 59, Doane Academy 29

Pennington 46, Princeton Day 9

Pennsauken 33, Delran 26

Pennsville Memorial 53, Schalick 25

Perth Amboy Tech 41, East Brunswick Tech 13

Pitman 41, Lower Cape May Regional 35

Pompton Lakes 43, Hawthorne 38

Red Bank Catholic 68, Monmouth 18

Ridgefield 45, Bergen Charter 15

Rumson-Fair Haven 49, Holmdel 48

Saddle Brook 43, Becton 31

Saddle River Day 92, Park Ridge 47

Seneca 41, Overbrook 31

Shore Regional 38, Raritan 33

St. John Vianney 58, Colts Neck 28

St. Rose 45, Manasquan 29

Trenton Catholic 84, Westampton Tech 29

Waldwick 45, Bogota 17

Wall 50, Ocean Township 39

Weehawken 49, Wallington 19

West Milford 44, Passaic Valley 42

Wildwood 69, Salem 38

Wildwood Catholic 58, Buena Regional 18

Williamstown 44, Clearview Regional 40

Willingboro 45, Medford Tech 23

Woodbridge Academy 50, Piscataway Tech 38

Woodstown 47, Gloucester City 34

