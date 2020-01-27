BOYS BASKETBALL

American History 68, Hopatcong 45

ACIT 91, Vineland 78

Burlington City 67, Florence 44

Camden Academy Charter 85, LEAP Academy 53

Camden Tech 72, Clayton 63

Carteret 67, South Plainfield 40

Cedar Creek 53, Lower Cape May Regional 42

Christian Brothers 65, Long Branch 33

Cinnaminson 56, Maple Shade 54

Doane Academy 77, New Egypt 49

Dunellen 72, Highland Park 42

Elizabeth 82, Weequahic 41

Emerson 63, Bard 58

Franklin 67, Woodbridge 60

Freehold 54, Freehold Township 40

Golda Och 51, West Caldwell Tech 37

Holmdel 51, Raritan 36

Holy Cross 89, Riverside 53

Holy Spirit 68, Absegami 37

Jefferson 59, Vernon 43

Keyport 82, East Brunswick Tech 56

Lakewood 68, Lacey 46

Life Center Academy 61, Cristo Rey, Pa. 57

Mainland Regional 62, Ocean City 58

Manasquan 40, Rumson-Fair Haven 30

Manchester 50, Point Pleasant Beach 48

Medford Tech 52, Burlington Township 48

Metuchen 65, Middlesex 42

Middletown South 62, Howell 36

Millville 76, Schalick 46

Moorestown 68, Bordentown 47

Morris Knolls 53, McNair 25

Morris Tech 69, Veritas Christian Academy 57

Mountain Lakes 48, Mendham 45

Newark Central 58, Dickinson 51

Northern Burlington 71, Westampton Tech 67

Park Ridge 68, Eastern Christian 62

Paulsboro 65, Salem 58

Pennington 75, Princeton Day 63

Pennsauken Tech 56, Audubon 45

Perth Amboy Tech 51, South Amboy 34

Rancocas Valley 75, Pennsauken 63

Red Bank Catholic 57, Shore Regional 50

Roselle Park 58, North Warren 43

Sinai Christian 55, Tech 39

Spotswood 51, South River 43

St. Augustine 76, Egg Harbor 58

St. Mary's-Rutherford 86, North Arlington 58

Stem Civics 61, Bound Brook 58

Sussex Tech 71, Central Jersey College Charter 39

Timber Creek 62, Lenape 58

Timothy Christian 70, Somerset Tech 41

Wall 70, Middletown North 47

Wardlaw-Hartridge 66, Piscataway Tech 52

West Morris 61, Sparta 51

Whippany Park 58, Montville 43

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Atlantic City 61, Bridgeton 16

ACIT 65, Vineland 38

Audubon 46, Pennsauken Tech 33

Bordentown 55, Doane Academy 31

Burlington City 35, Florence 30

Calvary Christian 54, East Brunswick Tech 12

Camden Academy Charter 50, Camden 41

Deptford 36, Cherry Hill East 29

Freehold Township 57, Freehold 29

Glassboro 66, Oakcrest 40

Glen Ridge 41, Passaic Charter 11

Golda Och 59, Montclair Kimberley 47

Hackettstown 38, Mountain Lakes 29

Haddon Township 42, Pemberton 28

Hillsborough 73, Nottingham 10

Hillside 39, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 36

Holmdel 39, Raritan 25

Holy Cross 54, Northern Burlington 44

Hunterdon Central 28, Hopewell Valley Central 19

Leonia 41, Paterson Charter 11

Manasquan 40, Rumson-Fair Haven 38

Marist 66, Mater Dei 37

Middlesex 76, Metuchen 59

Middletown North 33, Wall 31

Middletown South 52, Howell 36

Neptune 63, Trenton Central 44

Newark East Side 41, Bard 20

North Warren 74, Hopatcong 42

Palisades Park 36, McNair 14

Palmyra 43, Maple Shade 21

Pascack Hills 42, St. Mary's-Rutherford 33

Pennington 52, Plumstead Christian, Pa. 34

Pequannock 46, Whippany Park 30

Phillipsburg 48, High Point 30

Piscataway Tech 26, Wardlaw-Hartridge 20

South Brunswick 51, Princeton 32

South River 51, Spotswood 34

St. Elizabeth 56, Madison 33

St. John Vianney 63, Trinity Hall 27

Sussex Tech 53, Central Jersey College Charter 3

Timothy Christian 40, Somerset Tech 35

Toms River East 44, Allentown 43

Toms River North 63, St. Joseph-Hammonton 6

Union City 56, Ferris 26

Villa Walsh 38, Bernards 22

Washington Township 46, Egg Harbor 10

Watchung Hills 53, Morristown 40

West Chester Henderson, Pa. 52, Steinert 20

West Morris 52, Sparta 47

Westampton Tech 60, Delran 39

Wildwood Catholic 58, Red Bank Regional 48

Woodbridge Academy 47, Mother Seton 37

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/ 

