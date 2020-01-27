BOYS BASKETBALL
American History 68, Hopatcong 45
Burlington City 67, Florence 44
Camden Academy Charter 85, LEAP Academy 53
Camden Tech 72, Clayton 63
Carteret 67, South Plainfield 40
Cedar Creek 53, Lower Cape May Regional 42
Christian Brothers 65, Long Branch 33
Cinnaminson 56, Maple Shade 54
Doane Academy 77, New Egypt 49
Dunellen 72, Highland Park 42
Elizabeth 82, Weequahic 41
Franklin 67, Woodbridge 60
Freehold 54, Freehold Township 40
Golda Och 51, West Caldwell Tech 37
Holy Cross 89, Riverside 53
Holy Spirit 68, Absegami 37
Keyport 82, East Brunswick Tech 56
Life Center Academy 61, Cristo Rey, Pa. 57
Mainland Regional 62, Ocean City 58
Manasquan 40, Rumson-Fair Haven 30
Manchester 50, Point Pleasant Beach 48
Medford Tech 52, Burlington Township 48
Metuchen 65, Middlesex 42
Middletown South 62, Howell 36
Millville 76, Schalick 46
Moorestown 68, Bordentown 47
Morris Knolls 53, McNair 25
Morris Tech 69, Veritas Christian Academy 57
Mountain Lakes 48, Mendham 45
Newark Central 58, Dickinson 51
Northern Burlington 71, Westampton Tech 67
Park Ridge 68, Eastern Christian 62
Pennington 75, Princeton Day 63
Pennsauken Tech 56, Audubon 45
Perth Amboy Tech 51, South Amboy 34
Rancocas Valley 75, Pennsauken 63
Red Bank Catholic 57, Shore Regional 50
Roselle Park 58, North Warren 43
Sinai Christian 55, Tech 39
Spotswood 51, South River 43
St. Augustine 76, Egg Harbor 58
St. Mary's-Rutherford 86, North Arlington 58
Stem Civics 61, Bound Brook 58
Sussex Tech 71, Central Jersey College Charter 39
Timber Creek 62, Lenape 58
Timothy Christian 70, Somerset Tech 41
Wall 70, Middletown North 47
Wardlaw-Hartridge 66, Piscataway Tech 52
West Morris 61, Sparta 51
Whippany Park 58, Montville 43
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Atlantic City 61, Bridgeton 16
Audubon 46, Pennsauken Tech 33
Bordentown 55, Doane Academy 31
Burlington City 35, Florence 30
Calvary Christian 54, East Brunswick Tech 12
Camden Academy Charter 50, Camden 41
Deptford 36, Cherry Hill East 29
Freehold Township 57, Freehold 29
Glassboro 66, Oakcrest 40
Glen Ridge 41, Passaic Charter 11
Golda Och 59, Montclair Kimberley 47
Hackettstown 38, Mountain Lakes 29
Haddon Township 42, Pemberton 28
Hillsborough 73, Nottingham 10
Hillside 39, Scotch Plains-Fanwood 36
Holy Cross 54, Northern Burlington 44
Hunterdon Central 28, Hopewell Valley Central 19
Leonia 41, Paterson Charter 11
Manasquan 40, Rumson-Fair Haven 38
Middlesex 76, Metuchen 59
Middletown North 33, Wall 31
Middletown South 52, Howell 36
Neptune 63, Trenton Central 44
Newark East Side 41, Bard 20
North Warren 74, Hopatcong 42
Palisades Park 36, McNair 14
Palmyra 43, Maple Shade 21
Pascack Hills 42, St. Mary's-Rutherford 33
Pennington 52, Plumstead Christian, Pa. 34
Pequannock 46, Whippany Park 30
Phillipsburg 48, High Point 30
Piscataway Tech 26, Wardlaw-Hartridge 20
South Brunswick 51, Princeton 32
South River 51, Spotswood 34
St. Elizabeth 56, Madison 33
St. John Vianney 63, Trinity Hall 27
Sussex Tech 53, Central Jersey College Charter 3
Timothy Christian 40, Somerset Tech 35
Toms River East 44, Allentown 43
Toms River North 63, St. Joseph-Hammonton 6
Villa Walsh 38, Bernards 22
Washington Township 46, Egg Harbor 10
Watchung Hills 53, Morristown 40
West Chester Henderson, Pa. 52, Steinert 20
West Morris 52, Sparta 47
Westampton Tech 60, Delran 39
Wildwood Catholic 58, Red Bank Regional 48
Woodbridge Academy 47, Mother Seton 37
Mainland at Ocean City
Mainland's JaQuan Mace, right, is guarded by Ocean City's Gannon Brady during Monday night's game in Ocean City on January 27, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
012820_spt_ocmainland 8
Mainland's Jake Cook, right, is guarded by Ocean City's Brad Jamison during Monday night's game in Ocean City on January 27, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Mainland's Kareem Spence, right, is guarded by Ocean City's Brady Rauner during Monday night's game in Ocean City on January 27, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Ocean City's Tom Finnegan, left, drives by Mainland's Jake Cook during Monday night's game in Ocean City on January 27, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Ocean City's Gannon Brady, left, is guarded by Mainland's Kareem Spence during Monday night's game in Ocean City on January 27, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Ocean City's Sam Burns, left, drives by Mainland's Jake Cook during Monday night's game in Ocean City on January 27, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Ocean City's Tom Finnegan, left, shoots over Mainland's Tony Tamanini during Monday night's game in Ocean City on January 27, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Mainland's Kareem Spence, center, is defended by Ocean City's Miken Rhodes, left, and Joe Repetti during Monday night's game in Ocean City on January 27, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Mainland's Jake Cook, right, drives by Ocean City's Mike Rhodes during Monday night's game in Ocean City on January 27, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Mainland's Tony Tamanini, left, drives by Ocean City's Mike Rhodes during Monday night's game in Ocean City on January 27, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
Mainland Regional defeated Ocean City 62-58 in high school basketball on Monday, January 27, 2020. Photo/Charles J. Olson
Charles J. Olson
