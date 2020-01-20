BOYS BASKETBALL

Belleville 92, Abundant Life 50

Burlington City 84, Pleasantville 62

Burlington Township 56, Delcastle Tech, Del. 49

Camden Academy Charter 93, Buena Regional 49

Cherokee 77, Clearview Regional 58

Cresskill 48, Bergen Tech 35

Delbarton 58, Morristown-Beard 51

Dunellen 72, Sayreville 57

East Orange 52, Orange 35

First Love Christian, Pa. 62, St. Benedict's 61

Gloucester City 80, Triton 65

Gloucester Tech 38, Haddon Township 37

Hillside 69, West Orange 45

Holy Cross 74, Morris Catholic 41

Immaculate Conception-Montclair 80, West Side 58

Kingsway 64, St. Georges Tech, Del. 50

Lenape 58, Lakewood 57

Long Branch 72, Asbury Park 62

Mainland Regional 53, Cedar Creek 48

Manasquan 59, St. Peter's Prep 38

Marist 83, Matawan 30

Mendham 51, Robbinsville 35

Metuchen 63, Calvary Christian 37

Midland Park 57, Kinnelon 41

Moorestown 58, Sterling 46

Mount Olive 76, North Warren 34

New Brunswick 65, Piscataway 56

Newark Central 53, Eastside Paterson 41

Newark East Side 54, Paterson Charter 46

Paterson Kennedy 70, Payne Tech 52

Paul VI 79, Summit, N.Y. 42

Philadelphia MC&S, Pa. 77, Penns Grove 64

Plainfield 65, Trenton Central 42

Point Pleasant Boro 60, Donovan Catholic 53, OT

Ranney 71, Mater Dei 55

Red Bank Regional 72, Bridgewater-Raritan 62

Ridge 72, Asbury Park 22

Rumson-Fair Haven 62, Middletown North 52

Salem 71, Mastery Charter 65

Seton Hall Prep 75, American Christian 35

St. Augustine 53, Holy Spirit 46

St. Thomas Aquinas 90, Executive Charter, Pa. 67

Toms River North 76, Jackson Memorial 40

Wallkill Valley 59, Verona 44

West Caldwell Tech 70, Newark Tech 66

Westampton Tech 91, Bridgeton 47

Williamstown 65, Winslow 63

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Absegami 67, Atlantic Christian 44

Bayonne 69, Secaucus 47

Belvidere 46, Mount Olive 36

Bound Brook 70, South Hunterdon 25

Camden Catholic 62, Steinert 18

Clayton 36, Paulsboro 34

Collingswood 37, Maple Shade 18

Delran 30, Florence 27

Donovan Catholic 43, Point Pleasant Boro 35

Hillside 54, Snyder 29

Hun 58, Nottingham 8

Jefferson 40, Morristown-Beard 39

Kinnelon 51, Lenape Valley 37

Long Branch 56, Roselle Catholic 47

Manchester Regional 60, Passaic Valley 46

Marist 62, Weehawken 18

Matawan 53, Brick Township 41

New Brunswick 45, Weequahic 41

North Penn, Pa. 51, Gloucester Catholic 50

Orange 44, West Side 14

Palmyra 46, Schalick 30

Paramus Catholic 61, Eastside Paterson 42

Pascack Hills 33, Wayne Hills 31

Ridge 46, Phillipsburg 37

Rumson-Fair Haven 51, St. Thomas Aquinas 35

Saddle River Day 55, Middle Township 52

Spotswood 44, Hamilton West 18

Stuart Country Day 40, Good Counsel, Md. 0

Trenton Central 72, Willingboro 24

University 55, Morris Catholic 43

Wallington 33, Leonia 31

Wallkill Valley 38, Parsippany Hills 34

Watchung Hills 71, Summit 35

West Deptford 50, Deptford 28

West Orange 67, Teaneck 61

Wildwood Catholic 65, Lower Cape May Regional 26

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

