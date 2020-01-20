BOYS BASKETBALL
Belleville 92, Abundant Life 50
Burlington City 84, Pleasantville 62
Burlington Township 56, Delcastle Tech, Del. 49
Camden Academy Charter 93, Buena Regional 49
Cherokee 77, Clearview Regional 58
Cresskill 48, Bergen Tech 35
Delbarton 58, Morristown-Beard 51
Dunellen 72, Sayreville 57
East Orange 52, Orange 35
First Love Christian, Pa. 62, St. Benedict's 61
Gloucester City 80, Triton 65
Gloucester Tech 38, Haddon Township 37
Hillside 69, West Orange 45
Holy Cross 74, Morris Catholic 41
Immaculate Conception-Montclair 80, West Side 58
Kingsway 64, St. Georges Tech, Del. 50
Long Branch 72, Asbury Park 62
Mainland Regional 53, Cedar Creek 48
Manasquan 59, St. Peter's Prep 38
Mendham 51, Robbinsville 35
Metuchen 63, Calvary Christian 37
Midland Park 57, Kinnelon 41
Moorestown 58, Sterling 46
Mount Olive 76, North Warren 34
New Brunswick 65, Piscataway 56
Newark Central 53, Eastside Paterson 41
Newark East Side 54, Paterson Charter 46
Paterson Kennedy 70, Payne Tech 52
Paul VI 79, Summit, N.Y. 42
Philadelphia MC&S, Pa. 77, Penns Grove 64
Plainfield 65, Trenton Central 42
Point Pleasant Boro 60, Donovan Catholic 53, OT
Red Bank Regional 72, Bridgewater-Raritan 62
Rumson-Fair Haven 62, Middletown North 52
Salem 71, Mastery Charter 65
Seton Hall Prep 75, American Christian 35
St. Augustine 53, Holy Spirit 46
St. Thomas Aquinas 90, Executive Charter, Pa. 67
Toms River North 76, Jackson Memorial 40
Wallkill Valley 59, Verona 44
West Caldwell Tech 70, Newark Tech 66
Westampton Tech 91, Bridgeton 47
Williamstown 65, Winslow 63
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Absegami 67, Atlantic Christian 44
Belvidere 46, Mount Olive 36
Bound Brook 70, South Hunterdon 25
Camden Catholic 62, Steinert 18
Collingswood 37, Maple Shade 18
Donovan Catholic 43, Point Pleasant Boro 35
Jefferson 40, Morristown-Beard 39
Kinnelon 51, Lenape Valley 37
Long Branch 56, Roselle Catholic 47
Manchester Regional 60, Passaic Valley 46
Matawan 53, Brick Township 41
New Brunswick 45, Weequahic 41
North Penn, Pa. 51, Gloucester Catholic 50
Paramus Catholic 61, Eastside Paterson 42
Pascack Hills 33, Wayne Hills 31
Ridge 46, Phillipsburg 37
Rumson-Fair Haven 51, St. Thomas Aquinas 35
Saddle River Day 55, Middle Township 52
Spotswood 44, Hamilton West 18
Stuart Country Day 40, Good Counsel, Md. 0
Trenton Central 72, Willingboro 24
University 55, Morris Catholic 43
Wallkill Valley 38, Parsippany Hills 34
Watchung Hills 71, Summit 35
West Deptford 50, Deptford 28
West Orange 67, Teaneck 61
Wildwood Catholic 65, Lower Cape May Regional 26
Mainland Cedar Creek boys basketball
Mainland Regional High School plays the Cedar Creek boys basketball team, in Linwood, Monday Jan. 20, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
