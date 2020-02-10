BOYS BASKETBALL
Becton 52, Marion P. Thomas Charter 50
Bridgeton 62, Glassboro 52
Burlington City 70, Cinnaminson 50
Calvary Christian 78, Henry Hudson 52
Camden Academy Charter 72, Buena Regional 42
Christian Brothers 71, Manalapan 62
Deptford 71, Pennsauken Tech 51
Dunellen 68, Spotswood 59
East Orange 63, West Orange 34
Gloucester Tech 56, Mastery Charter 52
Golda Och 49, Science Park 40
Hillside 68, Academy for Urban Leadership 59
Holy Spirit 59, Lower Cape May Regional 42
Jonathan Dayton 46, Eagle Academy 39
Life Center Academy 84, Solebury, Pa. 80
Lincoln 60, University Charter 9
Mainland Regional 70, Vineland 46
Marlboro 75, Freehold Township 38
Middletown South 94, Long Branch 42
Neptune 54, St. John Vianney 47
Northern Burlington 55, Florence 47
Nottingham 72, Allentown 61
Ocean City 73, Oakcrest 39
Passaic Charter 50, Eastern Christian 48
Pemberton 60, Moorestown Friends 47
Pennsauken 56, Woodbury 48
Pennsville Memorial 39, Cumberland Regional 35
Perth Amboy Tech 49, Piscataway Tech 45
Roselle Park 67, South River 59
Somerset Tech 66, Central Jersey College Charter 34
South Amboy 58, Highland Park 32
South Plainfield 60, Woodbridge 59
Sussex Tech 77, Belvidere 69
Timothy Christian 84, East Brunswick Tech 62
Whippany Park 40, Cedar Grove 36
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Allentown 47, Nottingham 13
Bridgeton 37, Cape May Tech 32
Burlington City 37, LEAP Academy 23
Camden Academy Charter 49, Medford Tech 35
Camden Catholic 44, Timber Creek 41
Cedar Creek 68, Absegami 47
Cedar Grove 36, Millburn 24
Cinnaminson 64, Doane Academy 49
Clarkstown South, N.Y. 63, Park Ridge 57
Cliffside Park 54, Leonia 24
Henry Hudson 39, Calvary Christian 37
Holy Spirit 64, Lower Cape May Regional 26
Immaculata 69, Highland Park 21
Marlboro 63, Freehold Township 48
Metuchen 61, North Plainfield 35
Middlesex 60, Carteret 36
Middletown North 55, Ocean Township 36
Mother Seton 48, South Amboy 23
Newark Academy 34, Pennington 33
Newark Central 61, Golda Och 55
Northern Burlington 38, Florence 37
Ocean City 64, Oakcrest 37
Palisades Park 37, Green Meadow Waldorf, N.Y. 21
Parsippany 42, Sussex Tech 25
Pemberton 89, Moorestown Friends 58
Saddle Brook 62, Elmwood Park 40
Sayreville 55, Iselin Kennedy 32
Schalick 61, Salem County Vo-Tech 29
Somerset Tech 47, Central Jersey College Charter 4
South River 53, South Brunswick 48
Spotswood 42, Princeton 36
St. John Vianney 76, Neptune 35
Timothy Christian 59, East Brunswick Tech 31
Trenton Catholic 50, Immaculate Heart 48
Woodbridge Academy 36, Wardlaw-Hartridge 18
Middle Manasquan girls basketball
The Middle Township girls basketball team plays Manasquan High School at the War at the Shore basketball tournament, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Manasquan girls basketball
Middle Township’s Kate Herlihy shoots against Manasquan High School in the fourth quarter at the War at the Shore basketball tournament, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Manasquan girls basketball
Middle Township’s Kate Herlihy looks for help in the second quarter against Manasquan High School’s Brooke Hallowell, #5, and Mary Elizabeth Donnelly, #33, at the War at the Shore basketball tournament, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Manasquan girls basketball
Middle Township’s Kira Sides in congratulated after sinking the free throw that will put the Panthers ahead in overtime against Manasquan High School at the War at the Shore basketball tournament, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Manasquan girls basketball
Middle Township’s Madison Barber shoots in the first quarter against Manasquan High School at the War at the Shore basketball tournament, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Manasquan girls basketball
Middle Township’s Kate Herlihy shoots in the second quarter against Manasquan High School at the War at the Shore basketball tournament, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Manasquan girls basketball
Middle Township’s Brynn Bock tries to hang on to the ball against Manasquan High School’s Maddie Fagan, #14, and Brooke Hallowell, #5, in the second quarter at the War at the Shore basketball tournament, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Manasquan girls basketball
Middle Township’s Kira Sides battles for a rebound against Manasquan High School’s Georgia Heine in the fourth quarter at the War at the Shore basketball tournament, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Manasquan girls basketball
Middle Township’s Sophia Terenik shoots in the second quarter against Manasquan High School at the War at the Shore basketball tournament, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Manasquan girls basketball
Middle Township’s Kate Herlihy brings the ball through heavy traffic during the fourth quarter as Manasquan’s Brooke Hollawell defends in a War Vs. the Shore game in Linwood on Saturday. Below, the Panthers’ Lynasia Harris looks to make a play while Manasquan swarms on defense. Bottom, Middle coach John Leahy instructs his players.
Middle Manasquan girls basketball
Middle Township’s Madison Barber shoots in the second quarter against Manasquan High School at the War at the Shore basketball tournament, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Manasquan girls basketball
Middle Township coach John Leahy directs his team against Manasquan High School at the War at the Shore, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Manasquan girls basketball
The Middle Township girls basketball team celebrates a victory in overtime over Manasquan High School at the War at the Shore, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Manasquan girls basketball
Middle Township coach John Leahy directs his team against Manasquan High School at the War at the Shore, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Manasquan girls basketball
Middle Township plays Manasquan High School in girls basketball at the War at the Shore, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Manasquan girls basketball
Middle Township’s Lynasia Harris battles for a rebound with Manasquan High School’s Georgia Heine, in the second quarter at the War at the Shore basketball tournament, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Manasquan girls basketball
Middle Township’s Madison Barber tries to hang on to the ball against Manasquan High School’s Maddie Fagan, #14, and Brooke Hallowell, #5, in the fourth quarter at the War at the Shore basketball tournament, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Manasquan girls basketball
Middle Township’s Lynasia Harris shoots in the second quarter against Manasquan High School at the War at the Shore basketball tournament, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Manasquan girls basketball
Middle Township’s Aubrey Hunter loses control of the ball in the fourth quarter against Manasquan High School’s Mary Elezabeth Donelly at the War at the Shore basketball tournament, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Manasquan girls basketball
Middle Township’s Kate Herlihy shoots in the first quarter against Manasquan High School at the War at the Shore basketball tournament, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Manasquan girls basketball
Middle Township’s Lynasia Harris shoots in the second quarter against Manasquan High School at the War at the Shore basketball tournament, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Manasquan girls basketball
Middle Township plays Manasquan High School in girls basketball at the War at the Shore, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Manasquan girls basketball
Middle Township’s Kate Herlihy shoots in the fourth quarter against Manasquan High School at the War at the Shore basketball tournament, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Manasquan girls basketball
Middle Township’s Aubrey Hunter shoots in the first quarter against Manasquan High School at the War at the Shore basketball tournament, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Manasquan girls basketball
Middle Township’s Kate Herlihy shoots in the first quarter against Manasquan High School at the War at the Shore basketball tournament, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Manasquan girls basketball
Middle Township’s Kira Sides takes aim for the free throw that will put the Panthers ahead in overtime against Manasquan High School at the War at the Shore basketball tournament, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Manasquan girls basketball
Middle Township coach John Leahy directs his team in the final seconds of overtime against Manasquan High School in girls basketball at the War at the Shore, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
Middle Manasquan girls basketball
The Middle Township girls basketball team plays Manasquan High School at the War at the Shore basketball tournament, in Linwood, Saturday, Feb. 8, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
