hslivebasketballholder

BOYS BASKETBALL

Becton 52, Marion P. Thomas Charter 50

Bridgeton 62, Glassboro 52

Burlington City 70, Cinnaminson 50

Calvary Christian 78, Henry Hudson 52

Camden Academy Charter 72, Buena Regional 42

Christian Brothers 71, Manalapan 62

Deptford 71, Pennsauken Tech 51

Dunellen 68, Spotswood 59

East Orange 63, West Orange 34

Gloucester Tech 56, Mastery Charter 52

Golda Och 49, Science Park 40

Hillside 68, Academy for Urban Leadership 59

Holmdel 74, Monmouth 28

Holy Spirit 59, Lower Cape May Regional 42

Howell 49, Freehold 36

Jonathan Dayton 46, Eagle Academy 39

Kinnelon 14, Mendham 8

Life Center Academy 84, Solebury, Pa. 80

Lincoln 60, University Charter 9

Mainland Regional 70, Vineland 46

Marlboro 75, Freehold Township 38

Metuchen 67, Arts 52

Middletown South 94, Long Branch 42

Monroe 51, Steinert 48

Neptune 54, St. John Vianney 47

Northern Burlington 55, Florence 47

Nottingham 72, Allentown 61

Ocean City 73, Oakcrest 39

Passaic Charter 50, Eastern Christian 48

Pemberton 60, Moorestown Friends 47

Pennsauken 56, Woodbury 48

Pennsville Memorial 39, Cumberland Regional 35

Perth Amboy Tech 49, Piscataway Tech 45

Roselle Park 67, South River 59

Snyder 61, Carteret 54

Somerset Tech 66, Central Jersey College Charter 34

South Amboy 58, Highland Park 32

South Plainfield 60, Woodbridge 59

St. Rose 45, Raritan 38

Sussex Tech 77, Belvidere 69

Timothy Christian 84, East Brunswick Tech 62

Wall 58, Colts Neck 40

Whippany Park 40, Cedar Grove 36

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Allentown 47, Nottingham 13

Bridgeton 37, Cape May Tech 32

Burlington City 37, LEAP Academy 23

Camden Academy Charter 49, Medford Tech 35

Camden Catholic 44, Timber Creek 41

Cedar Creek 68, Absegami 47

Cedar Grove 36, Millburn 24

Cinnaminson 64, Doane Academy 49

Clarkstown South, N.Y. 63, Park Ridge 57

Cliffside Park 54, Leonia 24

Clifton 41, Mary Help 35

Colts Neck 40, Wall 33

Henry Hudson 39, Calvary Christian 37

Holmdel 51, Monmouth 22

Holy Spirit 64, Lower Cape May Regional 26

Howell 60, Freehold 22

Immaculata 69, Highland Park 21

Marlboro 63, Freehold Township 48

Metuchen 61, North Plainfield 35

Middlesex 60, Carteret 36

Middletown North 55, Ocean Township 36

Mother Seton 48, South Amboy 23

New Egypt 46, Delran 35

Newark Academy 34, Pennington 33

Newark Central 61, Golda Och 55

Northern Burlington 38, Florence 37

Ocean City 64, Oakcrest 37

Palisades Park 37, Green Meadow Waldorf, N.Y. 21

Paramus 54, Hoboken 30

Parsippany 42, Sussex Tech 25

Pemberton 89, Moorestown Friends 58

Roselle 42, McNair 15

Roxbury 41, Hopatcong 39

Saddle Brook 62, Elmwood Park 40

Sayreville 55, Iselin Kennedy 32

Schalick 61, Salem County Vo-Tech 29

Seneca 44, Audubon 33

Somerset Tech 47, Central Jersey College Charter 4

South River 53, South Brunswick 48

Spotswood 42, Princeton 36

St. John Vianney 76, Neptune 35

St. Rose 78, Raritan 26

Timothy Christian 59, East Brunswick Tech 31

Trenton Catholic 50, Immaculate Heart 48

Woodbridge Academy 36, Wardlaw-Hartridge 18

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments