hslivebasketballholder

BOYS BASKETBALL

Central

Group 1

Championship

Burlington City 73, Bound Brook 55

Group 3

Championship

Wall 56, Neptune 51, OT

Non-Public

North A

Semifinal

Bergen Catholic 72, Don Bosco Prep 69

St. Peter's Prep 74, St. Joseph-Montvale 67, OT

South A

Semifinal

Camden Catholic 61, St. Joseph-Metuchen 46

St. Augustine 57, Paul VI 48

North 1

Group 1

Championship

Paterson Charter 59, Cresskill 43

Group 3

Championship

Ramapo 64, Sparta 50

North 2

Group 1

Championship

University 61, Dunellen 50

Group 3

Championship

Irvington 71, Colonia 37

South

Group 1

Championship

Penns Grove 68, Lindenwold 51

Group 3

Championship

Timber Creek 66, Cherry Hill West 59

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Central

Group 2

Championship

Manasquan 49, Rumson-Fair Haven 39

Group 4

Championship

Montgomery 71, Hillsborough 58

Non-Public

North A

Semifinal

Hudson Catholic 70, Pope John XXIII 64

Immaculate Heart 54, Oak Knoll 22

South A

Semifinal

St. John Vianney 50, St. Thomas Aquinas 43

St. Rose 50, Red Bank Catholic 44

North 1

Group 2

Championship

Westwood 37, Jefferson 32

Group 4

Championship

Randolph 32, Hackensack 30

North 2

Group 2

Championship

Lincoln 59, Fort Lee 36

Group 4

Championship

Franklin 57, Ridge 39

South

Group 2

Championship

Manchester 52, Middle Township 39

Group 4

Championship

Cherokee 45, Shawnee 34

Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.

Load comments