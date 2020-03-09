BOYS BASKETBALL
Central
Group 1
Championship
Burlington City 73, Bound Brook 55
Group 3
Championship
Wall 56, Neptune 51, OT
Non-Public
North A
Semifinal
Bergen Catholic 72, Don Bosco Prep 69
St. Peter's Prep 74, St. Joseph-Montvale 67, OT
South A
Semifinal
Camden Catholic 61, St. Joseph-Metuchen 46
St. Augustine 57, Paul VI 48
North 1
Group 1
Championship
Paterson Charter 59, Cresskill 43
Group 3
Championship
Ramapo 64, Sparta 50
North 2
Group 1
Championship
University 61, Dunellen 50
Group 3
Championship
Irvington 71, Colonia 37
South
Group 1
Championship
Penns Grove 68, Lindenwold 51
Group 3
Championship
Timber Creek 66, Cherry Hill West 59
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Central
Group 2
Championship
Manasquan 49, Rumson-Fair Haven 39
Group 4
Championship
Montgomery 71, Hillsborough 58
Non-Public
North A
Semifinal
Hudson Catholic 70, Pope John XXIII 64
Immaculate Heart 54, Oak Knoll 22
South A
Semifinal
St. John Vianney 50, St. Thomas Aquinas 43
St. Rose 50, Red Bank Catholic 44
North 1
Group 2
Championship
Westwood 37, Jefferson 32
Group 4
Championship
Randolph 32, Hackensack 30
North 2
Group 2
Championship
Lincoln 59, Fort Lee 36
Group 4
Championship
Franklin 57, Ridge 39
South
Group 2
Championship
Manchester 52, Middle Township 39
Group 4
Championship
Cherokee 45, Shawnee 34
Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/
