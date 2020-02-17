BOYS BASKETBALL

Allentown 73, Bordentown 71

Atlantic City 52, Holy Spirit 28

Blair 71, Hun 50

Delsea 64, Williamstown 44

Donovan Catholic 40, Jackson Liberty 39

Dover 65, North Warren 43

Easton, Pa. 78, Phillipsburg 49

Jefferson 64, Mount Olive 41

Koinonia Academy 56, East Brunswick Tech 47

LEAP Academy 58, Vineland Prep 57

Lakewood 64, Brick Memorial 55

Mainland Regional 48, Cedar Creek 46

Mendham 50, Cranford 43

Montville 66, Parsippany 47

Neptune 54, Long Branch 31

Parsippany Hills 62, Lenape Valley 48

Pascack Valley 43, Fort Lee 39

Paterson Kennedy 62, West Morris 60

Pennsauken 83, Mastery Charter North, Pa. 56

Point Pleasant Beach 54, Henry Hudson 42

Point Pleasant Boro 65, Barnegat 63

Pope John XXIII 50, Wayne Hills 46

Ranney 75, Asbury Park 38

Shore Regional 43, Pinelands Regional 37

Somerville 62, Delaware Valley Regional 40

South Brunswick 74, Dunellen 51

St. Joseph-Hammonton 71, Egg Harbor 59

St. Joseph-Montvale 59, Ridgewood 49

St. Mary's-Rutherford 78, Ridgefield 55

Toms River North 88, Jackson Memorial 48

Wall 65, Matawan 58

West Essex 65, Morris Knolls 56

West Milford 61, Park Ridge 56

West Orange 49, Newark Central 44

Westfield 54, Sparta 40

GIRLS BASKETBALL

Atlantic City 80, Holy Spirit 41

Blair 74, Peddie 36

Colonia 52, Iselin Kennedy 29

Dunellen 55, Metuchen 39

East Brunswick 59, Piscataway Tech 20

Edison 54, Woodbridge 34

Egg Harbor 58, Winslow 49

Hun 61, Lawrenceville 55

Immaculate Heart 83, Teaneck 42

J.P. Stevens 53, Perth Amboy 30

Montville 48, Ridge 33

North Brunswick 46, Mother Seton 27

Pascack Valley 63, Fort Lee 46

Secaucus 64, Bergen Charter 15

South Brunswick 48, Spotswood 46

South Plainfield 55, Rumson-Fair Haven 27

Weehawken 38, Dickinson 22

West Windsor-Plainsboro South 53, Bordentown 45

