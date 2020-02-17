BOYS BASKETBALL
Allentown 73, Bordentown 71
Atlantic City 52, Holy Spirit 28
Delsea 64, Williamstown 44
Donovan Catholic 40, Jackson Liberty 39
Dover 65, North Warren 43
Easton, Pa. 78, Phillipsburg 49
Jefferson 64, Mount Olive 41
Koinonia Academy 56, East Brunswick Tech 47
LEAP Academy 58, Vineland Prep 57
Lakewood 64, Brick Memorial 55
Mainland Regional 48, Cedar Creek 46
Montville 66, Parsippany 47
Neptune 54, Long Branch 31
Parsippany Hills 62, Lenape Valley 48
Pascack Valley 43, Fort Lee 39
Paterson Kennedy 62, West Morris 60
Pennsauken 83, Mastery Charter North, Pa. 56
Point Pleasant Beach 54, Henry Hudson 42
Point Pleasant Boro 65, Barnegat 63
Pope John XXIII 50, Wayne Hills 46
Ranney 75, Asbury Park 38
Shore Regional 43, Pinelands Regional 37
Somerville 62, Delaware Valley Regional 40
South Brunswick 74, Dunellen 51
St. Joseph-Hammonton 71, Egg Harbor 59
St. Joseph-Montvale 59, Ridgewood 49
St. Mary's-Rutherford 78, Ridgefield 55
Toms River North 88, Jackson Memorial 48
West Essex 65, Morris Knolls 56
West Milford 61, Park Ridge 56
West Orange 49, Newark Central 44
GIRLS BASKETBALL
Atlantic City 80, Holy Spirit 41
Colonia 52, Iselin Kennedy 29
East Brunswick 59, Piscataway Tech 20
Egg Harbor 58, Winslow 49
Immaculate Heart 83, Teaneck 42
J.P. Stevens 53, Perth Amboy 30
North Brunswick 46, Mother Seton 27
Pascack Valley 63, Fort Lee 46
Secaucus 64, Bergen Charter 15
South Brunswick 48, Spotswood 46
South Plainfield 55, Rumson-Fair Haven 27
Weehawken 38, Dickinson 22
West Windsor-Plainsboro South 53, Bordentown 45
Holy Spirit Atlantic City basketball
Holy Spirit High School boys basketball team plays Atlantic City, at Atlantic City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
Holy Spirit Atlantic City basketball
Holy Spirit High School’s Elijah Steward tries to hold on to a ball heading out of bounds against Atlantic City, in the first quarter, at Atlantic City, Monday, Feb. 17, 2020. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)
VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press
