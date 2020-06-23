Monmouth Park will reopen for simulcast wagering and sports betting July 2, with live horse racing returning the following day.
The complex will operate at 25% capacity as part of New Jersey’s second stage of loosening of restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.
The Monmouth County racetrack has been closed to the public since March 16 because of the pandemic.
“We know our fans are as eager to return to Monmouth Park as we are to have them back,” said Dennis Drazin, chairman and CEO of Darby Development LLC, which runs the track.
The 37-day meet runs through Sept. 27, highlighted by the $1 million Haskell Invitational July 18.
Egg Harbor Township High School officials drop off signs to seniors as school is closed due to COVID-19.
Egg Harbor Township High School officials drop off signs to seniors as school is closed due to COVID-19.
Michael Martirone / provided
Egg Harbor Township High School officials drop off signs to seniors as school is closed due to COVID-19.
Egg Harbor Township High School officials drop off signs to seniors as school is closed due to COVID-19.
Michael Martirone / provided
Egg Harbor Township High School officials drop off signs to seniors as school is closed due to COVID-19.
Egg Harbor Township High School officials drop off signs to seniors as school is closed due to COVID-19.
Michael Martirone / provided
Egg Harbor Township High School officials drop off signs to seniors as school is closed due to COVID-19.
Egg Harbor Township High School officials drop off signs to seniors as school is closed due to COVID-19.
Michael Martirone / provided
Egg Harbor Township High School officials drop off signs to seniors as school is closed due to COVID-19.
Egg Harbor Township High School officials drop off signs to seniors as school is closed due to COVID-19.
Michael Martirone / provided
Egg Harbor Township High School officials drop off signs to seniors as school is closed due to COVID-19.
Egg Harbor Township High School officials drop off signs to seniors as school is closed due to COVID-19.
Michael Martirone / provided
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.