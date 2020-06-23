Carousel New Jersey news icon.jpg

Monmouth Park will reopen for simulcast wagering and sports betting July 2, with live horse racing returning the following day.

The complex will operate at 25% capacity as part of New Jersey’s second stage of loosening of restrictions to slow the spread of the coronavirus.

The Monmouth County racetrack has been closed to the public since March 16 because of the pandemic.

“We know our fans are as eager to return to Monmouth Park as we are to have them back,” said Dennis Drazin, chairman and CEO of Darby Development LLC, which runs the track.

The 37-day meet runs through Sept. 27, highlighted by the $1 million Haskell Invitational July 18.

