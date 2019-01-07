ABSECON – Monmouth University men’s basketball coach King Rice traveled to Holy Spirt High School to watch his son play for Patrick School against Wildwood Catholic in the Seagull Classic.
It turned into a recruiting trip.
Moments after the final buzzer sounded, Rice approached Wildwood Catholic coach Dave DeWeese. Rice offered Wildwood Catholic junior standouts Taj Thweatt and Jahlil White scholarships on the spot.
Both were instrumental in the Crusaders 56-42 victory. Patrick is a perennial power and often one of the nation’s top teams. No Cape-Atlantic League school had beaten Patrick School since St. Augustine in 2002.
The 6-foot-7 Thweatt scored 30 points and grabbed 13 rebounds, while the 6-5 White scored 18 points and grabbed seven rebounds.
White and Thweatt already had multiple scholarship offers. Seton Hall, Bowling Green and Temple have offered Thweatt. Bowling Green and Temple have offered White.
