Monmouth Park announced Wednesday it will start racing July 4 weekend.
The track’s stable area is scheduled to open June 1. Monmouth had been scheduled to open its stable area on May 1 but had to postpone those plans because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We want to keep our horsemen and fans as informed as possible,” Dennis Drazin, Chairman and CEO of Darby Development LLC, operators of Monmouth Park, said in a prepared statement. “With Governor Murphy extending the health care emergency in New Jersey by an additional 30 days, it became impossible for us to move forward with our planned May 1 opening for stabling. We’ll continue to follow the Governor’s leadership and look forward to a great season of racing at the Jersey Shore.”
Monmouth’s feature race, the $1 million Haskell Invitation, is still scheduled for July 18. The mile and an eighth race for 3-year-olds will now become a prep race for the Kentucky Derby, which has been rescheduled for Sept. 5.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.