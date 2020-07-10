Seniors Tyreem Powell (22), Jacob Repp (58) and the rest of Vineland’s High School football team hold up the trophy after beating Millville 27-26 in the 148th annual Thanksgiving Day game. Vineland, which leads the series 67-62-18, won the game for a fourth straight season, the first time either team has won the game four years in a row since the 1940s.
Middle’s Shea Gerhard, (center) clear the ball to mid field past Woodstown’s Kaylee Wenzel (12) and Shelby Higinbotham. Middle Twp. hosted Woodstowns for the South Jersey Group I field hockey championship game held at Middle Township High School, Thursday Oct. 31, 2019. Woodstown won 2-1 to take the title. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Middle’s Dakota Ludman has her shot blocked by Woodstown goal keep Ella Roberts. Middle Twp. hosted Woodstowns for the South Jersey Group I field hockey championship game held at Middle Township High School, Thursday Oct. 31, 2019. Woodstown won 2-1 to take the title. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Middle’s Caroline Gallagher (18) fires to ball toward net as Woodstown’s Chloe Cuzzupe (13) tries to block. Middle Twp. hosted Woodstowns for the South Jersey Group I field hockey championship game held at Middle Township High School, Thursday Oct. 31, 2019. Woodstown won 2-1 to take the title. Dale Gerhard | For The Press
Ocean City Girls Soccer defeats Ramapo 3-0 to win the NJSIAA Group 3 State Championship on 11/16/2019
Larry Murphy | For the Press of Atlantic City
New Jersey high schools plan to play football and have a fall sports season.
It’s no surprise, however, that the fall season will be an abbreviated one because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The season will be delayed by one month and end Thanksgiving weekend (Nov. 27-28), the New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic association announced Friday.
Girls tennis will start Sept. 28. Other fall sports -– cross country, boys and girls soccer, field hockey, girls volleyball –- will start Oct. 1. Football will begin Oct. 2.
There will be limited postseasons in all sports. No sport will be played after Nov. 22 except for Thanksgiving football games Nov. 26.
Without the pandemic, football season would have started Aug. 28, with championship games in early December. Most other fall sports would have begun the week of Labor Day.
“High school sports are school-based, so we need to first ensure all is in order with the opening of our schools,” NJSIAA chief operating officer Colleen Maguire said in a prepared statement Friday. “After that, we can begin playing sports. To be clear, our goal is to return to play -– while making sure that health, safety, emotional well-being, and academics come first.
"We have a different model than some other types of programs that are far smaller in scale and operate independently. We have a duty to ensure that New Jersey’s schools and their more than 1.5 million students and teachers, including 283,000 high school student-athletes, can first return to school and their academics, and then participate in extracurricular activities like sports.”
State high schools can begin the return of their sports programs with phase 1 workouts on Monday. This phase lasts until July 26 and allows no-contact workouts that last a maximum of 90 minutes. Most Press-area schools will not participate. The Cape-Atlantic League executive board of athletic directors has recommended that league schools not begin workouts until July 27 because most schools are not yet prepared to have athletes return to their campuses.
The NJSIAA has formed two task forces to guide the comeback of high school sports from the pandemic.
The COVID-19 Sports Advisory Task Force consists of athletic directors who will consider a wide range of sports-specific proposals and recommendations with a focus on implementing, executing and enforcing potential modifications. This task force will seek input from athletic directors around the state.
The COVID-19 Medical Advisory Task Force consists primarily of medical professionals and will identify and implement both general and sports-specific modifications.
There has not been a high school sports event played in New Jersey since March 12. The virus led to the cancellation of what was left of the winter season and all the spring season.
This is a developing story. Check back for further coverage.
