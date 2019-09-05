The annual Mary Ann and Daniel J. Murphy Jr. Memorial Regatta, scheduled for this weekend in Mays Landing, has been canceled due to lack of funds by the conducting Winding River Boating Association.
"The club could not raise enough money to pay the many expenses to hold the event," said George Conover Sr., the Association's president and the regatta's race director. "We decided to cancel the event and come back next year bigger and better.
"There are a lot of expenses, such as the crane (which lifts the powerboats in and out of the water), the officials, the insurance, the hotel rooms for the competitors, and the ambulance people. We had less members in the club this year. We'll have to regroup and have more fundraising. We'll be back next year."
— Guy Gargan
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.