The first-ever New Jersey Girls Wrestling Regional Tournament will be held on Sunday at Red Bank Regional High School.
The field will be split into two regions, north and south, and the top three winners in each weight class will advance to the state tournament in Atlantic City in two weeks.
The tournament will begin at 9:30 a.m., with finals scheduled for 5 p.m.
Two area wrestlers earned No. 1 seeds heading into the regional tournament.
Olivia Mena (Pinelands Regional) is the top-seeded girl at 118, and Joelle Klein (Lower Cape May Regional) earned the top spot at 235.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.