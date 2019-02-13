The first-ever New Jersey Girls Wrestling Regional Tournament will be held on Sunday at Red Bank Regional High School.

The field will be split into two regions, north and south, and the top three winners in each weight class will advance to the state tournament in Atlantic City in two weeks.

The tournament will begin at 9:30 a.m., with finals scheduled for 5 p.m.

Two area wrestlers earned No. 1 seeds heading into the regional tournament.

Olivia Mena (Pinelands Regional) is the top-seeded girl at 118, and Joelle Klein (Lower Cape May Regional) earned the top spot at 235.

