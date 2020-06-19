New Jersey high school sports teams can begin their comeback from the COVID-19 pandemic July 13.
It will be a challenging road back.
The New Jersey State Interscholastic Athletic Association on Friday released its guidelines and protocols for Phase 1 of the return, which lasts from July 13-26 and allows no-contact workouts that last a maximum of 90 minutes. The start dates for the fall season remain unchanged at this point.
“These guidelines represent the first of a succession of steps toward meeting our return to play targets,” Colleen Maguire, NJSIAA chief operating officer, said in a prepared statement. “But it’s important that we take a disciplined approach and stay mindful of health and safety concerns for all.”
The NJSIAA, which governs most New Jersey high school sports, detailed the Phase 1 guidelines in a six-page memo to the schools. The NJSIAA said that every school will need to evaluate its ability to return to play against its available resources and its willingness to assume responsibility for student safety.
The guidelines were developed by the NJSIAA's Medical Advisory Task Force in compliance with guidance from the state Department of Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The guidelines include the following:
* Student-athletes who have had COVID-19 or tested positive for the virus must get clearance from a doctor to participate.
* Student-athletes who have pre-existing medical conditions and/or are immuno-compromised with diseases such as diabetes, asthma or other auto-immune disorders must be cleared by a doctor to participate.
* Only outdoor workouts, and no contact among the participants.
Athletes must wear masks when not engaging in high-intensity aerobic activities. Coaches should always wear masks .
* No more than 10 student-athletes may be grouped together in a single area, and the groups should be predetermined by the coach prior to the start of the workout. Student athletes in a group should maintain social distance of 6 feet. Groups should be 10 feet apart.
* No sports equipment should be shared during Phase 1.
* There will be no spitting or chewing gum or seeds.
The NJSIAA said it will provide guidance on Phase 2 of the return at least two weeks before that phase begins.
Coaches can continue virtual contact with athletes until the July 13 workouts begin.
The NJSIAA emphasized that high school sports must stay in sync with the return of schools. Tony Maselli, NJSIAA assistant director, said the state is working to return more than 1.5 million teachers and students, including 283,000 scholastic athletes, without causing a significant spike in the virus.
“Scholastic athletics are part of the school curriculum; they don’t operate independently,” he said in a statement. “Our guidelines provide a staged approach to those schools that wish to move forward during July. And, at the same time, they give student athletes time to ease into more rigorous activities.“
