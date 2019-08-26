The Stockton University volleyball team is primed to have another big year.
Having finished 26-8 (8-0 New Jersey Athletic Conference) in the 2018 regular season, the Ospreys were ranked first in the preseason conference coaches poll this summer.
The Ospreys only lost one starter to graduation, but it was NJAC Player of the Year Allie Desmond. The team will get a much-needed boost from 21-year-old senior Sarah Walsh, who missed all of last season with a shoulder injury.
“I’m very excited to be back out on the court,” said Walsh, who will have another year of eligibility left after this season. “It’s been too long.”
Walsh finished second on the team in kills and digs in 2017. She is one of just three seniors on the team.
Coach Allison Walker said she sees great potential in her young team that already is among the best in the conference.
“It’s really exciting as a coach,” Walker said. “And I knew that last year, that what we did last year would be a stepping stone for what we could do this year. The hope is that the year after, it’s another step up.”
Another senior, 21-year-old Natalie Miller, will be the team’s defensive anchor from the libero position. She’ll use her experience to help younger players ignore the pressure that comes with being the top-ranked team in the NJAC.
“It’s difficult to work under the pressure of rankings,” Miller said. “But if we just stick to our game and stick to the team culture and the environment that we’re setting, then we’ll be playing at our peak performance.”
New Jersey Athletic Conference volleyball coaches see perennial championship contender Stock…
The team’s 8-0 NJAC record in the regular marked the 15th undefeated conference season in the program’s history. The Ospreys have also won at least 21 matches in each their last 11 seasons. Walker has a record of 338-124 in 14 seasons as Stockton’s coach.
Their 2018 season ended with a 3-1 loss to Montclair State in the semifinals of the NJAC Tournament. The key to getting over that hurdle this season, according to Walker, is a simple acronym: TEAM.
“Together, everyone achieves more,” she said.
“I feel really good about our future and where this team can go.”
Walsh said that emphasis on teamwork is one reason she was drawn to volleyball.
“I love volleyball so much, and I love the atmosphere and the fact that volleyball is one of the most team-incorporated sports that you can play,” she said. “I just love being a part of a team that has so much unity. We all want the same thing.”
The Ospreys’ season begins with the Cortland Red Dragon Classic at SUNY Cortland on Friday. They’ll play SUNY at 5 p.m. and the University of Rochester at 7. The next day, they take on Oneonta at 10 a.m. and Nazareth College at 12:30 p.m.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.