The first day of USA BMX’s Garden State Nationals began at Egg Harbor Township’s Veterans Memorial Park on Friday.
The three-day event gives riders of multiple age groups the chance to earn points toward qualifying for the USA BMX Grand National championship in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Approximately 400 riders competed on the first day, according to EHT BMX board secretary Barbara Donn.
“It’s been very exciting,” Donn said of putting together EHT BMX’s s first national event in nearly a decade. “We put a lot of work into the track (and) into the ground just to make everything look extra special.”
Donn expects the number of participants to hover around 600-800 each Saturday and Sunday. Pro riders will also compete Saturday.
Each rider participated Friday in two preliminary races before competing in their specific age group’s final. They will repeat this process throughout the weekend, with Saturday races beginning at 11:30 a.m. and Sunday races at 8 a.m.
Dodd said USA BMX was eager to bring the national competition back to EHT.
“They said they chose us because there used to be nationals here all the time,” Dodd said, “and they were very excited themselves to be able to bring a national back to New Jersey.“We were over-the-moon excited when we were told last year that we got the national.””
— Ahmad Austin
