NEW YORK — The Philadelphia Phillies appear to be down to just one reliable quality starting pitcher.
He threw Sunday afternoon, and when Aaron Nola takes the mound, everything around the Phillies seems to change for the better.
Nola delivered his fourth straight impressive performance as Philadelphia beat the New York Mets 8-3 before 34,237 fans at Citi Field. The Phillies (47-43) head into the All-Star break in third place in the National League East, 6.5 games back of the first-place Atlanta Braves. Jay Bruce sparked the Phillies' offense with a pair of home runs Sunday.
Nola has a 0.61 ERA in his last four starts.
"I've just been commanding the ball better, early in the count too," Nola said. "I'm throwing my off-speed pitches for strikes. I'm throwing everything for strikes. That's kind of opened things up for me."
On Sunday, Nola allowed three hits and two runs and struck out six in 6 2/3 innings. He did not allow a hit until the sixth inning and baffled Mets hitters with his curveball.
Nola got 13 swing-and-misses on his 99 pitches. Six of those swing-and misses came on his 33 curveballs, which averaged 78 mph. The pitch was effective from the start. Mets leadoff hitter Jeff McNeil swung and missed at a 78 mph curveball to strike out in the bottom of the first.
"Nola was great," Bruce said. "He was cruising. Obviously, it'd have been great if he'd thrown a no-hitter, but he pitched a great game. He had the tempo going, the rhythm going. He was filling up the zone."
Nola's performance was exactly what the poor-pitching Phillies needed.
Philadelphia should spend the All-Star break wondering what happened to their starting rotation depth.
The organization revealed some bad news before Sunday's game, when manager Gabe Kapler said Jake Arrieta has been pitching with a bone spur in his right elbow. Arrieta, who has allowed 44 runs in 69 innings since May 1, will be evaluated by team doctors this week. He could miss significant time.
“I think luckily we have the All-Star break to kind of evaluate," Kapler said. "It's important to get some feedback from our team doctors before we cross that bridge.”
As the season progresses this summer, the Phillies starting pitching could be the team's biggest obstacle in making the postseason for the first time since 2011.
Starters Vince Velasquez (2-5, 4.63 ERA, Zach Eflin (7-8, 3.78 ERA) and Nick Pivetta (4-3, 5.84 ERA) have been inconsistent. Jerad Eickhoff (3-4, 5.71 ERA) is on the injured list.
The triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs don't offer much help. Their two best starters — Enyel De Los Santos and Cole Irvin — have struggled in the big leagues when given a chance this season. De Los Santos has a 7.30 ERA, while Irvine's ERA is 7.82.
The Phillies best pitching prospect is Adonis Medina, who is 5-3 with a 3.90 ERA for the double-A Reading Fightin Phils.
It now appears general manager Matt Klentak's decision not to acquire veteran starting pitching in the offseason was a mistake.
The question now is can Klentak correct it by the July 31 trade deadline.
Until a move is made, at least there's Nola. The Phillies are 3-1 in his last four starts. Opponents are batting .135 (14 for 104) against Nola with 34 strikeouts and eight walks in 29 2/3 innings in those outings.
Nola is now 8-2 with a 3.74 ERA this season. He went 17-6 with a 2.37 ERA last season but started slow this year with a 5.68 ERA in April.
"What we've seen recently is Nola return to form," Kapler said, "and we also have hope and trust that some of our other guys will step up."
The Phillies will return from the All-Star break Friday at home against the Washington Nationals.
The good news for the Phillies is Nola can pitch that game on full rest.
The bad news for the Phillies is they have to figure out who's pitching Saturday.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.