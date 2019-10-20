PHILADELPHIA — Al Horford is about to begin his 13th NBA season.
He doesn’t have time to mess around.
“I feel like we have an opportunity to win now,” the Philadelphia 76ers big man said. “That’s something that was hard for me to pass up.”
Horford, 33, signed a four-year, $109 million contract with the Sixers last July.
He is one of the team’s most prominent offseason acquisitions, both because of his talent and where he came from. Horford played the past three seasons with the Boston Celtics — Philadelphia’s biggest rival.
“We took something away from the Celtics,” Sixers coach Brett Brown said. “We got something for us. He’s uniquely special.”
Philadelphia will begin one of the most anticipated seasons in franchise history when it hosts the Celtics in the season opener 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at Wells Fargo Center.
The Sixers are expected to be one of the best teams in the Eastern Conference and contend for an NBA title.
Horford, who averaged 13.6 points, 6.7 rebounds and 4.2 assists last season, solidifies the Sixers' lineup. He corrects one of the team’s biggest deficiencies — the lack of a reliable and talented big man to play center when Joel Embiid is on the bench or injured.
Horford will also start and the play power forward alongside Embiid.
“This is my 13th year in the league and being able to have a chance to play with a guy like Joel, it’s really a dream come true,” Horford said. “I believe he’s the best big man in the league right now.”
Horford is not a prototypical “stretch four” who can consistently play on the perimeter, but he was 73 of 203 from 3-point range last season.
“Can he exist as a four man?” Brown said. “Offensively and defensively, he’s going to be just fine.”
Horford can set a screen on a pick and roll and then either roll to the basket for a dunk or pop to the perimeter for a 3.
“One of the strengths I bring, especially on the offensive end,” Horford said, “is being able to do a little bit of everything. Whatever I need to do to fit in, that’s where I’m going to be.”
The 6-foot-10 Horford helps give the Sixers one of the NBA’s biggest starting lineups with the 7-0 Embiid, 6-9 Tobias Harris, 6-10 Ben Simmons and 6-6 Josh Richardson.
Horford said one of the first things he thought about when he looked at the Sixers' roster was its potential to lock down teams defensively.
“I think defensively, I’ll be able to get out and guard perimeter (players), bigs, whatever the team needs me to do,” he said. “The way we’re going to be special is all of us covering for one another. We’re going to be strong and set a tone on the defensive end. We have guys who want to do that. Our length will play to our advantage.”
The acquisition of Horford also ended a Philadelphia nightmare. No NBA center had as much success defending Embiid in the postseason as Horford did with Boston.
“The memories we have (of Horford) are both painful and respected,” Brown said, “and now he is ours.”
Horford has never missed the postseason in his 12-year career. He gives the Sixers a veteran presence.
Horford, however, said he doesn’t have to give much advice to Embiid and Simmons
“Even though they’re still younger, they’re young veterans,” Horford said. “They’ve been in the league a few years. They understand how to play and how to go about being professionals. As the year goes on, I’m sure we’ll have talks here and there, but I feel like those guys have it pretty figured out.”
The Sixers finished 51-31 and lost in seven games to the Toronto Raptors in the Eastern Conference semifinals. Toronto went on to win the NBA championship. Horford is a big reason why the Sixers expect a different ending this season.
“I feel like those guys last year were really close to taking that next step,” Horford said. “Being able to come in and go to battle with these guys and get to know them and build that relationship is something that really excites me.”
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.