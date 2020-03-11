The Philadelphia Union announced Wednesday morning their home opener Saturday night against the San Jose Earthquakes will go on as scheduled with fans in attendance.
“As always, the Philadelphia Union’s main priority is the safety and wellbeing of our players, coaches, staff, and fans,” a statement from the team said. “Our medical staff is monitoring the situation closely and working in partnership with Major League Soccer, the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) and regional health authorities. ... If any necessary changes are needed, we will let our fans know as soon as possible and provide all the required information.”
The Union also said they are “in close communication with other sports organizations” in the region. Philadelphia officials have recommended that people avoid gatherings of more than 5,000 people, but that doesn’t apply directly to the Union in Chester. Subaru Park’s capacity is 18,500.
At Saturday’s game (7:30 p.m., PHL17), there will be increased staffing to disinfect the stadium before and after the game, and during the game at areas such as concession stands, restrooms and seating bowl railings.
The Union are advising “at-risk members of the community, those individuals who have traveled outside of the country within the last two weeks, and any individual who is currently sick” to not attend the game. Affected fans should email fanservices@ philadelphiaunion.com.
The statement didn’t say whether there will be refunds for affected fans.
Elsewhere in Delaware County, Swarthmore College announced that the NCAA Division III men’s basketball tournament game that it’s hosting Saturday will be played without fans in attendance.
None of the region’s pro teams have yet moved to play games behind closed doors.
Around Major League Soccer, the Earthquakes are complying with a Santa Clara County ban on all “mass gatherings.” Their next home game is scheduled for March 21. The Seattle Sounders are also likely to play behind closed doors that day, as Washington Gov. Jay Inslee is set to ban all gatherings larger than 250 people in the Seattle area.
The Columbus Crew will have fans at their home game this Saturday even though Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine asked the state’s sports teams and events to bar spectators.
