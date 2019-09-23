Florida A&M's Markquese Bell (5) gets a tackle against Southern University on Saturday. Bell, a 2017 Bridgeton High School graduate, had two interceptions and three tackles in the 27-21 win for the Rattlers.
Florida A&M's Markquese Bell (5) gets a tackle against Southern University on Saturday. Bell, a 2017 Bridgeton High School graduate, had two interceptions and three tackles in the 27-21 win for the Rattlers.
Stanley Denmark, FAMU Sports
Florida A&M’s Markquese Bell (5) chases a Southern University ball carrier Saturday. Bell, a 2017 Bridgeton High School graduate, had two interceptions and three tackles in the Rattlers’ 27-21 win.
Florida A&M University linebacker Markquese Bell had an impressive defensive game in the Rattlers’ 27-21 win over Southern University on Saturday.
The redshirt sophomore and 2017 Bridgeton High School graduate had two interceptions with 40 total return yards. He added three tackles, including one for a loss, and a pass breakup in the win.
DT Ray Ellis (Holy Spirit) had half of a tackle for a loss in Florida Atlantic’s 42-7 win over Wagner.
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
RB Isaih Pacheco (Vineland) rushed for 47 yards on 17 carries in Rutgers’ 30-14 loss to Boston College.
WR Bo Melton (Cedar Creek) had two receptions for 42 yards and rushed for 21 yards on two carries.
LB Isaiah Watson (Cedar Creek) had four tackles in Albany’s 36-7 win over Lafayette.
DL Justin Kennedy (St. Joseph) had a quarterback hurry in Central Connecticut State’s 34-29 loss to Eastern Michigan.
DB Abdiel Richards (Wildwood) had a tackle in North Carolina Central’s 45-7 win over Elizabeth City State.
S Cejai Parrish (St. Joseph) had half of a tackle for a loss in Northern Arizona’s 40-27 loss to Illinois State.
RB Dante Moore (Egg Harbor Township) had a tackle in Penn’s 28-27 loss to Delaware.
DB Shamere Collins (St. Augustine Prep) had three tackles and an interception in Sacred Heart’s 34-10 win over Long Island. DB A’laam Horne (St. Joseph) made four tackles, and twin DB Salaam Horne (St. Joseph) had one tackle.
LB Pat Ferraro (Southern Regional) had two tackles, including one for a loss, and OL Nick Carenasale (Hammonton) had a tackle.
Carnesale started at right guard and OL J.D. DiRenzo (St. Joseph) at left tackle for an offense that gained 537 yards of total offense.
RB Terrence Smith (Oakcrest) rushed for 25 yards on seven carries and had three receptions for 35 yards in San Diego’s 31-23 win over Harvard.
LB Qwashin Townsel (St. Joseph) had a tackle in Villanova’s 52-45 win over Towson.
Division II
RB Keagan Harvin (St. Joseph) had six carries for 37 yards in Kutztown’s 35-10 win over Gannon.
OL Jayson William (Cedar Creek) started at right guard and helped pave the way for Harvin and an offense that gained 500 total yards.
WR Chris Dolan (Absegami) had six receptions for 85 yards in Millersville’s 49-0 loss to Slippery Rock.
K Pat Davis (Lacey Township) hit a 36-yard field goal and averaged 61 yards over seven kickoffs in Pace’s 52-7 win over Franklin Pierce.
Division III
LB John Searight (Absegami) had a tackle in Dickinson’s 56-20 win over Gettysburg.
DBs Isaiah Blakely (Vineland) and David Obeng (Hammonton) each had a tackle in FDU-Florham’s 48-10 loss to Widener. OL Tyler White (EHT) started at guard for Widener, which gained 572 yards of total offense.
WR Elijah Nichols (Millville) had four receptions for 61 yards, including a 14-yard touchdown, in Framingham State’s 48-21 win over Westfield State.
RB Ifreke Andy (Absegami) had had 27 yards on 11 carries in Rowan’s 20-17 loss to Hobart. DB Malachi Winters (Hammonton), DL Sunny Tapp (St. Joseph) and LB Mike Mascioli (St. Joseph) each had three tackles, and Tapp had one for a loss.
DB Ryan Swenson (Mainland Regional) had a pass breakup, and DL Stephen Haynes (Millville) had a fumble recovery.
QB Andrew Donoghue (Ocean City) completed 28 of 46 passes for 271 yards with a touchdown and two interceptions in The College of New Jersey’s 40-16 loss to St. John Fisher.
LB Gavin Liepe (Holy Spirit) had three tackles, including half of a tackle for a loss.
DB Shane Jones (Cedar Creek) had six tackles in Ursinus’ 44-38 loss to Juniata.
TE Ricky Hess (Oakcrest) had six receptions for 64 yards in Wesley’s 20-17 win over Endicott. LB Dante Daniel (Holy Spirit) had 10 tackles.
QB Jose Tabora (St. Augustine) completed 24 of 37 passes for 332 yards and an interception in Wilkes’ 24-17 overtime win over Lycoming.
He also rushed for 37 yards on 13 carries, including the game-winning 4-yard touchdown run in overtime. RB Kamaal Reed (Cedar Creek) rushed for 55 yards on seven carries, including a 6-yard TD run in the fourth quarter.
-- HIDE VERTICAL GALLERY ASSET TITLES --
Panthers Cardinals Football
Panthers Cardinals Football
OTK123
Titans Jaguars Football
Giants Buccaneers Football
Giants Buccaneers Football
Panthers Cardinals Football
Panthers Cardinals Football
Panthers Cardinals Football
Giants Buccaneers Football
Giants Buccaneers Football
Titans Jaguars Football
OTK124
Panthers Cardinals Football
Panthers Cardinals Football
Lions Eagles Football
Titans Jaguars Football
Lions Eagles Football
Ravens Chiefs Football
Giants Buccaneers Football
Lions Eagles Football
Dolphins Cowboys Football
Texans Chargers Football
Texans Chargers Football
Falcons Colts Football
Ravens Chiefs Football
Lions Eagles Football
Ravens Chiefs Football
Titans Jaguars Football
Dolphins Cowboys Football
Lions Eagles Football
Panthers Cardinals Football
Titans Jaguars Football
Giants Buccaneers Football
Dolphins Cowboys Football
Falcons Colts Football
Ravens Chiefs Football
Ravens Chiefs Football
Dolphins Cowboys Football
Jets Patriots Football
Ravens Chiefs Football
Panthers Cardinals Football
Falcons Colts Football
OTK126
Ravens Chiefs Football
Dolphins Cowboys Football
Ravens Chiefs Football
Raiders Vikings Football
Titans Jaguars Football
Steelers 49ers Football
Jets Patriots Football
Panthers Cardinals Football
OTK125
OTK127
Can't get enough High School sports? Get the latest scores, game highlights and analysis delivered to your inbox each week
I graduated from Rowan University in 2011 where I studied journalism. I covered local high school and college sports at the South Jersey Times and Vineland Daily Journal. I have been a sports reporter with The Press since July of 2013
PLEASE BE ADVISED: Soon we will no longer integrate with Facebook for story comments. The commenting option is not going away, however, readers will need to register for a FREE site account to continue sharing their thoughts and feedback on stories. If you already have an account (i.e. current subscribers, posting in obituary guestbooks, for submitting community events), you may use that login, otherwise, you will be prompted to create a new account.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.