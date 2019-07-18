PHILADELPHIA — Phillies fans saw a rare but welcomed sight Thursday afternoon.
Bryce Harper ripped an RBI single to right field in the seventh inning. Rhys Hoskins followed with a two-run single down the first-base line.
Those hits propelled the Phillies to a 7-6 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers before 38,043 fans at Citizens Bank Park. Philadelphia (50-47) remains in contention for a wild card playoff spot.
Harper and Hoskins figured to be at the center of many Philadelphia big innings this season. They usually hit third and fourth, respectively, in the batting order.
But Thursday was the first time since June 30 the two knocked in runs in back-to-back at-bats.
A lack of timely hitting has been a big reason why the Phillies have struggled since June 1 with a 17-23 record.
"I said to someone before the game, as much as the up and down of this season has been frustrating, you can find some comfort in the fact that we haven't all clicked at the same time," Hoskins said. "It's going to happen. It's just a matter of time before we all are ourselves at the same time. When that happens, it's obviously going to be pretty scary."
The Phillies came away with a much-needed win despite the fact starting pitcher Aaron Nola did not deliver his usual crisp effort. He allowed three solo home runs in five innings.
"They hit (Nola) a little a bit," Hoskins said. "We stayed the course throughout the game and ultimately just strung good at-bats together."
The Phillies trailed 5-3 when Harper came to the plate in the bottom of the seventh.
Harper drove a slider from Dodgers reliever Joe Kelly into right field for an RBI single to tie the game. Harper advanced to second when Dodgers right fielder Cody Bellinger booted the ball. Harper dove into second with his helmet off and a Phillie Phanatic bandanna around his head. He looked into the Phillies dugout and pumped his fist.
"We’ve leaned all season long on (Harper)," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. "We’re going to continue to lean on him as an emotional leader and the producer that he is on the bases, at the plate and on defense."
With the crowd still buzzing after Harper's hit and emotional display, Hoskins hit an 0-2 fastball just fair past first base to knock in two runs and give Philadelphia a 7-5 lead.
"He chose the heater route," Hoskins said of Kelly. "Once I got to two strikes, I tried to simplify as much as possible — see ball hit ball."
The Phillies begin a five-game road trip in Pittsburgh against the Pirates on Friday. After a day off Monday, they head to Detroit for two games.
With Thursday's win, the Phillies finished an eventful seven-game homestand with a 3-4 record. There were plenty of highs and lows during the stand.
Maikel Franco and Harper won games with walk-off hits. The Phillies also lost to the Dodgers 16-2 on Monday in a game that caused many fans to question what direction Philadelphia was headed in.
The homestand revealed some indisputable facts.
Philadelphia's bullpen has been decimated by injuries. Other than Nola, most of their starting pitchers struggled to finish five innings.
Philadelphia needs to outslug opponents to win.
To do that, they'll need more back-to-back RBI at-bats from Harper and Hoskins.
"I think you've seen throughout this year the resiliency of this club," Hoskins said. "Obviously, we've gotten hit in the mouth a coupe of times throughout the course of the season, we seem to bounce back."
There's no arguing with how the Phillies respond to adversity. Now, fans wouldn't mind seeing how the team handles a little prosperity.
