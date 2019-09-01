Cody Stashak, 25, is a rookie relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University.
Most recent appearance: Stashak gave up two runs in 3 1/3 innings of relief Saturday in the Twins’ 10-7 loss to the Tigers. He entered with two outs, runners on the corners and the Twins trailing 8-2 in the third inning and stranded both runners.
With two outs in the bottom of the sixth, he gave up a two-run homer to Ronny Rodriguez, his second of the game.
Overall, Stashak gave up three hits, walked none and struck out two. He threw 35 of his 44 pitches for strikes, got two groundouts and three flyouts.
He did not pitch Sunday in the Twins’ 8-3 win over Detroit.
On Wednesday, he pitched two innings of scoreless relief in the Twins’ 8-2 win over the Chicago White Sox. Pitching the final two innings, he gave up three hits, walked none and struck out one. He threw 18 of his 28 pitches for strikes and got two groundouts and one flyout.
Stats: Stashak is 0-1 with a 4.02 ERA in nine relief appearances. In 152/3 innings, he has given up 20 hits, no walks and struck out 13.
Stashak also made 33 combined appearances (two starts) for the double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the triple-A Rochester Red Wings, going 7-3 with a 3.21 ERA and 74 strikeouts in 531/3 innings.
Up next: The Twins play at Detroit at 1:10 p.m. Monday. They open a series against the Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday.
Playoff race: Minnesota holds a comfortable lead in the American League Central race. They are 5.5 games ahead (six in the loss column) of second-place Cleveland.
Schedule: Minnesota and Cleveland will face each other six more times, three in Minneapolis starting Friday and three in Clevland the next weekend.
