PHILADELPHIA — Corey Dickerson might have a new baseball home.
But he’s not in a completely unfamiliar place.
The Phillies acquired the outfielder in a trade with the Pittsburgh Pirates just before Wednesday’s major league trade deadline.
Dickerson joined Philadelphia on Friday afternoon.
“It was one of those things where it’s bitter sweet,” Dickerson said of the trade. “You’re with a team all year, it’s tough to say ‘See you later.’ But definitely excited to join this group. It’s a great group of guys.”
Dickerson, who has been bothered by a sore groin, was not in the starting lineup when the Phillies hosted the Chicago White Sox on Friday night.
“It’s getting to the point where I’m pretty much good to go,” he said. “I just want to be safe and make sure I have no setbacks. I want to be able to play every day and play the way I know how to play.”
Dickerson has been teammates with current Phillies Sean Rodriguez, Brad Miller, Juan Nicasio and Drew Smyly. Dickerson also participated in a pre-draft workout at Citizens Bank Park in 2010 before the Colorado Rockies selected him in the eighth round that year.
“It makes you feel good to come over and see familiar faces,” he said.
When healthy, Dickerson should give the Phillies a boost.
In addition to the groin, he’s been troubled by a shoulder injury this season. Still, he batted .317 with four home runs and 25 RBIs in 43 games for the Pirates.
The seven-year veteran is a career .285 hitter and will be a free agent at the end of this season. Dickerson, 30, also won a Gold Glove last season and made the American League All Star team with the Tampa Bay Rays in 2017.
Dickerson gives the Phillies what appears to be a glut of left-handed left fielders. Adam Haseley and Jay Bruce, who is currently on the injured list with a sore oblique, are also left-handed and also play left field.
Dickerson hasn’t played center field since 2015, but he sounded enthusiastic about playing there with the Phillies. Dickerson said center field just might be easier than left field.
“I would love the opportunity,” he said. “I think my speed is still there. I think my defense has improved every single year. It’s easier to read the pitches and the balls off the bat (in center field). I think I can handle it.”
More bullpen woes
The Phillies bullpen took another hit Friday.
Philadelphia put left-handed reliever Adam Morgan on the 10-day injured list with a strained flexor tendon.
Morgan (3-3 with a 3.94 ERA) missed nearly a month in May and June with the same injury.
“Some days are OK, some days are worse,” Morgan said Friday in the Phillies clubhouse. “The bad days were just getting a lot worse than what they were. We had been putting everything on it and just trying to manage it the best we could but it just kept getting worse.”
Morgan will rest for at least a week and then reevaluate the situation. Surgery isn’t in the picture right now.
“At this point,” Morgan said, “I’m only doing the team a disservice without my best stuff.”
Morgan is the latest Phillies reliever to land on the injured list. David Robertson and Tommy Hunter are out for the year with arm injuries.
Seranthony Dominguez (elbow) and Pat Neshek (hamstring) are on the 60-day injured list.
To top things off, the Phillies will be without closer Hector Neris on Friday and Saturday as he finishes his three-game suspension for hitting a batter with a pitch during last month’s series with the Los Angeles Dodgers.
