Cody Stashak, 25, is a rookie relief pitcher with the Minnesota Twins and a 2012 Oakcrest High School graduate who also pitched for Cumberland County College and St. John’s University.
Tuesday: He did not pitch in the Twins' 2-1 win over the Marlins in Miami.
Wednesday: The Twins will play the Marlins at 7:10 p.m.
Stats: Stashak made his MLB debut July 23 and pitched again four days later. He has a 3.00 ERA in two relief appearances. He has pitched three innings, allowing one earned run on six hits and striking out three.
The Twins are 65-41.
Stashak also made 31 combined appearances (two starts) for the double-A Pensacola Blue Wahoos and the triple-A Rochester Red Wings, going 7-3 with a 3.38 ERA and 51 strikeouts in 512/3 innings pitched.
