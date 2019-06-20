Mike Trout, 27, a center fielder with the Los Angeles Angels and a 2009 Millville High School graduate, was the 2014 and 2016 American League MVP.
Wednesday: Trout blasted two home runs, including a grand slam, in the Angels' 11-6 win over the Blue Jays. He also hit a two-run homer and drove in seven runs, going 3 for 6 with a strikeout. He batted second and played center field.
Thursday: The series continued in Toronto. Trout started and batted second in a game that ended too late for this edition.
Friday: The Angels begin a three-game series at 8:15 p.m. at the St. Louis Cardinals. Michael Wacha (4-3, 6.00) will start for the Cardinals. Trout has never faced him.
Stats: Trout entered Thursday hitting .299 (72 for 241) with 22 home runs, 56 RBIs and 59 runs scored in 71 games. He has walked 65 times, most in the majors, including 11 intentional, and stolen seven bases on nine attempts. His on-base percentage is .462, which leads the major leagues, and his OPS was 1.114. The Angels are 38-37.
— Press staff reports
