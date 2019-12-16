Philadelphia Flyers forward Joel Farabee was suspended three games Monday for an illegal hit on Winnipeg Jets right winger Mathieu Perreault in the second period of their 7-3 loss Sunday.
Farabee received a five-minute major and a game misconduct for the hit. Perreault, who was knocked out of the game, is in the concussion protocol and out indefinitely.
The Flyers are already playing without six forwards who are either injured or ill — Oskar Lindblom (Ewing's sarcoma), Travis Konecny (concussion), Nolan Patrick (migraine disorder), Scott Laughton (groin injury), Tyler Pitlick (concussion) and Michael Raffl (broken finger).
The Flyers might have to recall yet another player from the Lehigh Valley Phantoms, such as winger Andy Andreoff.
Before receiving an automatic game misconduct, Farabee, 19, played on the top line, with Claude Giroux and Sean Couturier, in Sunday's loss.
The Flyers, who went 0-3 on the road trip, and will host the Anaheim Ducks at 7 p.m. Tuesday. Flyers rookie left winger David Kase will face his brother, Ondrej, of the Ducks. Their parents will travel from the Czech Republic to attend the game.
