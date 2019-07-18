Philadelphia closer Hector Neris caught some postgame ire from the Los Angeles Dodgers after the Phillies won 7-6 on Thursday.
Neris, pitching while appealing a three-game suspension for intentionally throwing a pitch in the area of the head of the Los Angeles Dodgers’ David Freese, gave up a solo homer to Alex Verdugo in the ninth to make it 7-6. But he got the final out for his 18th save.
Neris gestured toward the Dodgers’ dugout after recording the final out and appeared to curse in their direction after closing out the win.
“I think we played this game, this series the right way. Played it straight,” Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said. “So to look in our dugout and to taunt in any way, I think it’s unacceptable. For our guys, who just play the game to win and play it straight and clean ... last game of the series, to look in our dugout, I think that exceeds the emotion. Look in your own dugout. So I think our guys took it personal. I took it personal.”
The Philadelphia Inquirer’s Scott Lauber tweeted Neris downplayed his postgame stare into the Dodgers’ dugout.
“The emotion of the series, you know, it’s a great win for my team and just I let my emotion get out,” Neris said. “That’s all I have to say about that.”
