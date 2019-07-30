PHILADELPHIA — When his big league career began, Drew Smyly probably figured he'd have plenty of games such as the one he pitched Tuesday night.

In just his second Phillies start, Smyly threw seven shutout innings as the Phillies beat the San Francisco Giants 4-2 before 32,217 fans at Citizens Bank Park on Tuesday night.

Smyly, 30, has allowed one run and eight hits with 13 strikeouts in 13 innings for the Phillies.

"I feel like I have new life," he said.

Smyly has been troubled by injuries, including Tommy John surgery, since 2015. This season alone he's been released by the Texas Rangers and pitched in the minor leagues for the Milwaukee Brewers.

This is his first time in the National League, and NL hitters are bound to soon make adjustments against him. For now, however, Smyly has given the Phillies a much-needed boost, and his story is an uplifting one.

"We've seen two starts," Phillies manager Gabe Kapler said. "I'm not sure what this is going to look like two, three, four starts from now. But it's definitely encouraging. There's reason for optimism."

On Tuesday, Smyly threw 103 pitches and faced 23 batters, two over the minimum. He struck out five, walked one and allowed four hits.

"I had a good mix of all my pitches and stayed out of the heart of the plate," he said. "It's as simple as that. Get ahead and don't miss over the middle. I feel like I've made some changes and figured somethings out mechanically."

Smyly kept the Giants off-balance with a fastball that averaged 91.5 mph and a cutter that averaged 78. Smyly threw the cutter 37 times and got nine swing-and-misses with it.

"I've always thrown (the cutter), but sometimes I would rely a little bit more on my fastball and curveball," he said. "Now, (the cutter is) moving better."

The signs of Smyly's talent have always been there.

The Detroit Tigers selected him in the second round of the 2011 draft.

In 2014, Smyly was involved in the trade that brought that ace pitcher David Price to the Tigers from the Tampa. In seven starts with Tampa that year, Smyly went 3-1 with opponents batting .155 against him.

But injuries soon derailed his career.

He made just 12 starts in 2015 because of shoulder issues.

He underwent Tommy John surgery while with the Seattle Mariners in summer 2017. He pitched no games in 2017 and just one minor league game in 2018.

"It was a lot of down time rehabbing Tommy John," Smyly said. "This is a hard game. It's not easy going out there after missing two straight years of competition. I learned quickly it wasn't going to be a smooth ride to get back out there."

Smyly began this season with the Rangers and struggled to a 1-5 record and a 8.42 ERA.

"I was a little too much predictable in Texas," Smyly said. "I wasn't throwing strikes."

Texas released him June 25. Smyly signed a minor league deal with the Brewers on July 1. He opted out of that deal July 18, allowing the Phillies to sign him three days later. Smyly chose Philadelphia because it was going to give him a chance to start. Other teams wanted him as a reliever.

"I'm a quality starting pitcher," Smyly said, "dating back to 2012. I had a rough go in the beginning of the season, but Philly thought I could come here and help them. I'm thankful for the opportunity."

So far, Smyly looks smart for betting on himself.

The Phillies (56-50) are a wild-card contender and trail the first-place Atlanta Braves (63-45) by six games in the National League East. The trade deadline is 4 p.m. Wednesday, and because of their place in the division, the Phillies are unlikely to trade prospects for a highly touted veteran.

That means if Philadelphia is to make the postseason for the first time since 2011, it's going to have get help from free agents, such as Smyly, who are in search of a second or third chance.

"He's been kicked, and he's been down," Kapler said. "He's battled back and given us exactly what we needed at just the right time."