Fran Dunphy is back at Temple University.
This time as the school’s interim athletic director. He succeeds former Director of Athletics Patrick Kraft, who will be departing Temple for a position at Boston College on July 1.
Dunphy retired as Temple men’s basketball coach after the 2018-19 season. He led the Owls to 10 postseason appearances and 270 wins.
“Temple called, (Temple president) Dick Englert called, and asked me if I would take on this role. I said I’m happy to serve in any way,” Dunphy said in a prepared statement Wednesday. “When Temple calls and asks, my tendency is to say ‘yes.’”
Dunphy is the winningest coach in Big Five history. He is a lifelong resident of the Philadelphia area and earned his bachelor’s degree in 1970 at La Salle University, where he was a standout player. In 1979, he completed his master’s in counseling and human relations at Villanova University. He also coached at Penn from 1989 to 2006.
“Although this is a new role for Fran Dunphy, the truth is that he’s been a leader at Temple, in Philadelphia and in the nation for decades,” Englert said in a prepared statement. “From the court to the classroom, to his advocacy and philanthropic efforts, Fran has time and again proven his dedication to our university and our city, and we look forward to seeing the positive impact he will undoubtedly make as acting director of athletics.”
