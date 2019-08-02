The Philadelphia Eagles continued to add veteran depth to their secondary Friday by signing free-agent safety Johnathan Cyprien.
Cyprien is the second defensive back to sign with the Eagles since the start of training camp last week, joining free-agent cornerback Orlando Scandrick.
Cyprien is entering his sixth NFL season following stints with Jacksonville (2013-16) and the Titans (2017-18). He missed all of last season after tearing an anterior cruciate ligament in his knee during the Titans' training camp. The Titans released him in March.
The 6-foot-1, 211-pounder is considered an outstanding run defender, registering over 100 tackles in four straight seasons with the Jaguars. He also has three career sacks and two interceptions.
To make room for him on the 90-man roster, the Eagles released safety Godwin Igwebuike.
Cyprien is the third safety to join the Eagles this offseason, along with Andrew Sendejo and Blake Countess.
Sendejo has been taking reps with Malcolm Jenkins on the first-team defense while Rodney McLeod continues to rehab a knee injury suffered last season.
The Eagles also signed free-agent tight end Alex Ellis and waived linebacker Joey Alfieri on Friday.
Ellis, 6-4 and 245 pounds, has appeared in eight career NFL games, including two last season with Kansas City. He played in six games for Jacksonville in 2016. He has three career receptions for 11 yards.
Ellis becomes the sixth tight end on the Eagles' 90-man roster, joining Pro Bowler Zach Ertz, Dallas Goedert, Richard Rodgers, Josh Perkins and Will Tye.
Note: In other news, NBC Sports Philadelphia reported Friday that cornerback Cre'Von LeBlanc will be out for at least another month after suffering a Lisfranc foot sprain last week.
LeBlanc signed with the Eagles during last season and wound up playing in eight regular-season games and two playoff contests. He registered an interception against New Orleans quarterback Drew Brees in the Eagles 24-20 playoff loss to the Saints.
Without LeBlanc, Scandrick figures to get more reps, along with Sidney Jones, Avonte Maddox and Rasul Douglas, while Jalen Mills and Ronald Darby work their way back from injuries.
