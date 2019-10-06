The Jets, Jets, Jets are a Mess, Mess, Mess and have turned into the Rutgers of the NFL.

Peter Haberstroh

Ventnor

The Eagles took care of business and beat a bad team. They did make a lot of mistakes with penalties that stalled drives. They need to clean that up going forward. The Birds scored most of their points in the first half opposite of the the first four games. They lost focus in the second half. The defense was awesome scoring and sacking.

Butch Sill

Absecon

It was refreshing to not have to sweat out the last 5 minutes of the game today. A decisive win against a clearly struggling team. The Eagles pass rush was just crazy today. The offense played well but probably left some points on the field and could tighten up a few things. A great win though before a tough three-game stretch on the road.

Bruce Holcombe

Beesleys Point

Against the worst team in the NFL, yet another slow start (for the offense with) one offensive TD until 34 seconds left in the first half. This game should have been a shutout and was a bit closer than it should have been. The defense played great. Two TDs and lots of sacks (10). (Eagles are now) 11-0 vs. the Jets — best domination of another team in NFL history. Six tough games ahead.

Tony Perry

Egg Harbor Township

This was a game they were suppose to win and they did. The defense had a ball playing today and helping the offense with scores. Bear in mind, the Jets were completely out classed. Hopefully they can play good ball next week against the Vikings. The next three games will tell how good the Eagles are. Mr. Wentz, stay well. Eleven more games to go.

Angela Janetta

Vineland

OK, so Corey Clement had one hiccup that cost the shutout. But the Eagles scored in every way except a safety.

Brandon Graham (three sacks) you get a game ball. On the offense, Jordan Howard and Zach Ertz, you get game balls. On the defense, Nathan Gerry and Orlando Scandrick, you get game balls. And the entire defense with with three takeaways, two pick-6s and 10 sacks, you all get game balls. What a performance!

Sylvia W. Stewart

Egg Harbor Township

I don’t know about anybody else but even with the win, I was bored with this game. We did not seem to have the swagger this week, possibly looking ahead to the Vikings.

The team, in whole, played down to the Jets' level. Then after that special teams snafu, the sloppy play was evident. Loads of sacks (10) for the defense, and the run/pass ratio was close to even against a bad team.

A win but play like this the next three weeks on the road, and it could spell trouble!

Jack Verseput

Linwood

The Eagles took care of business Sunday by laying it on the lowly Jets. I remember some situations like this in the past where the Eagles would let a bad team hang around and they would lose or just squeeze out a win. Not this time.

You have to admire the Jets QB fighting against a relentless Eagles D-line and suffering 10 sacks. Waiting to watch the Packers tear up the Cowboys. Now that would top off a nice Sunday.

Ken Kryszczun

Galloway

The Eagles win 31-6 but what a ho-hum game. No big plays by offense. A field goal in the third quarter and a defensive score in the fourth quarter. Where was the offense in the second half? The defense seemed to dominate the game. But what does that say about the Jets offense? Are the Eagles ready for the Vikings? Let's hope we see a more energized offensive Eagles team next week. 

Helen Lincoln

North Cape May

Despite that final 31-6 score, the Birds did not exhibit the mettle needed to win their division. Next week against the Vikings, who held the Giants to under 25 rushing yards, will be the true test of our ground game. We’ve got to be able to run the ball to keep our defense fresh.

Frank "Rue" Tamru

Mays Landing

