The Jets, Jets, Jets are a Mess, Mess, Mess and have turned into the Rutgers of the NFL.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
The Eagles took care of business and beat a bad team. They did make a lot of mistakes with penalties that stalled drives. They need to clean that up going forward. The Birds scored most of their points in the first half opposite of the the first four games. They lost focus in the second half. The defense was awesome scoring and sacking.
Butch Sill
Absecon
It was refreshing to not have to sweat out the last 5 minutes of the game today. A decisive win against a clearly struggling team. The Eagles pass rush was just crazy today. The offense played well but probably left some points on the field and could tighten up a few things. A great win though before a tough three-game stretch on the road.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
Against the worst team in the NFL, yet another slow start (for the offense with) one offensive TD until 34 seconds left in the first half. This game should have been a shutout and was a bit closer than it should have been. The defense played great. Two TDs and lots of sacks (10). (Eagles are now) 11-0 vs. the Jets — best domination of another team in NFL history. Six tough games ahead.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
This was a game they were suppose to win and they did. The defense had a ball playing today and helping the offense with scores. Bear in mind, the Jets were completely out classed. Hopefully they can play good ball next week against the Vikings. The next three games will tell how good the Eagles are. Mr. Wentz, stay well. Eleven more games to go.
Angela Janetta
Vineland
OK, so Corey Clement had one hiccup that cost the shutout. But the Eagles scored in every way except a safety.
Brandon Graham (three sacks) you get a game ball. On the offense, Jordan Howard and Zach Ertz, you get game balls. On the defense, Nathan Gerry and Orlando Scandrick, you get game balls. And the entire defense with with three takeaways, two pick-6s and 10 sacks, you all get game balls. What a performance!
Sylvia W. Stewart
Egg Harbor Township
I don’t know about anybody else but even with the win, I was bored with this game. We did not seem to have the swagger this week, possibly looking ahead to the Vikings.
The team, in whole, played down to the Jets' level. Then after that special teams snafu, the sloppy play was evident. Loads of sacks (10) for the defense, and the run/pass ratio was close to even against a bad team.
A win but play like this the next three weeks on the road, and it could spell trouble!
Jack Verseput
Linwood
The Eagles took care of business Sunday by laying it on the lowly Jets. I remember some situations like this in the past where the Eagles would let a bad team hang around and they would lose or just squeeze out a win. Not this time.
You have to admire the Jets QB fighting against a relentless Eagles D-line and suffering 10 sacks. Waiting to watch the Packers tear up the Cowboys. Now that would top off a nice Sunday.
Ken Kryszczun
Galloway
The Eagles win 31-6 but what a ho-hum game. No big plays by offense. A field goal in the third quarter and a defensive score in the fourth quarter. Where was the offense in the second half? The defense seemed to dominate the game. But what does that say about the Jets offense? Are the Eagles ready for the Vikings? Let's hope we see a more energized offensive Eagles team next week.
Helen Lincoln
North Cape May
Despite that final 31-6 score, the Birds did not exhibit the mettle needed to win their division. Next week against the Vikings, who held the Giants to under 25 rushing yards, will be the true test of our ground game. We’ve got to be able to run the ball to keep our defense fresh.
Frank "Rue" Tamru
Mays Landing
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
An NFL Crucial Catch banner its seen at Lincoln Financial Field before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Trenton Cannon warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Sam Darnold watches warm ups before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Robby Anderson warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Luke Falk in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Trenton Cannon warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Luke Falk warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
The cleats of New York Jets' Josh Bellamy are seen before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Luke Falk warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Trenton Cannon warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jason Peters watches from the sidelines before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Luke Falk warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz (86) scores a touchdown past New York Jets' Darryl Roberts (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Josh McCown warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Luke Falk hands off to Le'Veon Bell during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Christina Weiss Lurie is seen before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz is introduced before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders, left, and Corey Clement warm up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
An NFL Crucial Catch banner its seen at Lincoln Financial Field before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Luke Falk, left, is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Brandon Graham during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets head coach Adam Gase, right, and head coach Doug Pederson meet before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
An NFL 100 banner is seen at Lincoln Financial Field before an NFL football game between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
The cleats of New York Jets' Josh Bellamy are seen before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Josh Bellamy meets with fans before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Braxton Berrios, left, and Sam Ficken meet before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Luke Falk, right, hands off to Le'Veon Bell during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' cheerleaders perform before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert (88) tumbles in front of New York Jets' Trumaine Johnson (22) and Blake Cashman (53) after trying to avoid a tackle from Neville Hewitt (46) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
A Philadelphia Eagles' cheerleader performs before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Ty Montgomery warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets head coach Adam Gase, right, and head coach Doug Pederson meet before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Ty Montgomery warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Luke Falk warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Darren Sproles warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Luke Falk in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Luke Falk in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
APTOPIX Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert (88) tries to avoid a tackle from New York Jets' Neville Hewitt (46) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz (86) scores a touchdown past New York Jets' Darryl Roberts (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Darren Sproles in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Robby Anderson, right, cannot catch a pass against Philadelphia Eagles' Craig James during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert (88) tries to avoid a tackle from New York Jets' Neville Hewitt (46) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz (86) scores a touchdown past New York Jets' Darryl Roberts (27) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Rodney McLeod (23) is tackled by New York Jets' Jamison Crowder (82) after interception a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Le'Veon Bell in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Luke Falk passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Luke Falk passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Avonte Maddox walks the field before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Fans tailgate before an NFL football game between the between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets head coach Adam Gase looks on during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Rodney McLeod (23) is tackled by New York Jets' Jamison Crowder (82) after interception a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Robby Anderson, right, cannot catch a pass against Philadelphia Eagles' Craig James during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Robby Anderson, right, cannot catch a pass against Philadelphia Eagles' Craig James during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz, center, cannot catch a pass against New York Jets' Neville Hewitt, left, and Blake Cashman during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, right, passes the ball as he is tackled by New York Jets' Darryl Roberts, center, as Jordan Willis defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Fans tailgate before an NFL football game between the between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Rodney McLeod (23) is tackled by New York Jets' Jamison Crowder (82) after interception a pass during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert (88) tumbles in front of New York Jets' Trumaine Johnson (22) and Blake Cashman (53) after trying to avoid a tackle from Neville Hewitt (46) during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Avonte Maddox walks the field before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Luke Falk in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Braxton Berrios in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Darren Sproles in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Fans tailgate before an NFL football game between the between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Le'Veon Bell, center, is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins, left, and Zach Brown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Dallas Goedert, right, tries to break free from New York Jets' Brian Poole during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Le'Veon Bell, center, is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins, left, and Zach Brown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Nate Gerry celebrates after scoring a touchdown on an intercepted pass during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Nelson Agholor in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz, center, cannot catch a pass against New York Jets' Neville Hewitt, left, and Blake Cashman during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Le'Veon Bell, center, is tackled by Philadelphia Eagles' Malcolm Jenkins, left, and Zach Brown during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Fans tailgate before an NFL football game between the between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Fans tailgate before an NFL football game between the between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Darryl Roberts warms up before an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz, center, cannot catch a pass against New York Jets' Neville Hewitt, left, and Blake Cashman during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Fletcher Cox warms up before an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Fans tailgate before an NFL football game between the between the Philadelphia Eagles and the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Jamal Adams looks on during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Zach Ertz reacts after scoring a touchdown during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard (24) is tackled by New York Jets' Marcus Maye (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Corey Clement, right, cannot catch a punt as New York Jets' Trenton Cannon recovers the turnover during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Josh McCown (18) in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz passes during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Luke Falk in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jake Elliott kicks an extra point during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Demaryius Thomas, left, cannot catch a pass against Philadelphia Eagles' Craig James during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard (24) is tackled by New York Jets' Marcus Maye (20) during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Vyncint Smith, right, scores a touchdown against Philadelphia Eagles' Rasul Douglas during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard, right, is tackled by New York Jets' Marcus Maye during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Le'Veon Bell rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz in action during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Orlando Scandrick (38) strips the ball from New York Jets' Luke Falk (8) for an eventual touchdown during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Le'Veon Bell rushes during the first half of an NFL football game against the Philadelphia Eagles, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Miles Sanders in action during the first half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
New York Jets' Demaryius Thomas, left, cannot catch a pass against Philadelphia Eagles' Craig James during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Jordan Howard rushes during the second half of an NFL football game against the New York Jets, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Carson Wentz, right, passes the ball as he is tackled by New York Jets' Darryl Roberts, center, as Jordan Willis defends during the first half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Michael Perez)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Hassan Ridgeway (98) tries to tackle New York Jets' Luke Falk (8) as Kelvin Beachum (68) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
Jets Eagles Football
Philadelphia Eagles' Josh Sweat celebrates after sacking New York Jets' Luke Falk during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
