After all this time without an offensive coordinator, it seems as though the Philadelphia Eagles will carry on without one.
With the NFL Scouting Combine less than a month away, here’s what we think we know about their decisions to fill what had been four coaching vacancies:
According to Tom Pelissero of NFL.com, quarterbacks coach Press Taylor will also be their passing game coordinator, which is a newly created position. Tim McManus of ESPN reports the team is hiring former Denver Broncos offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello and former Mississippi State passing game coordinator and quarterbacks coach Andrew Breiner for unspecified roles.
Because of these moves, according to McManus, no offensive coordinator will be hired, since head coach Doug Pederson essentially fills that role anyway.
According to multiple earlier reports, former Atlanta Falcons defensive coordinator Marquand Manuel is replacing defensive backs coach Cory Undlin, who left to become the defensive coordinator of the Detroit Lions, and special defensive assistant Matt Burke will take over for as defensive line coach for Phillip Daniels, who was let go after just one season on the job.
The team hasn’t made any announcements about any of the coaching openings. It also, per The Philadelphia Inquirer, did not comment on the report that two members of their sports science team, Shaun Huls and Shireen Mansoori, did not have their contracts renewed.
The Eagles also lost vice president of football operations Andrew Berry to the Browns, who hired him as their general manager.
Their search for an offensive coordinator likely was complicated by the reality that it didn’t include play-calling duties and the perception (which might also be reality) that there’s instability on their staff, and that Pederson doesn’t have the power to make hiring/firing decisions in the first place.
After all, Pederson fired former offensive coordinator Mike Groh less than 24 hours after saying he would stay and praising him for a job well done in 2019, in which the Eagles finished 11th in total offense and 12th in points despite losing their top three wide receivers, Pro Bowl tackle Lane Johnson and running backs Darren Sproles and Corey Clement, to season-ending injuries.
But as far as those who might have been considered, Taylor and running backs coach Duce Staley likely topped the list of internal candidates, though offensive line coach/run game coordinator Jeff Stoutland might have been under consideration too.
Instead, they will just add the passing game coordinator title to Taylor’s responsibilities and have Stoutland continue as run game coordinator.
The Eagles, who waited until after the Super Bowl to act, may have been interested in assistants on San Francisco and Kansas City, such as Chiefs’ quarterbacks coach Mike Kafka and 49ers’ passing game coordinator Mike LaFleur and run game coordinator Mike McDaniel.
But LaFleur has reportedly signed a contract extension to remain in San Francisco, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
The Eagles also reportedly had been interested in USC offensive coordinator Graham Harrell and Baltimore Ravens quarterbacks coach James Urban. Neither are leaving their jobs, however.
According to The Inquirer, they spoke with 2019 backup quarterback Josh McCown about returning in a coaching role. But McCown, who is about to become a free agent, would like to keep playing.
