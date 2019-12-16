It’s been brewing for about a month.
The Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys have taken turns fumbling and stumbling their way down the home stretch of the season. Neither team has been able to take control of the NFC East. As a result, Sunday’s rematch at Lincoln Financial Field will go a long way toward determining which team wins the division.
“I don’t think this is going to take much motivation,” Eagles coach Doug Pederson said after their 37-27 victory at Washington.
Dallas (7-7), which beat the Eagles 37-10 earlier this season, would clinch the division title with a win.
The Eagles (7-7) would win it with a victory over the Cowboys and either a win over the New York Giants on Dec. 29 or a Cowboys loss to Washington.
“We’ve got Dallas coming in, and we know what that means to this city, regardless of the circumstances,” Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz said Sunday. “But we also know the circumstances and what’s riding on it as well. We’ll be ready and we’ll be excited.”
Both teams were reeling recently with three-game losing streaks.
Dallas broke out of its slump in a big way, routing the Los Angeles Rams 44-21 behind quarterback Dak Prescott and running backs Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott, who both rushed for more than 100 yards.
The Eagles have taken a much more exciting route. They followed a disheartening loss to Miami with back-to-back, last-minute victories over the New York Giants and Redskins, respectively.
“I think it just shows each week you have to play for 60 minutes,” Pederson said during Monday’s livestreamed news conference. “It’s a credit to the guys that they stay in the moment. Nothing’s too big for them. They’ve overcome a lot of adversity. A lot of it was self-inflicted, obviously, but they’ve overcome it and given themselves a chance to win.”
Wentz has led both comebacks, overcoming earlier mistakes with last-minute drives.
His late fumble against the Redskins — his 14th of the season — led to Washington place-kicker Dustin Hopkins booting a 43-yard field goal that gave the Redskins a 27-24 lead with four minutes, 52 seconds left in regulation.
Wentz responded by going 8-for-8 during the ensuing, 75-yard drive that ended with his 15-yard touchdown pass to wide receiver Greg Ward with 26 seconds remaining.
Wentz completed his last 15 passes and was 11-for-11 in the fourth quarter.
“It means a lot to me and to everybody to come from behind like that,” Wentz said. “With our backs against the wall, there’s been a lot at stake. You could say our confidence is very high right now.”
Wentz finished 30-for-43 for 266 yards and three TDs with no interceptions.
According to team statistics, he became the third quarterback in franchise history to record at least 30 completions, three TDs and no interceptions in a game. Randall Cunningham accomplished the feat against the Giants on Oct. 10, 1988. Donovan McNabb did it against Green Bay on Dec. 5, 2004.
The Eagles went on to make the playoffs in those seasons.
If they want to do it again this year, they must beat the Cowboys.
“It’s no secret that the Cowboys are our biggest rival,” Eagles tight end Zach Ertz said Sunday. “That stadium is going to be rocking.”
