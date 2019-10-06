Philadelphia Eagles' Hassan Ridgeway (98) tries to tackle New York Jets' Luke Falk (8) as Kelvin Beachum (68) defends during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Oct. 6, 2019, in Philadelphia. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)
PHILADELPHIA — The Eagles' defense stepped up for the first time all season Sunday.
The group turned in a terrific performance, registering 10 sacks and even scoring two of the team's four touchdowns during a 31-6 victory over the hapless New York Jets at Lincoln Financial Field.
"Football is a team sport, and you need all three phases to help you win," Eagles coach Doug Pederson said. "It was great to see our defense play so well."
With a tough stretch of the season looming — three straight road games at Minnesota, Dallas and Buffalo, respectively — it was important for the Eagles (3-2) to establish some confidence and momentum against the Jets (0-4).
They accomplished the goal in convincing fashion, especially on defense. Led by new cornerback Orlando Scandrick and defensive end Brandon Graham, they dominated.
The Eagles poured into the Jets backfield almost at will, punishing Jets quarterback Luke Falk. Their 10 sacks tied the second-highest output in team history and was one short of the mark of 11 set at Dallas on Sept. 15, 1991. They also had 10 sacks against Detroit on Sept. 23, 2007.
"Everybody brought the energy today," said Graham, who set a personal record with three sacks. "We went out there and played together, and that's what you dream of as a team."
Scandrick turned in the most impressive effort.
He was out of the NFL for the first four weeks of the regular season after the Eagles released him at the end of training camp. The 12-year NFL veteran wasted no time in making an impression in his debut Sunday, notching two sacks and scoring on a 44-yard strip-sack return in the fourth quarter.
Scandrick, 32, stormed into the Jets backfield, ripped the ball away from Falk and dashed upfield to the end zone while the crowd roared.
"I'm so happy to be back," Scandrick said. "It was a humbling experience just being at home for those four weeks."
There was a concern in the days leading up to the game that the Eagles may look past the Jets. It would have been easy to do, considering they entered the game with just one offensive touchdown on the season, and starting quarterback Sam Darnold was sidelined with mononucleosis.
But the Eagles took control at the outset. They scored a touchdown on their first offensive series for the first time this season on running back Jordan Howard's 1-yard plunge, then increased the lead to 14-0 a few minutes later on linebacker Nathan Gerry's 51-yard interception return for a TD.
"You can never take any team for granted in the NFL," Howard said. "They are in the NFL for a reason. You have to bring it from the jump against a team like that, and we did that."
The Eagles' defense made up for a so-so effort by the offense and special teams.
Quarterback Carson Wentz was 17 for 29 for 189 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions. He was only sacked once but faced a lot of pressure. His supporting cast wasn't much help, dropping at least three more passes.
A mistake on special teams set up the Jets' only touchdown. With Darren Sproles on the bench with a strained quadriceps, running back Corey Clement dropped back to field a punt and promptly muffed it. Jets wide receiver Vyncint Smith scored one play later on a 19-yard end around.
Those kinds of errors won't cut it against the Vikings, Cowboys and Bills.
"We just have to keep working," Pederson said. "It's just a matter of us focusing on us and eliminating the mistakes. Like everybody says, our goal is to just go 1-0 each week."
