Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is under fire for a series of Instagram posts featuring anti-Semitic quotes falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler
On Sunday, Jackson highlighted several paragraphs that purport to quote Hitler saying Black people were the "real Children of Israel" and falsely claim that white Jewish people were secretly behind horrendous acts of violence against people of color, including lynching.
After receiving harsh criticism for sharing the passage — which has long since been debunked as an internet meme attempting to claim Hitler was not a racist — Jackson posted a new message claiming his post was misunderstood, and that he has "no hatred" in his heart toward anyone, including the Jewish community.
But Jackson also re-shared a specific paragraph with very direct anti-Semitic language about Jewish people extorting America.
On Tuesday, the Eagles responded by posting a statement on its Twitter account:
"We have spoken with DeSean Jackson about his social media posts. Regardless of his intentions, the messages he shared were offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling. They have no place in our society, and are not condoned or supported in any way by the organization.
"We are disappointed and we reiterated to DeSean the importance of not only apologizing, but also using his platform to take action to promote unity, equality and respect. We are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action.
"We take matters very seriously and are committed to continuing to have productive and meaningful conversations with DeSean, as well as all of our players and staff, in order to educate, learn and grow."
The NFL also responded to Jackson's comments on Tuesday:
“DeSean’s comments were highly inappropriate, offensive and divisive and stand in stark contrast to the NFL’s values of respect, equality and inclusion. We have been in contact with the team which is addressing the matter with DeSean,” the statement said.
Jackson's anti-Semitic comments drew harsh criticism from former many Eagles fans on social media, including former Eagles president Joe Banner, who called the receiver's comments "absolutely indefensible."
"If a white player said anything about (African-Americans) as outrageous as what DeSean Jackson said about Jews tonight there would at least be a serious conversation about cutting him and a need for a team meeting to discuss," Banner wrote.
Temple University professor Marc Lamont Hill called Jackson's Instagram post "disappointing and disturbing," writing on Twitter, "There's no defending it."
In addition to the anti-Semitic passages, Jackson shared several quotes featuring religious leader Louis Farrakhan, who has been described as anti-Semitic by both the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center.
Jackson also shared several posts casting a dubious eye toward a potential coronavirus vaccine. In one, Jackson referred to philanthropist Melinda Gates, the wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, as a "dumb broad" after she advocated for Black people and Native Americans to be among the first to obtain any vaccine due to their increased risk factors to the virus.
Eagles offer opt-out option
Following the lead of other teams, the Eagles on Monday offered all season-ticket holders an opt-out for this coming season.
They explained their rationale in an email.
“We understand that, even with safety measures in place, you may have concerns about attending games in person,” they wrote. “As such, we would like to offer you the option to defer your Season Tickets for the 2020 season. If you choose this option, we will pause your account for 2020 and resume your account in 2021 with the same seat locations you would have had in 2020. If applicable, your SBL and any other ticket or club seat license agreement will remain in effect and you will resume season ticket purchases in 2021.”
The Eagles likely won’t be able to use all of the seats at Lincoln Financial Field anyway, so having customers opt out could actually solve problems that could arise from trying to satisfy all ticketholders.
Nick Fierro of the Allentown Morning Call contributed to this story.
10. Chip Kelly hired
The Eagles had just fired their respected coach of 14 years in the most amicable divorce ever. They even gave Andy Reid a going-away party. But the goal was to find someone innovative who could take the Eagles to the next level. Kelly was the man.
"Chip Kelly will be an outstanding head coach for the Eagles," owner Jeffrey Lurie said at the time. "He has a brilliant football mind. He motivates his team with his actions as well as his words. He will be a great leader for us and will bring a fresh, energetic approach to our team."
9. 2012 collapse
The events that led to Kelly's hiring were shocking to watch unfold, with Reid firing defensive coordinator Juan Castillo and defensive line coach Jim Washburn during the season and also releasing defensive end Jason Babin, who had 18 sacks the year before. By the end, cornerback Nnamdi Asomugha had begun to eat lunch in his car and the players largely had quit on Reid for the first time in 14 years.
The trouble began long before the season even started, when left tackle Jason Peters tore an Achilles tendon in the offseason and one of Reid's sons, Garrett, was found dead from what turned out to be a heroin overdose in his Lehigh University dorm room at training camp.
Hard to believe the season began with such promise, too. The Eagles started 3-1. Included in that stretch was a win over eventual Super Bowl champion Baltimore. Their offensive line was decimated by injuries, though, and eventually quarterback Michael Vick was injured, too. He was limited to 10 games. Rookie Nick Foles started all the others, going just 1-5, then was injured as well.
8. Carson Wentz drafted
The flurry of trades general manager Howie Roseman made to move up and select Wentz with the No. 2 overall pick in the draft proved to be a stroke of genius as the Eagles landed the quarterback they coveted while still having a plan in place to keep Sam Bradford as their starter for all of 2016 before turning the keys over to Wentz.
But when the Minnesota Vikings made the Eagles an offer for Bradford that they couldn't refuse just before the season began, Bradford suddenly was out and Wentz was elevated to the top spot, over Chase Daniel.
7. The Dream Team
With the expiration of the collective bargaining agreement following the 2010 season, the Eagles saw an opportunity to do a radical roster makeover in 2011, shedding more players than usual while pursuing many top-name free agents, which was uncharacteristic of the way they had previously done business.
But all of a sudden, they landed Babin, Asomugha, cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie, wide receiver Steve Smith, defensive tackle Cullen Jenkins, among others. They even loaded up at quarterback with high-priced backup Vince Young, who in a flight of fancy described the newfangled roster as the "Dream Team" shortly after being added to it. Little did he know that those words could and would be used against him and the team, particularly then-president Joe Banner.
The dream team also included a dysfunctional new array of assistant coaches, including new defensive coordinator Castillo, moved from offensive line coach to replace the fired Sean McDermott; and new defensive line coach Washburn, who was given the power by Reid to undermine Castillo by installing the Wide 9 as the base alignment for a completely undisciplined front four.
Brutal.
6. Andy Reid's final playoff game
David Akers missed field goal attempts from 41 and 34 yards in a 21-16 loss to eventual Super Bowl champion Green Bay, prompting Reid to fire Akers, defensive coordinator Sean McDermott, linebackers coach Bill Shuey, defensive line coach Rory Segrest and, well, you get the idea.
It marked the beginning of the end of the Reid era, which was an important turning point in the evolution of this team.
5. Howie Roseman's demotion
After back-to-back 10-6 seasons, Kelly convinced Lurie early in 2015 to turn over complete control of the football product to him, which meant a demotion to "executive vice president of football operations" for Roseman, who actually would have zero control of football operations.
Kelly then dismantled the roster, trading away LeSean McCoy and releasing guard Evan Mathis, among others, leading to a 6-9 record before he was fired with one game to go.
4. Nick Foles ascends
Foles actually played better than he did in 2017. His 2013 season (203-for-317, 27 TDs, two interceptions, 8-2 record in 10 starts) was one for the ages, but the Eagles couldn't capitalize after winning the NFC East and then falling to the Saints in the wild-card round.
But in 2017, when he took over for the injured Wentz, he led them all the way to their first Super Bowl title, winning two of three regular-season games and all three that followed.
All this after being talked out of retirement the year before by Reid, who drafted him in 2012 while still the Eagles' coach.
3. Miracle at the Meadowlands II
DeSean Jackson's dramatic punt return for a touchdown on the game's final play capped a spectacular comeback that saw the Eagles erase a 21-point Giants lead over the final 8:23 to score a 38-31 victory.
Jackson turned sideways at the goal line to make sure the clock expired before taking it in, because there was no way he or the Eagles wanted to have to kick off again in a game like that.
Alas, though that win sealed the NFC East title with two games to play, the Eagles never won another game.
2. Philly Special
This greatest of Super Bowl highlights gets a separate category because it's so ... special.
To recap, Foles started in the shotgun position, with Corey Clement motioning to a stop behind him. Foles then shifted into a right wingback position before Clement took the direct snap. Clement started to run left before flipping the ball to tight end Trey Burton, a former quarterback at Florida, on a reverse. Burton then pulled up and lofted a soft pass to Foles, who had snuck uncovered into the right side of the end zone. Touchdown.
The play came on fourth-and-goal from the 1-yard line with under a minute remaining in the first half and the Eagles holding a three-point lead. A stop by the Patriots there could have been the turning point. But obviously it didn't happen. And everyone knows what happened around two hours later ...
1. Super Bowl champs
Tom Brady's Hail Mary went unanswered as his last-second heave into the end zone fell incomplete and there were no flags. Super Bowl LII was in the books.
Eagles 41, Patriots 33.
Confetti rained down at U.S. Bank Stadium in Minneapolis. The Eagles had won the Super Bowl for the first time and accomplished it in a shootout with their backup quarterback running the offense.
Honorable mentions
• The Eagles' unlikely playoff berth and double-doink win over the Bears in the wild-card round following last season.
• Foles' taking over for the injured Michael Vick in 2013 and throwing just two interceptions to go with 27 touchdown passes and eight wins in 10 regular-season starts.
• Jackson's release in 2014, after he completed his best season as a pro.
• Fellow WR Riley Cooper, suspended during the 2013 preseason after making a racist comment at a concert, was given a rich contract extension instead.
• Kelly's firing with one game to go in the 2015 season.
• Roseman's restoration to football czar in 2016 and his being part of the search committee that identified Pederson as their best choice for coach.
Welcome to the discussion.
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.