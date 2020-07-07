Bears Eagles Football

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson (10) looks on prior to the the NFL football game against the Chicago Bears, Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019, in Philadelphia. The Eagles won 22-14. (AP Photo/Chris Szagola)

Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver DeSean Jackson is under fire for a series of Instagram posts featuring anti-Semitic quotes falsely attributed to Adolf Hitler

On Sunday, Jackson highlighted several paragraphs that purport to quote Hitler saying Black people were the "real Children of Israel" and falsely claim that white Jewish people were secretly behind horrendous acts of violence against people of color, including lynching.

After receiving harsh criticism for sharing the passage — which has long since been debunked as an internet meme attempting to claim Hitler was not a racist — Jackson posted a new message claiming his post was misunderstood, and that he has "no hatred" in his heart toward anyone, including the Jewish community.

But Jackson also re-shared a specific paragraph with very direct anti-Semitic language about Jewish people extorting America.

On Tuesday, the Eagles responded by posting a statement on its Twitter account:

"We have spoken with DeSean Jackson about his social media posts. Regardless of his intentions, the messages he shared were offensive, harmful, and absolutely appalling. They have no place in our society, and are not condoned or supported in any way by the organization.

"We are disappointed and we reiterated to DeSean the importance of not only apologizing, but also using his platform to take action to promote unity, equality and respect. We are continuing to evaluate the circumstances and will take appropriate action.

"We take matters very seriously and are committed to continuing to have productive and meaningful conversations with DeSean, as well as all of our players and staff, in order to educate, learn and grow."

The NFL also responded to Jackson's comments on Tuesday:

“DeSean’s comments were highly inappropriate, offensive and divisive and stand in stark contrast to the NFL’s values of respect, equality and inclusion. We have been in contact with the team which is addressing the matter with DeSean,” the statement said.

Jackson's anti-Semitic comments drew harsh criticism from former many Eagles fans on social media, including former Eagles president Joe Banner, who called the receiver's comments "absolutely indefensible."

"If a white player said anything about (African-Americans) as outrageous as what DeSean Jackson said about Jews tonight there would at least be a serious conversation about cutting him and a need for a team meeting to discuss," Banner wrote.

Temple University professor Marc Lamont Hill called Jackson's Instagram post "disappointing and disturbing," writing on Twitter, "There's no defending it."

In addition to the anti-Semitic passages, Jackson shared several quotes featuring religious leader Louis Farrakhan, who has been described as anti-Semitic by both the Anti-Defamation League and the Southern Poverty Law Center.

Jackson also shared several posts casting a dubious eye toward a potential coronavirus vaccine. In one, Jackson referred to philanthropist Melinda Gates, the wife of Microsoft founder Bill Gates, as a "dumb broad" after she advocated for Black people and Native Americans to be among the first to obtain any vaccine due to their increased risk factors to the virus.

Eagles offer opt-out option

Following the lead of other teams, the Eagles on Monday offered all season-ticket holders an opt-out for this coming season.

They explained their rationale in an email.

“We understand that, even with safety measures in place, you may have concerns about attending games in person,” they wrote. “As such, we would like to offer you the option to defer your Season Tickets for the 2020 season. If you choose this option, we will pause your account for 2020 and resume your account in 2021 with the same seat locations you would have had in 2020. If applicable, your SBL and any other ticket or club seat license agreement will remain in effect and you will resume season ticket purchases in 2021.”

The Eagles likely won’t be able to use all of the seats at Lincoln Financial Field anyway, so having customers opt out could actually solve problems that could arise from trying to satisfy all ticketholders.

Nick Fierro of the Allentown Morning Call contributed to this story.

