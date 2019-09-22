Our defensive secondary is truly secondary to everyone else's receivers. No pressure at all on Stafford. Our offense had too many missed opportunities. (Packers QB Aaron) Rodgers is going to have a field day this Thursday night. We need to go after (Jalen) Ramsey.
Rev. Joe Ganiel
Runnemede
Still playing like it is preseason at Club Doug.
The team is not prepared for the season. Mistakes by special teams on two returns and terrible play by every other part of the team showed.
Super Bowl-bound, no. Toilet Bowl-bound, yes!
Jack Verseput
Linwood
Shaky ending, but the Lions overcame the refs and the Iggles to win in South Philly. Beautiful booing job by the loving fans. Green Bay in four days!
Frank Murphine 3rd
Millville
This team didn't deserve to win this game, and that is why you didn't win. You were out played and out coached. The defensive backfield was horrible again today. I don't want to hear about backups. If they can't do the job, get off the field and give your pay back. Wentz was all over the place with his passes — in the air, over everybody's head or in the ground. The receivers were dropping passes all over the field. Like I said last week, stay well, Mr. Wentz. Thirteen more to go.
Angela Janetta
Vineland
This game had the chance to be won going away. But sloppy offensive play and a lack of a wide receiver sealed the loss. The defense played well enough and kept them close. Wentz did all he could, but when you drop that many passes you get this result. This team better wake up. It isn't going be any easier in Green Bay.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesley's Point
This was an Eagle win by several statistics. However, today, the team suffered from drops on the offense. Also, this is the second week in a row that the defense didn't even get close enough to pinch the opposing quarterback.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Egg Harbor Township
Well fumbles, dropped balls and defensive mistakes, and the Birds are again fighting an uphill battle to the end. It’s a long season, but you can’t play from behind every game. We waited for a big comeback, but like last week, it didn’t happen. It looks like after Thursday we will be 1-3. There was a lot of hype before the season, but it’s gone now.
Butch Sill
Absecon
The Eagles deserved to lose this game. You can't spot a team 13 points and win. Except for the blocked field goal attempt, the defense played a horrible game. Not enough pressure and no sacks on Stafford. The secondary has to be one of the worst in the league. Ronald Darby looks like the second coming of Izel Jenkins. The offense wasn't much better. Too many dropped passes. Wentz hasn't looked sharp most of this season. Aaron Rodgers will have a field day with this secondary. Unless there's a drastic improvement there, they will be 1-3 by Friday morning. What's with Matt Patricia. It was 90 degrees in Philadelphia, and he's wearing a hoodie!
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
So close but yet so far away from victory. With seven drops and three offensive pass interference penalties, why expect more? Without a deep threat and replacement receivers, a porous offensive line and a lack of a strong running game, it all spells defeat, unless, of course, your defense is outstanding and it is not. If Stafford can riddle our defensie like he did today, what will Aaron Rodgers do on Thursday? Could be real ugly!
Frank "Rue" Tamru
Mays Landing
Hard to believe that one day after flounder season is over the Eagles seem to be almost in a must win situation this Thursday at Green Bay. Just so many mistakes on both sides of the ball caused this loss. Fumbles, seven dropped passes, including a sure touchdown, three interference penalties and no pass rush all add up to a bad Eagles loss. We have three days to make this right to get a big win in Packer land.
Ken Kryszczun
Galloway
