If you're having Thanksgiving dinner with an Eagles defensive player, make sure they get extra pie. And if you're having Thanksgiving dinner with Carson Wentz, stand back because he'll probably drop the knife while carving the turkey.
Peter Haberstroh
Ventnor
The Eagles lose, not only the game but the chance at a wild-card spot. Why go for two points after the touchdown instead of a one-point kick? The game was basically over, so how much difference did the two-point attempt make? Anyway, the Eagles are now 5-6 with five games to go and the opportunity to win at least two out of five. It would be great if they win over the Cowboys on Dec. 22. Happy Thanksgiving to all you fans.
Helen Lincoln
North Cape May
Inconsistent play on the offensive side of the ball today is why we lost ... again. And how do the Eagles fix this? I’m guessing the coach doesn’t know how to fix it either.
This continues to be a frustrating season for Eagles Fans. In the beginning of the year, I did say that IF everyone stayed healthy, the Eagles would be tough to beat. And to not have your franchise quarterback not be able to direct his team is also troubling.
Pam Burnell
Seaville
Try as hard as I might to remain positive about contending for the NFC East title, after what I saw today even a wild-card spot may be a pipe dream. Unfortunately it now appears the image and performance under pressure of our poster boy, franchise QB has exposed some “warts.” Excuses abound, but our eyes and brains can’t disguise really poor play.
Frank "Rue" Tamru
Mays Landing
Well, they can't catch, can't tackle, can't block. Fumble-a-lot Wentz throws at the ground or behind receivers. We blew our chance for a wild card. Now what?
Bob Donnell
Cape May
Another game that should have been won. The defense finally starts playing great and now the offense has become offensive. Season's over, time to bench Wentz, who stunk the place up today and cost them wins the last two weeks. In hindsight, they should have kept Foles and traded Wentz while he still had value. The way the offense is playing, that easy remaining season just got tough.
Tony Perry
Egg Harbor Township
Calling Dr. Howard, Dr. Fine, Dr. Howard, your patient Carson Wentz is here for his appointment to get his head cleared.
Seriously Jeffrey Lurie better start checking his options. Except for Doug and Schwartz, all coordinators are in-house hires with no head coordinator experience. Howie might need to be banned to the back of the house also with his draft choices again.
We need so much help. Where do we begin? Trade Carson for picks while he has some worth? Start the rebuilding process sooner than later? Cut the dead wood, deal with youth? New coaches, GM or scouts?
Now the second easiest schedule in the NFL is upon us, Let's not be fooled. All around we are a bad team!
Jack Verseput
Linwood
This loss today is squarely on the back of Carson Wentz. He went to the bakery and ordered a batch of turnovers.
The defense kept the team in the game with sacks on Russell Wilson, and the Seahawks racked up enough penalties to have the opposite result for this game. I am having difficulty with how the refs missed a pulled jersey by Seattle to facilitate a completion in the first half but called a tag a hold on the Eagles for defensive pass interference.
I know the team is banged up, and we can all say, "let's look to next year," but this year was next year last year.
Sylvia W. Stewart
Egg Harbor Township
This game was winnable if the offense knew what they were doing. Carson Wentz should go sit the bench for a while and watch how a good quarterback plays the game. How many more fumbles can you manage in a game, Mr. Wentz? I am sure the defense would agree. The defense played their heart out until the middle of the fourth quarter. Coach Peterson, you and Wentz deserve each other. That is what you get when you overpay somebody before they have truly deserved it.
Angela Janetta
Vineland
For the second week in a row the Eagles defense has given their offense every opportunity to win the game. Instead they literally fumbled their chances away and lost another winnable game. Wentz continues to struggle, and that is being kind. How do you sack the opposing QB multiple times, intercept him and recover a fumble and then not even come close to the end zone on offense? Just terrible.
Bruce Holcombe
Beesleys Point
When I saw the one-point line on this game favoring the Iggles, I was thinking has Vegas lost their minds? It is shocking, really, how Wentz has regressed on his accuracy. When Jeffery and Agholor play, what do they produce, maybe 70 or 80 yards combined? It’s not a couple mediocre receivers out hurt, it’s the total lack of accuracy besides the 7-yarder to Ertz that is your problem, folks.
Frank Murphine 3rd
Millville
Who would you rather have for your quarterback, Russel Wilson or Wentz? Not hard to answer, and most of you would pick Wilson. He makes players around him better. Wentz missed so many backs out of the backfield or overthrew them. Then takes a sack and loses the ball. I know he is down his best receivers, but he should have been benched today. He is not comfortable, and he is pressing. Forget the playoffs! Defense did all they could to try to keep them in the game.
Butch Sill
Absecon
Haven't written in awhile, but watching the game was painful. Reminiscent of earlier Birds teams when they had little or no talent.
Make the best of this year, retool next year and take another shot next year. Oh, and hope Wentz rebounds into the QB he was before the injury. He clearly is not the same player.
John Leon
Absecon
Let’s keep it simple. The QB is disturbingly bad. The offense is a joke and stinks, injuries or not. The head coach needs to do much better, and the GM has done little right the last two years. The Eagles smell badly.
Glenn Master
Ventnor
